Man City’s Sane leaves Germany camp after talk with Loew

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Leroy Sane has left Germany camp after a conversation with head coach Joachim Loew, with Germany announcing the move via Twitter.

EDIT: A previous version of this article dealt with concerns about Sane’s attitude given his presumed issues with club and country, but German publication Bild says he’s left camp to be with his pregnant partner.

[ MORE: Liverpool deny Rabiot contact ]

Bild are reporting it’s related to his partner who is expecting, also Sane left at his own bequest — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) September 7, 2018

Sane played just seven minutes of Thursday’s 0-0 draw with France in the UEFA Nations League, and has played just 30 minutes for Man City in the Premier League after being yanked at halftime of the Community Shield win over Chelsea.

Germany teammate Toni Kroos criticized Sane earlier this week for indifferent body language, so perhaps this is strictly down to a plateau in the maturation of the wildly talented winger.

Sane, 22, scored 14 times with 19 assists for Manchester City last season and was arguably the focal point of their left-sided game plan on many occasions.

He’s been capped 11 times by Germany, but was left off the World Cup roster as the Germans crashed out in the group stage.

Follow @NicholasMendola