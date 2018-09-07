Report: Liverpool deny contact with PSG’s Rabiot

Liverpool are “baffled” by stories linking them with interest in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

ESPN reported that Liverpool had spoken with Rabiot’s mother and agent, and that Klopp had spoken with Rabiot by phone. The report said Reds are hoping to land the player, preferably on a free transfer after the season.

For the record, nearly every team on earth with wages available to pay the 23-year-old is going to be interested in signing Rabiot on a free transfer.

Alas,The Liverpool Echo says the Premier League outfit is happy with its options in central midfield, with Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner, and Georginio Wijnaldum in the fold. Oh, and don’t forget injured Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Believe them? We don’t on the interest side, though certainly there’s precedent for agent-driven, embellished stories.

In an embarrassment of riches, $52 million Fabinho has not even made the 18 for Jurgen Klopp this season. As a goofy but timely reminder of his skill set, the Brazilian was ranked as the 85th best player in the world in the FIFA 19 ratings.

Henderson signed a new long-term deal with Liverpool this week, and Keita is a key piece of their future, but there are questions with the rest (including Fabinho). Milner is 32, Wijnaldum has been a luxury piece rather than a crucial starter, Oxlade-Chamberlain will be returning from a major injury, and Fabinho’s yet to feature.

Of course it’s fair to believe the report that Liverpool hasn’t spoken with Rabiot or his representation, but to say the club isn’t interested in a 23-year-old with over 12,000 minutes played for club and country would be a leap. We imagine almost all of the top clubs in England and abroad are kicking the proverbial tires on Rabiot.

