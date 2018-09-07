More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Another young USMNT lineup hosts Brazil in friendly

By Kyle BonnSep 7, 2018, 7:08 PM EDT
John Brooks and Matt Miazga start in the heart of defense for the US National Team as they host Brazil in a friendly at 8:00 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. It is just the pair’s second time playing together with the national team, having completed 45 minutes together against Portugal last November.

The United States has just one win in 18 tries against the South American powerhouse, coming 20 years ago. The US two wins, three draws, and a loss in its last six matches dating back to the disastrous loss in Trinidad & Tobago that knocked the USMNT out of qualification for the 2018 World Cup.

PSG youngster Timothy Weah begins the game on the bench, with Bobby Wood earning his 40th cap as he starts up front in the attack. Supporting will be RBNY midfielder Tyler Adams who has impressed in his first five caps with the senior national team, showing pace and creativity going forward. Wil Trapp captains the team as midfield cover for the back four.

DeAndre Yedlin has shaken off an early-season injury on Premier League duty with Newcastle to earn his 53rd appearance. Yedlin has been one of the bright spots in an otherwise difficult start for Rafa Benitez in the English top flight. On the other side of the back line is 21-year-old Everton LB Antonee Robinson who has played all 540 minutes of Wigan’s start to the Championship, on loan from Goodison Park.

It’s somewhat disappointing for Weah not to be in the starting lineup, given his stellar start to the season in the French capital, only losing his place in a Champions League squad after Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and Edinson Cavani all returned to action from extended World Cup rest. He is likely to come on at some point during the 90 minutes tonight.

Also on the bench alongside the 18-year-old is Tottenham defender Cameron Carter-Vickers who was only recently sent out on loan to Swansea in the Championship. Cristian Roldan is also on the bench, hoping to return to the regular fold after a positive start to his national team career was cut somewhat short by a bad ankle injury. He is joined by Toronto FC goalkeeper Alex Bono who made his national team debut against Bolivia in May.

With an average age of 23 years and 117 days, it’s the fifth straight match that Dave Sarachan has selected a starting lineup under the age of 24. All 11 players are 25 years old or younger.

Brazil, meanwhile, has started a full-strength starting lineup, a daunting task for the United States. Neymar wears the armband after being named permanent captain yesterday by head coach Tite. Casemiro holds down the midfield in front of Marquinhos and Thiago Silva in defense. Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino gets the start up front leading the attack.

USMNT: Steffan; Robinson, Brooks, Miazga, Yedlin; Trapp; Green, McKennie, Adams, Arriola; Wood.
Bench: Bono, Carter-Vickers, Zardes, Roldan, Weah, Lichaj, Parker, Acosta, Delgado.

BRAZIL: AlissonFabinho, Marquinhos, Silva, Luís; Fred, Casemiro, Coutinho; Costa, Firmino, Neymar.

Batshuayi double helps Belgium beat Scotland 4-0 in friendly

Associated PressSep 7, 2018, 7:45 PM EDT
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Substitute Michy Batshuayi scored twice in eight minutes as Belgium eased to a 4-0 victory over Scotland on Friday in its first game since finishing third at the World Cup.

Seven minutes after coming on at halftime in the friendly, Batshuayi took a pass from Eden Hazard in a swift Belgium break and guided the ball low into the net.

Batshuayi, who is on loan at Spanish club Valencia from English Premier League side Chelsea, struck again from just outside the penalty area on the hour.

The earlier goals in Glasgow came from Romelu Lukaku in the first half and Hazard a minute into the second half.

The Belgian players showed the quality that saw them achieve their team’s best-ever World Cup showing by finishing third in Russia in July.

Scotland hasn’t qualified for a tournament since the 1998 World Cup.

Rudiger apologizes to Pavard for neck stomp

By Kyle BonnSep 7, 2018, 6:12 PM EDT
German defender Antonio Rudiger has taken to social media to apologize to French defender Benjamin Pavard for stomping on his neck in the early stages of their 0-0 draw in the UEFA Nations League on Thursday. Rudiger was bombing down the left flank in just the third minute of the match, when Pavard slid in to successfully dispossess his opponent. After doing so, the two became tangled, and Rudiger’s boot landed straight on Pavard’s neck while he was prone on the ground.

The incident drew massive attention after Pavard came off the pitch with nasty cleat marks slashed across his neck. The Frenchman remained in the game for the rest of the match, while Rudiger mystifyingly came out of the incident without earning a yellow card.

After the replay was shown, fans and analysts questioned whether the stamp was intentional, as Rudiger appeared relatively well-balanced throughout the play and quite uninhibited by the tackle, although it happened at such high speed and is certainly impossible to discern true intention. The German professed his innocence amid the apology.

