“Fierce but friendly” stray dog an “assistant coach” in Paraguay

Talk about a new breed.

Dog puns. Be ready.

Don’t paws any further on the headline of The Guardian’s latest tail.

A stray — or at least formerly stray — dog named Tesapara is being hailed as an assistant coach on Paraguayan side Club Sporting 2 de Mayo.

No word on whether he favors the use of pug goals.

And Tesapara is being hailed as a lucky dog for multiple reasons; For one thing, he now has a nice home. And his arrival has come with a terrific run of form for the club.

Here are some quotes from head coach Carlos Saguier, the former Paraguay national team coach and player who has also led Monterrey and Queretaro in Liga MX. From The Guardian:

“Tesapara is the guardian of the club,” Saguier told the Paraguayan newspaper Crónica. “She lives there – when the gates close she is fierce but by day she is friendly. She accompanies me on the pitch, in the corridors, in the office.” The stray animal was seen around the club’s Monumental Río Parapití ground before Saguier arrived but became the head coach’s “companion” when he offered her a piece of an empanada. “She has been by my side ever since,” Saguier added. “She is my partner in adventure with this club.”

As new Paraguay national team coach Juan Carlos Osorio scouts for new domestic players, perhaps he can use a fiercely loyal South American dog.

El periódico "The Guardian" publicó un articulo sobre Tesapara, la inseparable 🐶 asistente del DT Carlos Jara Saguier, del Club de la División Intermedia @club2demayo de Pedro Juan Caballero ⚽️ ¡Genial!https://t.co/bN8zIW4R6y pic.twitter.com/8ecfNVEaOP — Embajada Británica, Paraguay 🇬🇧 (@UKinParaguay) September 7, 2018

