Bolt takes break for A-League tryout

GOSFORD, Australia (AP) Star sprinter Usain Bolt is taking a week-long break from his professional football trial with Australian A-League club the Central Coast Mariners.
In a statement on Saturday, the Mariners said Bolt would fly out of Australia Sunday to an undisclosed destination.
A Mariners spokesman said “after completing his first three weeks of training with the Central Coast Mariners, the club wishes to advise that Usain Bolt will be abroad from Sunday 9 September to Sunday 16 September for a previously planned commitment. This commitment was agreed between Usain Bolt and the Central Coast Mariners before his training period commenced with the club.”
Bolt played for the Mariners for the first time last week in a pre-season match against a Central Coast amateur selection, attracting a stronger-than-usual crowd of more than 10,000.
New York City FC hadn’t lost a home match heading into this week, and thanks to David Villa the club avoided a second straight defeat at Yankee Stadium.
New York City FC and D.C. United finished level, 1-1, on Saturday after the Spanish international scored a brilliant free kick late in the match to level the game.
Steve Birnbaum’s second-half header past goalkeeper Sean Johnson from close range had given D.C. the lead in the 58th minute, but Villa finally broke through after many missed opportunities prior to that for NYCFC.
Both teams were missing several key pieces in their lineups, particularly NYCFC, who saw nine players sidelined due to injuries, suspensions and international call ups.
D.C. fielded a team of just 15 players on the day, while NYCFC had six substitutions available on the rainy day.
NYCFC extended its winless streak to seven of its last eight matches, however, Villa’s heroics did secure a point for the hosts.
Domenec Torrent’s team boasting an overwhelming 19 shots on the day, however, the club’s scoring struggles continued during their losing skid.
For D.C., the club sits five points out of the East playoffs with eight matches remaining.
Atlanta United has added another top-notch talent to its academy, after the player’s attempt to play in Europe was halted.
Will Vint has joined Atlanta’s academy following signing a contract with Manchester United’s youth setup in July.
The U.S. U-18 international was forced out of the opportunity to play for United’s Under-18 team after his attempt at claiming a visa in the United Kingdom didn’t go through.
“I’m really excited to really just start playing again, and I think Atlanta is a club that can challenge me and really bring me to my full potential,” Vint told ESPN FC. “The people here are really nice and really supportive and I think I’ll really be able to improve and [thrive] in this environment.”
Vint ultimately chose Atlanta’s academy, despite several reports previously suggesting that the Philadelphia Union and Sporting KC were also in the running for his services.
The opening week of UEFA Nations League action continued on Saturday with a number of 2018 World Cup sides featuring.
Spain’s encounter with fourth-place World Cup finishers England highlighted the day’s action, as La Furia Roja came away with a victory at Wembley Stadium.
The Three Lions will feel they were robbed of at least a point, after England had a late Danny Welbeck stoppage-time equalizer taken away for a foul committed against David De Gea.
Marcus Rashford had given the Three Lions the early advantage after a tremendous through ball from Manchester United teammate Luke Shaw, but it was quickly cancelled out by Saul Niguez’s equalizer in the 13th minute.
Then, Rodrigo brilliantly converted from close range just beyond the hour mark to give Spain the lead, and Luis Enrique’s side held on from that point.
England suffered a massive blow in the second half as well, with Shaw being stretchered off following a clash of heads with Dani Carvajal.
Elsewhere, Switzerland and Belarus were both big winners on the day, with 6-0 and 5-0 victories, respectively.
The Swiss benefitted from six different goalscorers in their outing against fellow World Cup side Iceland, including Xherdan Shaqiri‘s 53rd minute free kick from the right wing.
Saturday’s UEFA Nations League results
Northern Ireland 1-2 Bosnia & Herzegovina
Switzerland 6-0 Iceland
Finland 1-0 Hungary
Belarus 5-0 San Marino
England 1-2 Spain
Estonia 0-1 Greece
Luxembourg 4-0 Moldova
Luke Shaw had finally found his form both club and country, but the young outside back was hit with another major setback on Saturday.
The Manchester United defender was forced out of England’s UEFA Nations League match after a clash with Spain’s Dani Carvajal with the Three Lions trailing 2-1 in the second half.
UPDATE: Shaw is now awake and speaking with members of England’s medical staff after the nasty collision. Good sign after what looked to be a very scary fall.
The 23-year-old immediately went to ground and stayed on the pitch for a lengthy period as medical staff tended to him, before he was ultimately carried off on a stretcher.
Shaw, who has begun the season for United as regular in Jose Mourinho’s squad, made the start for Gareth Southgate‘s England on Saturday after not playing at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
