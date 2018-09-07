More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Report: Liverpool deny contact with PSG’s Rabiot

By Nicholas MendolaSep 7, 2018, 8:20 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Liverpool are “baffled” by stories linking them with interest in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

ESPN reported that Liverpool had spoken with Rabiot’s mother and agent, and that Klopp had spoken with Rabiot by phone. The report said Reds are hoping to land the player, preferably on a free transfer after the season.

For the record, nearly every team on earth with wages available to pay the 23-year-old is going to be interested in signing Rabiot on a free transfer.

[ MORE: USMNT vs. Brazil preview: Sarachan, meet gauntlet ]

Alas,The Liverpool Echo says the Premier League outfit is happy with its options in central midfield, with Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner, and Georginio Wijnaldum in the fold. Oh, and don’t forget injured Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Believe them? We don’t on the interest side, though certainly there’s precedent for agent-driven, embellished stories.

In an embarrassment of riches, $52 million Fabinho has not even made the 18 for Jurgen Klopp this season. As a goofy but timely reminder of his skill set, the Brazilian was ranked as the 85th best player in the world in the FIFA 19 ratings.

Henderson signed a new long-term deal with Liverpool this week, and Keita is a key piece of their future, but there are questions with the rest (including Fabinho). Milner is 32, Wijnaldum has been a luxury piece rather than a crucial starter, Oxlade-Chamberlain will be returning from a major injury, and Fabinho’s yet to feature.

Of course it’s fair to believe the report that Liverpool hasn’t spoken with Rabiot or his representation, but to say the club isn’t interested in a 23-year-old with over 12,000 minutes played for club and country would be a leap. We imagine almost all of the top clubs in England and abroad are kicking the proverbial tires on Rabiot.

Diego Maradona hired as manager of 2nd-tier Mexican team

Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images
Associated PressSep 6, 2018, 10:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MEXICO CITY (AP) The president of the second-tier Mexican soccer club Dorados of Sinaloa says Argentine great Diego Maradona has been hired as the team’s coach.

[ MORE: New USMNT head coach to be hired by end of 2018 ]

Club president Jose Antonio Nunez confirmed Maradona’s hiring without providing details of his contract. The club’s Twitter account also welcomed Maradona with a photo of a shouting Maradona and the team’s logo.

The club planned a formal presentation of the new coach early next week in the Sinaloa state capital of Culiacan.

[ MORE: What’s at stake for young USMNT in Brazil, Mexico friendlies? ]

Maradona remains one of the most recognizable names in international soccer, having led Argentina to the 1986 World Cup championship in Mexico, helped by his infamous “Hand of God” goal.

As a coach, Maradona guided Argentina to the World Cup quarterfinals in 2010. He has also coached clubs in Argentina and abroad.

Maradona, who has struggled publicly with substance abuse, now heads to Mexico’s drug trafficking heartland.

USWNT’s Ellis: VAR should be used at Women’s World Cup

AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi
By Andy EdwardsSep 6, 2018, 9:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

U.S. women’s national team head coach Jill Ellis believes that video review should be put to use at the 2019 Women’s World Cup, because “that would be the fair thing” after the system was implemented — to great success — at the men’s tournament earlier this year.

[ MORE: New USMNT head coach to be hired by end of 2018 ]

“Let’s all start a plan, and a movement, to make sure that it is,” Ellis said this week. “Because that would be the fair thing, right?”

“I know there’s training involved with VAR, but guess what? There’s people trained and they just performed in a men’s World Cup,” she noted following a recent friendly against Chile. “So they’re available.”

It wasn’t announced until March of 2018 that VAR would be in place for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, though the turnaround for readiness wasn’t a massive obstacle to overcome as testing and training had long since been taking place.

[ MORE: USWNT announces timeline for hiring a general manager ]

Star midfielder Megan Rapinoe echoed her coach’s sentiments, doubling down on a matter of fairness being at play as FIFA must make a decision ahead of next June’s tournament in France:

“They obviously did it for the men’s World Cup, so I think it’s essential to the spirit of the game. If we don’t have it, it’s just utter discrimination.”

If FIFA were to go through all the preparation and scrutiny they endured in order to use VAR for the men’s World Cup, only to turn around and not do the same for the women’s tournament 12 months later, it would send a clear message that they value and respect one over the other. Nothing would confirm that long- and widely held belief in clearer fashion.

PHOTOS: Trophy for MLS, Liga MX’s inaugural Campeones Cup

Photo credit: MLS
By Andy EdwardsSep 6, 2018, 8:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MLS and Liga MX unveiled on Thursday the brand new trophy which will be awarded to either Toronto FC or Tigres at the conclusion of this month’s inaugural Campeones Cup at BMO Field.

[ MORE: New USMNT head coach to be hired by end of 2018 ]

The Campeones Cup, which beginning on Sept. 19 will be sought after by the respective reigning champions of the two North America leagues, “is made of silver and gilded with 24-karat gold leaf, featuring a petal harvesting an iconic gold one, representing the partnership between the two leagues as well as the North American bragging rights on offer for its winner.”

Campeones Cup trophy (Photo credit: MLS)

The trophy stands nearly 20 inches tall, over 6.6 inches wide, and weighs more than 21 pounds. It was designed and produced by metalsmith Jose Juan Marmolejo of a Mexico-based company, Izta Galerias.

Girona agrees to play La Liga game vs. Barcelona in US

Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images
Associated PressSep 6, 2018, 7:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MADRID (AP) Girona says it’s willing to play a regular-season game against Barcelona in the United States as part of La Liga’s goal of promoting soccer and the league in North America.

The small Catalan club said Thursday it is working with the league and Barcelona to finalize details of the proposed game, which has attracted criticism from Spain’s players’ association and some clubs and fans.

The league last month announced its plan to play a match in the U.S. as part of a new 15-year partnership with sports and entertainment group Relevent. It had not said which teams would be involved, nor when or where the game would be played, although Miami appears to be the first option.

Girona said it accepted the proposal because it sees a “great opportunity for expansion” for the club and the city.

It said one of the issues being discussed is how to compensate Girona’s fans as the team would be relinquishing a home game in the league. The club said it would try to offer several options for its members so they would not feel at a disadvantage.

This is Girona’s second season in Spain’s first division.

The clubs and La Liga are expected to seek approval from Spain’s soccer federation in the next few days.