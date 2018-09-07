More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
UEFA Nations League: Italy draws at home, Cheryshev scores again

By Kyle BonnSep 7, 2018, 4:48 PM EDT
The UEFA Nations League continued on Friday, and there was a clear competitive edge to the matches, moreso than the usual friendly contested between to nations during an otherwise meaningless international break.

Italy was forced to come from behind to earn a point at home against Poland in a 1-1 draw. Mario Balotelli earned his first competitive appearance since 2014, but young goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was needed early to keep out Piotr Zielinski in the opening 15 minutes who broke free on goal.

Italy had a spell of attacking possession on the half-hour mark, but it came to nothing, and they were punished for it. Mateusz Klich dispossessed Chelsea midfielder Jorginho in the Italy third, and Robert Lewandowski’s cross fell to an unmarked Zielinski at the back post who finished easily for the 1-0 first-half lead. The Italians proved dangerous in the second half, and they earned an equalizer. Federico Chiesa came on in place of Lorenzo Insigne, and he was immediately effective. He earned a penalty with 14 minutes to go on a tackle by Jakub Blaszczykowski, who was lucky to stay on the field, already on a yellow from early in the match. Jorginho struck from the spot to level the score.

Russia traveled to Trabzon to take on Turkey, but it was the visitors who scored first, and a familiar name at that. Denis Cheryshev, who was massively influential in Russia’s surprising run at the World Cup over the summer, struck in the 13th minute with a powerful left-footed volley to put Russia 1-0 up. Before halftime, the hosts leveled as Galatasaray defender Serdar Aziz with a volleyed howitzer of his own. Russia retook the lead after the break through Artem Dyzuba

Romania drew Montenegro 0-0, although it wasn’t without controversy as Aleksandar Boljevic was brought down in the penalty area after just eight minutes, but no call was made. Romania had a few chances before the break, but otherwise there was little to speak of. Montenegro striker Stefan Mugosa was sent off for a second yellow with 13 minutes to go.

Aleksandr Mitrovic earned a penalty and Dusan Tadic scored from the spot as Serbia took down Lithuania on the road 1-0. Albania topped Israel 1-0 on a goal by Taulant Xhaka, the brother of Arsenal midfielder and Swiss international Granit Xhaka. The Faroe Islands topped Malta 3-1 for a big win, the country’s second win in a row and third in its last six matches.

Leroy Sane leaves Germany squad for “personal reasons”

By Kyle BonnSep 7, 2018, 4:07 PM EDT
Manchester City winger Leroy Sane has left the German national squad due to “personal reasons” after a conversation with head coach Joachim Low, the federation has announced.

The news is significant as it brings the strained relationship between Sane and both Low and his teammates back to the forefront. Sane was surprisingly left off Germany’s roster for the World Cup this past summer, despite his spectacular 2017/18 Premier League season. There were suggestions that Sane’s attitude was to blame, although Low also said his playing style did not fit the formations he wished to use.

However, it was suggested by Goal.com writer Ronan Murphy that his absence was not due to a falling out with the manager or his teammate, but instead to be with his girlfriend for the birth of a child. It’s odd, though, that the national team would fail to confirm this otherwise happy bit of personal news for Sane in its announcement of his departure given the obvious connections that could be made after his teammate’s criticism.

German teammate Toni Kroos criticized Sane’s attitude in the squad in the press conference prior to Germany’s 0-0 draw with France, saying, “He’s a player who has everything you need to be a world-class player but sometimes you have to tell him he has to perform better.” To make his point clear, he added, “sometimes you have the feeling with Leroy’s body language that it’s all the same if we win or lose.”

Kroos backtracked from there. “He could be a real weapon for us. I think Leroy is an absolute team player.”

Sane played just seven minutes in the match against France before departing the national team. The 22-year-old has found the new Premier League season difficult as well, contributing just 30 minutes so far through four matches, and finding himself completely left out of the matchday squad for City’s most recent game, a 2-1 win over Newcastle.

Following the Newcastle match, his club manager Pep Guardiola also hinted that Sane needs to improve, but did so in a much more tactful manner, lumping him in with England youngster Raheem Sterling and saying the two must impress in training.

