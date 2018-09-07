Longtime USMNT player Jermaine Jones announces retirement

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Longtime Bundesliga and USMNT player Jermaine Jones announced his retirement from soccer on Friday, 11 months after last taking the pitch.

Jones, 36, spent last season captaining the ill-fated LA Galaxy season.

[ MORE: PST’s one-on-one with Jones in 2016 ]

A colorful and outspoken character, Jones made his senior debut for Eintracht Frankfurt in 2000. He won the German Cup in 2011 with Schalke.

He spent 13 seasons in Germany, playing for Schalke and Bayer Leverkusen aside from a loan to Blackburn Rovers in 2011 — 15 appearances with eight yellow cards! — before moving to Besiktas in 2014.

[ MORE: Who is on Stewart’s USMNT list? ]

Jones earned his first USMNT cap in 2010 under Bob Bradley, and scored four goals, none more memorable than the rocket to level a World Cup match against Portugal in 2014.

Moving to MLS, Jones helped spearhead turnarounds at New England and Colorado, leading the former to the MLS Cup Final.

