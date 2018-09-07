Longtime USMNT player Jermaine Jones announces retirement

Longtime Bundesliga and USMNT player Jermaine Jones announced his retirement from soccer on Friday, 11 months after last taking the pitch.
Jones, 36, spent last season captaining the ill-fated LA Galaxy season.
A colorful and outspoken character, Jones made his senior debut for Eintracht Frankfurt in 2000. He won the German Cup in 2011 with Schalke.
He spent 13 seasons in Germany, playing for Schalke and Bayer Leverkusen aside from a loan to Blackburn Rovers in 2011 — 15 appearances with eight yellow cards! — before moving to Besiktas in 2014.
Jones earned his first USMNT cap in 2010 under Bob Bradley, and scored four goals, none more memorable than the rocket to level a World Cup match against Portugal in 2014.
Moving to MLS, Jones helped spearhead turnarounds at New England and Colorado, leading the former to the MLS Cup Final.
Talk about a new breed.
Dog puns. Be ready.
Don’t paws any further on the headline of The Guardian’s latest tail.
A stray — or at least formerly stray — dog named Tesapara is being hailed as an assistant coach on Paraguayan side Club Sporting 2 de Mayo.
No word on whether he favors the use of pug goals.
And Tesapara is being hailed as a lucky dog for multiple reasons; For one thing, he now has a nice home. And his arrival has come with a terrific run of form for the club.
Here are some quotes from head coach Carlos Saguier, the former Paraguay national team coach and player who has also led Monterrey and Queretaro in Liga MX. From The Guardian:
“Tesapara is the guardian of the club,” Saguier told the Paraguayan newspaper Crónica. “She lives there – when the gates close she is fierce but by day she is friendly. She accompanies me on the pitch, in the corridors, in the office.”
The stray animal was seen around the club’s Monumental Río Parapití ground before Saguier arrived but became the head coach’s “companion” when he offered her a piece of an empanada. “She has been by my side ever since,” Saguier added. “She is my partner in adventure with this club.”
As new Paraguay national team coach Juan Carlos Osorio scouts for new domestic players, perhaps he can use a fiercely loyal South American dog.
As reported Thursday, United States men’s national team general manager Earnie Stewart plans to speak with at least 6-7 candidates before hiring a manager some time before the end of the year.
Plenty has changed since Bruce Arena left the USMNT following a deplorable loss to Trinidad and Tobago and the failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, so the bookmakers’ favorites of a year ago are not quite the same.
Peter Vermes, David Wagner, and Patrick Vieira have all either committed to their former club or taken on a new and significant adventure. That’s also pretty much true for Jesse Marsch, who is assisting at RB Leipzig and likely wouldn’t have left New York Red Bulls midseason if he truly wanted or felt he was in the running for the gig.
Juan Carlos Osorio’s time has come and gone as a favorite with his new employment at Paraguay.
So who would you guess is on the 6-7 presumably male list now? Let’s give it a go, assuming that Arsene Wenger, Antonio Conte, and Zinedine Zidane await bigger club challenges.
- Tata Martino — The Argentine has yet to commit his future to Atlanta United, and the Five Stripes have been linked with David Moyes should Martino go. It’s easy to connect the dots and make him the favorite.
- Gregg Berhalter — Stewart’s former USMNT teammate has won at Columbus with several different styles of play (and degrees of talent).
- Caleb Porter — On the original list, Porter has had success at MLS and in the NCAA, the lone blemish his failure to qualify the U.S. U-23 men for the Olympics.
- Tab Ramos — The longtime U.S. U-20 coach has the faith of the federation, and it would follow the Gareth Southgate model.
- Dave Sarachan — Makes sense to include the interim boss, whether serious about hiring him or not.
- Laurent Blanc — The outsider’s name won’t go away, and the former Bordeaux, France, and Paris Saint-Germain boss could be in the running.
The other names that don’t seem fit to join the above list but could be in the discussion: Jason Kries could be a wild card after leaving Orlando City; David Moyes, who’s reportedly put his name in the ring; Dick Advocaat, who is 70 but has worked with Stewart and has loads of club and country experience.
Rog sits down with owner of Fulham and the Jacksonville Jaguars to talk about Fulham’s return to the Premier League, life as a pro sports owner, and his remarkable personal journey, from college student with $500 in his pocket, to self-made billionaire.
Leroy Sane has left Germany camp after a conversation with head coach Joachim Loew, with Germany announcing the move via Twitter.
EDIT: A previous version of this article dealt with concerns about Sane’s attitude given his presumed issues with club and country, but German publication Bild says he’s left camp to be with his pregnant partner.
Sane played just seven minutes of Thursday’s 0-0 draw with France in the UEFA Nations League, and has played just 30 minutes for Man City in the Premier League after being yanked at halftime of the Community Shield win over Chelsea.
Germany teammate Toni Kroos criticized Sane earlier this week for indifferent body language, so perhaps this is strictly down to a plateau in the maturation of the wildly talented winger.
Sane, 22, scored 14 times with 19 assists for Manchester City last season and was arguably the focal point of their left-sided game plan on many occasions.
He’s been capped 11 times by Germany, but was left off the World Cup roster as the Germans crashed out in the group stage.