Bolt takes break for A-League tryout

New York City FC hadn’t lost a home match heading into this week, and thanks to David Villa the club avoided a second straight defeat at Yankee Stadium.

New York City FC and D.C. United finished level, 1-1, on Saturday after the Spanish international scored a brilliant free kick late in the match to level the game.

Steve Birnbaum’s second-half header past goalkeeper Sean Johnson from close range had given D.C. the lead in the 58th minute, but Villa finally broke through after many missed opportunities prior to that for NYCFC.

Both teams were missing several key pieces in their lineups, particularly NYCFC, who saw nine players sidelined due to injuries, suspensions and international call ups.

D.C. fielded a team of just 15 players on the day, while NYCFC had six substitutions available on the rainy day.

NYCFC extended its winless streak to seven of its last eight matches, however, Villa’s heroics did secure a point for the hosts.

Domenec Torrent’s team boasting an overwhelming 19 shots on the day, however, the club’s scoring struggles continued during their losing skid.

For D.C., the club sits five points out of the East playoffs with eight matches remaining.