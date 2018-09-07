Batshuayi double helps Belgium beat Scotland 4-0 in friendly

John Brooks and Matt Miazga start in the heart of defense for the US National Team as they host Brazil in a friendly at 8:00 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. It is just the pair’s second time playing together with the national team, having completed 45 minutes together against Portugal last November.

The United States has just one win in 18 tries against the South American powerhouse, coming 20 years ago. The US two wins, three draws, and a loss in its last six matches dating back to the disastrous loss in Trinidad & Tobago that knocked the USMNT out of qualification for the 2018 World Cup.

PSG youngster Timothy Weah begins the game on the bench, with Bobby Wood earning his 40th cap as he starts up front in the attack. Supporting will be RBNY midfielder Tyler Adams who has impressed in his first five caps with the senior national team, showing pace and creativity going forward. Wil Trapp captains the team as midfield cover for the back four.

DeAndre Yedlin has shaken off an early-season injury on Premier League duty with Newcastle to earn his 53rd appearance. Yedlin has been one of the bright spots in an otherwise difficult start for Rafa Benitez in the English top flight. On the other side of the back line is 21-year-old Everton LB Antonee Robinson who has played all 540 minutes of Wigan’s start to the Championship, on loan from Goodison Park.

It’s somewhat disappointing for Weah not to be in the starting lineup, given his stellar start to the season in the French capital, only losing his place in a Champions League squad after Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and Edinson Cavani all returned to action from extended World Cup rest. He is likely to come on at some point during the 90 minutes tonight.

Also on the bench alongside the 18-year-old is Tottenham defender Cameron Carter-Vickers who was only recently sent out on loan to Swansea in the Championship. Cristian Roldan is also on the bench, hoping to return to the regular fold after a positive start to his national team career was cut somewhat short by a bad ankle injury. He is joined by Toronto FC goalkeeper Alex Bono who made his national team debut against Bolivia in May.

With an average age of 23 years and 117 days, it’s the fifth straight match that Dave Sarachan has selected a starting lineup under the age of 24. All 11 players are 25 years old or younger.

Brazil, meanwhile, has started a full-strength starting lineup, a daunting task for the United States. Neymar wears the armband after being named permanent captain yesterday by head coach Tite. Casemiro holds down the midfield in front of Marquinhos and Thiago Silva in defense. Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino gets the start up front leading the attack.

USMNT: Steffan; Robinson, Brooks, Miazga, Yedlin; Trapp; Green, McKennie, Adams, Arriola; Wood.

Bench: Bono, Carter-Vickers, Zardes, Roldan, Weah, Lichaj, Parker, Acosta, Delgado.

BRAZIL: Alisson; Fabinho, Marquinhos, Silva, Luís; Fred, Casemiro, Coutinho; Costa, Firmino, Neymar.

