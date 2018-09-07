Denmark’s first choice players will face Wales after agreement to meet

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A pay dispute that kept Premier League stars Christian Eriksen, Kasper Schmeichel, and Jannik Vestergard out of the Denmark squad for a friendly against Slovakia has been resolved before the Danes kick off their first UEFA Nations League match.

Denmark had to scramble together a team with fourth-tier, fifth-tier, and futsal players for a 3-0 loss to Slovakia. Tickets for the match cost about a dollar in Slovakia.

The embarrassing incident has led to a “step in the right direction,” which is an agreement between players and the federation to meet regarding the commercial rights/image dispute. From the BBC:

Danish FA president Jesper Moller said: “We can play the important Nations League match with the right national team and again focus on the sport.” The Danish governing body and players association say neither party will make any more comment on the issue before the match.

The players’ continued boycott threatened to cost Denmark its chance to advance in a Nations League group with Wales and the Republic of Ireland. Wales blasting Ireland in the opener, and getting another three points in Denmark next week would give Ryan Giggs‘ and Gareth Bale‘s side a foot in League A for 2020-21.

