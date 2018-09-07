Pogba: ‘It’s not me who’s talking’ about Man United move

For everything that happens with Paul Pogba at Manchester United, he wants you to know one thing above all.

“It’s not me who’s talking,” Pogba said.

[ MORE: Liverpool deny Rabiot contact ]

That seems to fly in the face of his comments to Sky Sports earlier this week, when he mentioned his contract with Manchester United and said, “Who knows what will happen in the near future.”

Near. Now that’s an interesting and unnecessary addition to the title.

Manchester United’s superstar midfielder has been a cause for debate amongst fans and media alike for some time, but there’s no denying that he’s fantastic when on his game. And more often than not, he’s on his game.

Back to his more recent comments, here’s how he followed up his “It’s not me” line, via Sky Sports:

“I’m trying to work on myself physically. I got back late [from the World Cup], so I’m trying to perform as well as possible. I’m just trying to do my job and for the rest there’ll always be talk.”

There’s part of us that wants to hearken back even past his comments in Germany to the words of his agent Mino Raiola last month, but Pogba is correct that he’s not usually a pot stirrer (at least by design). Sure there are times like the post-game mixed zone following Opening Day against Leicester City, but he’s likely making a power play and talking about his manager, there not a move. Whether that’s a good idea is a whole other discussion.

And anyone young and worth money is going to get a wealth of discussion. Think his concern is fair? Or hypocritical?

Follow @NicholasMendola