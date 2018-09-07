Man City’s Sane leaves Germany camp after talk with Loew

Leroy Sane has left Germany camp after a conversation with head coach Joachim Loew, with Germany announcing the move via Twitter.
EDIT: A previous version of this article dealt with concerns about Sane’s attitude given his presumed issues with club and country, but German publication Bild says he’s left camp to be with his pregnant partner.
Sane played just seven minutes of Thursday’s 0-0 draw with France in the UEFA Nations League, and has played just 30 minutes for Man City in the Premier League after being yanked at halftime of the Community Shield win over Chelsea.
Germany teammate Toni Kroos criticized Sane earlier this week for indifferent body language, so perhaps this is strictly down to a plateau in the maturation of the wildly talented winger.
Sane, 22, scored 14 times with 19 assists for Manchester City last season and was arguably the focal point of their left-sided game plan on many occasions.
He’s been capped 11 times by Germany, but was left off the World Cup roster as the Germans crashed out in the group stage.
Foo Fighters is one of the biggest names in music, and when rock stars show up and ask you to play soccer, you play, right?
Well, some University of Kentucky athletes are being punished for participating in a pick-up game with the rock and rollers because their coaches also played during a window which prohibits contact between coaches and players.
It was exam week, and the Foos were in town for a concert at Rupp Arena. Seeing some Kentucky players in a pickup game across from theirs, they invited the players to join.
And the players did, then some coaches. And that’s a no-no for the NCAA, because it could very well lead to coaches constantly inviting megawatt rock bands to play soccer so they can train their players outside of the traditional NCAA calendar.
The idea that some players or coaches would think, “Hey, hold on now, should I play soccer or watch these guys play soccer” when confronted with this situation is suitably hilarious.
The players’ punishment, for what it’s worth, is minor. They’ll have to miss two team activities, which could be video sessions or practices amongst other things. And Kentucky did self-report — i.e. they had another confession to make — so the NCAA did have to make a ruling (Though perhaps they had to self-report because another school heard the story and threatened to turn them in).
Anyway, it’s really dumb. And I bet the players would do it again x 100.
For everything that happens with Paul Pogba at Manchester United, he wants you to know one thing above all.
“It’s not me who’s talking,” Pogba said.
That seems to fly in the face of his comments to Sky Sports earlier this week, when he mentioned his contract with Manchester United and said, “Who knows what will happen in the near future.”
Near. Now that’s an interesting and unnecessary addition to the title.
Manchester United’s superstar midfielder has been a cause for debate amongst fans and media alike for some time, but there’s no denying that he’s fantastic when on his game. And more often than not, he’s on his game.
Back to his more recent comments, here’s how he followed up his “It’s not me” line, via Sky Sports:
“I’m trying to work on myself physically. I got back late [from the World Cup], so I’m trying to perform as well as possible. I’m just trying to do my job and for the rest there’ll always be talk.”
There’s part of us that wants to hearken back even past his comments in Germany to the words of his agent Mino Raiola last month, but Pogba is correct that he’s not usually a pot stirrer (at least by design). Sure there are times like the post-game mixed zone following Opening Day against Leicester City, but he’s likely making a power play and talking about his manager, there not a move. Whether that’s a good idea is a whole other discussion.
And anyone young and worth money is going to get a wealth of discussion. Think his concern is fair? Or hypocritical?
A pay dispute that kept Premier League stars Christian Eriksen, Kasper Schmeichel, and Jannik Vestergard out of the Denmark squad for a friendly against Slovakia has been resolved before the Danes kick off their first UEFA Nations League match.
Denmark had to scramble together a team with fourth-tier, fifth-tier, and futsal players for a 3-0 loss to Slovakia. Tickets for the match cost about a dollar in Slovakia.
The embarrassing incident has led to a “step in the right direction,” which is an agreement between players and the federation to meet regarding the commercial rights/image dispute. From the BBC:
Danish FA president Jesper Moller said: “We can play the important Nations League match with the right national team and again focus on the sport.”
The Danish governing body and players association say neither party will make any more comment on the issue before the match.
The players’ continued boycott threatened to cost Denmark its chance to advance in a Nations League group with Wales and the Republic of Ireland. Wales blasting Ireland in the opener, and getting another three points in Denmark next week would give Ryan Giggs‘ and Gareth Bale‘s side a foot in League A for 2020-21.
Liverpool are “baffled” by stories linking them with interest in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot.
ESPN reported that Liverpool had spoken with Rabiot’s mother and agent, and that Klopp had spoken with Rabiot by phone. The report said Reds are hoping to land the player, preferably on a free transfer after the season.
For the record, nearly every team on earth with wages available to pay the 23-year-old is going to be interested in signing Rabiot on a free transfer.
Alas,The Liverpool Echo says the Premier League outfit is happy with its options in central midfield, with Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner, and Georginio Wijnaldum in the fold. Oh, and don’t forget injured Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Believe them? We don’t on the interest side, though certainly there’s precedent for agent-driven, embellished stories.
In an embarrassment of riches, $52 million Fabinho has not even made the 18 for Jurgen Klopp this season. As a goofy but timely reminder of his skill set, the Brazilian was ranked as the 85th best player in the world in the FIFA 19 ratings.
Henderson signed a new long-term deal with Liverpool this week, and Keita is a key piece of their future, but there are questions with the rest (including Fabinho). Milner is 32, Wijnaldum has been a luxury piece rather than a crucial starter, Oxlade-Chamberlain will be returning from a major injury, and Fabinho’s yet to feature.
Of course it’s fair to believe the report that Liverpool hasn’t spoken with Rabiot or his representation, but to say the club isn’t interested in a 23-year-old with over 12,000 minutes played for club and country would be a leap. We imagine almost all of the top clubs in England and abroad are kicking the proverbial tires on Rabiot.