“They [Sane and Raheem Sterling] can do better,” Guardiola said. “I have that feeling. If I didn’t believe it I wouldn’t say, but I think they can in simple things, the dribbling, first control, how you receive the ball and take decisions. It’s training in smaller spaces and focusing on control, because that is the reality that is going to happen.”

Neymar believes permanent Brazil captaincy a ‘good thing’

By Kyle BonnSep 7, 2018, 3:38 PM EDT
Following a disappointing 2018 World Cup campaign that saw title favorites Brazil knocked out in the quarterfinals by Belgium, the Selecao has a new permanent captain.

It’s 26-year-old superstar Neymar. He says he’s earned it because he has grown as a player and a person.

“I accepted [the captaincy] again because I’ve learned a lot and I will learn much more, and this responsibility will be a good thing for me,” Neymar said at a press conference yesterday.

Head coach Tite named the Santos product permanent captain after using a rotation at the World Cup, with veterans Thiago Silva, Miranda and Marcelo all given the opportunity to wear the armband. Neymar refers to “again” because he served as captain during the country’s gold medal journey at the 2016 Olympics. He relinquished his captaincy after the tournament, saying he told Tite he did not wish to be captain, but did not state why.

Now, he returns to the leadership role. However, Neymar knows that he must continue to prove his worth on the pitch because that is ultimately what matters. “My responsibility is even bigger now due to the captaincy but if you don’t play [good] football there’s no need of it.”

The PSG attacker came into the World Cup as a worldwide superstar in European soccer, but also carrying a reputation for theatrics on the field, and he did himself no favors with his World Cup performance. He was often found rolling around on the pitch looking to earn fouls. He was the most-fouled player in the tournament at the time his country was eliminated, and teams seemed to purposely hack Neymar as a strategy for slowing Brazil’s attack.

Neymar’s first match in charge will be tonight’s friendly against the United States at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

‘Fierce but friendly’ stray dog an ‘assistant coach’ in Paraguay

@club2demayo
By Nicholas MendolaSep 7, 2018, 2:05 PM EDT
Talk about a new breed.

Dog puns. Be ready.

Don’t paws any further on the headline of The Guardian’s latest tail.

A stray — or at least formerly stray — dog named Tesapara is being hailed as an assistant coach on Paraguayan side Club Sporting 2 de Mayo.

No word on whether he favors the use of pug goals.

And Tesapara is being hailed as a lucky dog for multiple reasons; For one thing, he now has a nice home. And his arrival has come with a terrific run of form for the club.

Here are some quotes from head coach Carlos Saguier, the former Paraguay national team coach and player who has also led Monterrey and Queretaro in Liga MX. From The Guardian:

“Tesapara is the guardian of the club,” Saguier told the Paraguayan newspaper Crónica. “She lives there – when the gates close she is fierce but by day she is friendly. She accompanies me on the pitch, in the corridors, in the office.”

The stray animal was seen around the club’s Monumental Río Parapití ground before Saguier arrived but became the head coach’s “companion” when he offered her a piece of an empanada. “She has been by my side ever since,” Saguier added. “She is my partner in adventure with this club.”

As new Paraguay national team coach Juan Carlos Osorio scouts for new domestic players, perhaps he can use a fiercely loyal South American dog.

Longtime USMNT player Jermaine Jones announces retirement

By Nicholas MendolaSep 7, 2018, 1:17 PM EDT
Longtime Bundesliga and USMNT player Jermaine Jones announced his retirement from soccer on Friday, 11 months after last taking the pitch.

Jones, 36, spent last season captaining the ill-fated LA Galaxy season.

A colorful and outspoken character, Jones made his senior debut for Eintracht Frankfurt in 2000. He won the German Cup in 2011 with Schalke.

He spent 13 seasons in Germany, playing for Schalke and Bayer Leverkusen aside from a loan to Blackburn Rovers in 2011 — 15 appearances with eight yellow cards! — before moving to Besiktas in 2014.

Jones earned his first USMNT cap in 2010 under Bob Bradley, and scored four goals, none more memorable than the rocket to level a World Cup match against Portugal in 2014.

Moving to MLS, Jones helped spearhead turnarounds at New England and Colorado, leading the former to the MLS Cup Final.