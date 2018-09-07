Men in Blazers podcast: Speaking with Fulham/Jaguars owner Shad Khan

Rog sits down with owner of Fulham and the Jacksonville Jaguars to talk about Fulham’s return to the Premier League, life as a pro sports owner, and his remarkable personal journey, from college student with $500 in his pocket, to self-made billionaire.
As reported Thursday, United States men’s national team general manager Earnie Stewart plans to speak with at least 6-7 candidates before hiring a manager some time before the end of the year.
Plenty has changed since Bruce Arena left the USMNT following a deplorable loss to Trinidad and Tobago and the failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, so the bookmakers’ favorites of a year ago are not quite the same.
Peter Vermes, David Wagner, and Patrick Vieira have all either committed to their former club or taken on a new and significant adventure. That’s also pretty much true for Jesse Marsch, who is assisting at RB Leipzig and likely wouldn’t have left New York Red Bulls midseason if he truly wanted or felt he was in the running for the gig.
Juan Carlos Osorio’s time has come and gone as a favorite with his new employment at Paraguay.
So who would you guess is on the 6-7 presumably male list now? Let’s give it a go, assuming that Arsene Wenger, Antonio Conte, and Zinedine Zidane await bigger club challenges.
- Tata Martino — The Argentine has yet to commit his future to Atlanta United, and the Five Stripes have been linked with David Moyes should Martino go. It’s easy to connect the dots and make him the favorite.
- Gregg Berhalter — Stewart’s former USMNT teammate has won at Columbus with several different styles of play (and degrees of talent).
- Caleb Porter — On the original list, Porter has had success at MLS and in the NCAA, the lone blemish his failure to qualify the U.S. U-23 men for the Olympics.
- Tab Ramos — The longtime U.S. U-20 coach has the faith of the federation, and it would follow the Gareth Southgate model.
- Dave Sarachan — Makes sense to include the interim boss, whether serious about hiring him or not.
- Laurent Blanc — The outsider’s name won’t go away, and the former Bordeaux, France, and Paris Saint-Germain boss could be in the running.
The other names that don’t seem fit to join the above list but could be in the discussion: Jason Kries could be a wild card after leaving Orlando City; David Moyes, who’s reportedly put his name in the ring; Dick Advocaat, who is 70 but has worked with Stewart and has loads of club and country experience.
Leroy Sane has left Germany camp after a conversation with head coach Joachim Loew, with Germany announcing the move via Twitter.
EDIT: A previous version of this article dealt with concerns about Sane’s attitude given his presumed issues with club and country, but German publication Bild says he’s left camp to be with his pregnant partner.
Sane played just seven minutes of Thursday’s 0-0 draw with France in the UEFA Nations League, and has played just 30 minutes for Man City in the Premier League after being yanked at halftime of the Community Shield win over Chelsea.
Germany teammate Toni Kroos criticized Sane earlier this week for indifferent body language, so perhaps this is strictly down to a plateau in the maturation of the wildly talented winger.
Sane, 22, scored 14 times with 19 assists for Manchester City last season and was arguably the focal point of their left-sided game plan on many occasions.
He’s been capped 11 times by Germany, but was left off the World Cup roster as the Germans crashed out in the group stage.
It’s times like these you learn to groan again.
(Requisite song lyric quota met).
Foo Fighters is one of the biggest names in music, and when rock stars show up and ask you to play soccer, you play, right?
Well, some University of Kentucky athletes are being punished for participating in a pick-up game with the rock and rollers because their coaches also played during a window which prohibits contact between coaches and players.
It was exam week, and the Foos were in town for a concert at Rupp Arena. Seeing some Kentucky players in a pickup game across from theirs, they invited the players to join.
And the players did, then some coaches. And that’s a no-no for the NCAA, because it could very well lead to coaches constantly inviting megawatt rock bands to play soccer so they can train their players outside of the traditional NCAA calendar.
The idea that some players or coaches would think, “Hey, hold on now, should I play soccer or watch these guys play soccer” when confronted with this situation is suitably hilarious.
The players’ punishment, for what it’s worth, is minor. They’ll have to miss two team activities, which could be video sessions or practices amongst other things. And Kentucky did self-report — i.e. they had another confession to make — so the NCAA did have to make a ruling (Though perhaps they had to self-report because another school heard the story and threatened to turn them in).
Anyway, it’s really dumb. And I bet the players would do it again x 100.
For everything that happens with Paul Pogba at Manchester United, he wants you to know one thing above all.
“It’s not me who’s talking,” Pogba said.
That seems to fly in the face of his comments to Sky Sports earlier this week, when he mentioned his contract with Manchester United and said, “Who knows what will happen in the near future.”
Near. Now that’s an interesting and unnecessary addition to the title.
Manchester United’s superstar midfielder has been a cause for debate amongst fans and media alike for some time, but there’s no denying that he’s fantastic when on his game. And more often than not, he’s on his game.
Back to his more recent comments, here’s how he followed up his “It’s not me” line, via Sky Sports:
“I’m trying to work on myself physically. I got back late [from the World Cup], so I’m trying to perform as well as possible. I’m just trying to do my job and for the rest there’ll always be talk.”
There’s part of us that wants to hearken back even past his comments in Germany to the words of his agent Mino Raiola last month, but Pogba is correct that he’s not usually a pot stirrer (at least by design). Sure there are times like the post-game mixed zone following Opening Day against Leicester City, but he’s likely making a power play and talking about his manager, there not a move. Whether that’s a good idea is a whole other discussion.
And anyone young and worth money is going to get a wealth of discussion. Think his concern is fair? Or hypocritical?