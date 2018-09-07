Kentucky soccer players punished by NCAA for Foo Fighters pick-up game

It’s times like these you learn to groan again.

(Requisite song lyric quota met).

Foo Fighters is one of the biggest names in music, and when rock stars show up and ask you to play soccer, you play, right?

Well, some University of Kentucky athletes are being punished for participating in a pick-up game with the rock and rollers because their coaches also played during a window which prohibits contact between coaches and players.

It was exam week, and the Foos were in town for a concert at Rupp Arena. Seeing some Kentucky players in a pickup game across from theirs, they invited the players to join.

And the players did, then some coaches. And that’s a no-no for the NCAA, because it could very well lead to coaches constantly inviting megawatt rock bands to play soccer so they can train their players outside of the traditional NCAA calendar.

The idea that some players or coaches would think, “Hey, hold on now, should I play soccer or watch these guys play soccer” when confronted with this situation is suitably hilarious.

The players’ punishment, for what it’s worth, is minor. They’ll have to miss two team activities, which could be video sessions or practices amongst other things. And Kentucky did self-report — i.e. they had another confession to make — so the NCAA did have to make a ruling (Though perhaps they had to self-report because another school heard the story and threatened to turn them in).

Anyway, it’s really dumb. And I bet the players would do it again x 100.