Pavard came off the field and sported brutal slash marks clean across the right side of his neck, but was able to continue the match.

It’s unlikely that his immediate future with his club Stuttgart could be in jeopardy from the injury. France does not have another match scheduled this international break, while the German club doesn’t play next until September 16.

UEFA Nations League: Italy draws at home, Cheryshev scores again

By Kyle BonnSep 7, 2018, 4:48 PM EDT
The UEFA Nations League continued on Friday, and there was a clear competitive edge to the matches, moreso than the usual friendly contested between to nations during an otherwise meaningless international break.

Italy was forced to come from behind to earn a point at home against Poland in a 1-1 draw. Mario Balotelli earned his first competitive appearance since 2014, but young goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was needed early to keep out Piotr Zielinski in the opening 15 minutes who broke free on goal.

Italy had a spell of attacking possession on the half-hour mark, but it came to nothing, and they were punished for it. Mateusz Klich dispossessed Chelsea midfielder Jorginho in the Italy third, and Robert Lewandowski’s cross fell to an unmarked Zielinski at the back post who finished easily for the 1-0 first-half lead. The Italians proved dangerous in the second half, and they earned an equalizer. Federico Chiesa came on in place of Lorenzo Insigne, and he was immediately effective. He earned a penalty with 14 minutes to go on a tackle by Jakub Blaszczykowski, who was lucky to stay on the field, already on a yellow from early in the match. Jorginho struck from the spot to level the score.

Russia traveled to Trabzon to take on Turkey, but it was the visitors who scored first, and a familiar name at that. Denis Cheryshev, who was massively influential in Russia’s surprising run at the World Cup over the summer, struck in the 13th minute with a powerful left-footed volley to put Russia 1-0 up. Before halftime, the hosts leveled as Galatasaray defender Serdar Aziz with a volleyed howitzer of his own. Russia retook the lead after the break through Artem Dyzuba

Romania drew Montenegro 0-0, although it wasn’t without controversy as Aleksandar Boljevic was brought down in the penalty area after just eight minutes, but no call was made. Romania had a few chances before the break, but otherwise there was little to speak of. Montenegro striker Stefan Mugosa was sent off for a second yellow with 13 minutes to go.

Aleksandr Mitrovic earned a penalty and Dusan Tadic scored from the spot as Serbia took down Lithuania on the road 1-0. Albania topped Israel 1-0 on a goal by Taulant Xhaka, the brother of Arsenal midfielder and Swiss international Granit Xhaka. The Faroe Islands topped Malta 3-1 for a big win, the country’s second win in a row and third in its last six matches.

Leroy Sane leaves Germany squad for “personal reasons”

By Kyle BonnSep 7, 2018, 4:07 PM EDT
Manchester City winger Leroy Sane has left the German national squad due to “personal reasons” after a conversation with head coach Joachim Low, the federation has announced.

The news is significant as it brings the strained relationship between Sane and both Low and his teammates back to the forefront. Sane was surprisingly left off Germany’s roster for the World Cup this past summer, despite his spectacular 2017/18 Premier League season. There were suggestions that Sane’s attitude was to blame, although Low also said his playing style did not fit the formations he wished to use.

However, it was suggested by Goal.com writer Ronan Murphy that his absence was not due to a falling out with the manager or his teammate, but instead to be with his girlfriend for the birth of a child. It’s odd, though, that the national team would fail to confirm this otherwise happy bit of personal news for Sane in its announcement of his departure given the obvious connections that could be made after his teammate’s criticism.

German teammate Toni Kroos criticized Sane’s attitude in the squad in the press conference prior to Germany’s 0-0 draw with France, saying, “He’s a player who has everything you need to be a world-class player but sometimes you have to tell him he has to perform better.” To make his point clear, he added, “sometimes you have the feeling with Leroy’s body language that it’s all the same if we win or lose.”

Kroos backtracked from there. “He could be a real weapon for us. I think Leroy is an absolute team player.”

Sane played just seven minutes in the match against France before departing the national team. The 22-year-old has found the new Premier League season difficult as well, contributing just 30 minutes so far through four matches, and finding himself completely left out of the matchday squad for City’s most recent game, a 2-1 win over Newcastle.

Following the Newcastle match, his club manager Pep Guardiola also hinted that Sane needs to improve, but did so in a much more tactful manner, lumping him in with England youngster Raheem Sterling and saying the two must impress in training.

“They [Sane and Raheem Sterling] can do better,” Guardiola said. “I have that feeling. If I didn’t believe it I wouldn’t say, but I think they can in simple things, the dribbling, first control, how you receive the ball and take decisions. It’s training in smaller spaces and focusing on control, because that is the reality that is going to happen.”