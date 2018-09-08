More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

Brooks leaves USMNT for Wolfsburg in planned move

By Nicholas MendolaSep 8, 2018, 12:54 PM EDT
Leave a comment

John Brooks is headed back to Wolfsburg after going 90 minutes for the United States in its 2-0 loss to Brazil on Friday.

U.S. Soccer says this was the plan all along for the star center back, 25.

[ USMNT-BRAZIL: Full recap | Player ratings ]

The USMNT roster sits at 23 for Tuesday’s match against Mexico, leaving Tim Parker and Cameron Carter-Vickers as options at center back along with Friday’s starter Matt Miazga.

How much change will we see from Dave Sarachan’s USMNT in the second match of this international break? Will he opt for Alex Bono or Ethan Horvath instead of Zack Steffen?

Tim Weah figures to get a start, and Friday subs Marky Delgado, Cristian Roldan, and Kellyn Acosta could see extended run against El Tri.

Neymar responds to viral Yedlin video: “I feel sorry for him”

Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 8, 2018, 1:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Don’t know him, so don’t care.

That’s the essence of Neymar’s response to DeAndre Yedlin‘s viral response to an incident between the two in Friday’s friendly between Brazil and the USMNT.

[ USMNT-BRAZIL: Full recap | Player ratings ]

Neymar was fouled by Yedlin, the Newcastle United right back, in the first half of Brazil’s 2-0 win.

The American was caught on camera asking the referee, “Did you watch the World Cup?” in a plea for innocence in the wake of the Brazilian’s admitted record of embellishment.

Neymar’s response? Paraphrasing, but, “I don’t have much to say but I feel sorry for him. I don’t know him and so I don’t have any reason to worry about him.”

Video is below if you missed it.

Three years apart, USMNT losses to Brazil show hope

Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 8, 2018, 12:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Timely interventions from center backs and a hot goalkeeper helped the United States men’s national team keep damage down to 2-0 in its loss to Brazil on Friday in New Jersey, and the Yanks looked far less overwhelmed than the 4-1 hammering at the hands of Selecao three years ago to this morning.

[ USMNT-BRAZIL: Full recap | Player ratings ]

The player ratings that night were ugly; Brad Guzan was a veteran struggling between the sticks, and the back line was shielded poorly by Ale Bedoya, Jermaine Jones, and Michael Bradley. The lone goal came via Danny Williams, and the silver lining was the then-Reading man and young DeAndre Yedlin.

Of course part of that was down to Jurgen Klinsmann figuring it was a good time to trot out a back four of Tim Ream, Ventura Alvarado, Michael Orozco, and Geoff Cameron (lot of center backs, considering Yedlin was deployed at right mid). And give Dave Sarachan plenty of credit for doing God’s work without much hope of being named full-time boss. This is proper guardianship of a program.

Only two starters from that night in 2015 saw time on Friday: Yedlin and Gyasi Zardes. With all due respect to Zardes, Yedlin’s the one who matters to this discussion. He’s become a key part of a Premier League outfit, though at the time he was a bit player in Europe.

Had the Yanks been looking for results on Friday, they would’ve suited up Bradley and Altidore. They would’ve begged Cameron to come, asked Williams and Bedoya to do a job or two.

It can be difficult to keep the USMNT’s present in focus given the gigantic cluster that was failing to qualify for Russia and then failing to accept responsibility for said failure, but the future is genuinely bright.

There’s no guarantee that players will continue to develop, and the global reach of technology has meant that many countries have sent more prospects to bigger clubs, there is absolutely no denying that the potential of the USMNT right now is as high as its been since the 2001 U-20 World Cup roster of Donovan, Onyewu, and Beasley.

But look at the roster, even beyond Pulisic: Weston McKennie is a regular starter for Schalke at age 19. Teenage mid Tyler Adams is shining for RBNY and looks set to move abroad to the Bundesliga.

Timothy Weah is a factor in the Paris Saint-Germain first team set-up. Matt Miazga‘s early days on loan from Chelsea at Nantes are impressive. The elders at just 25, Yedlin and Brooks are week-in, week-out starters at Newcastle and Wolfsburg.

Also, Josh Sargent didn’t play, but he did play Saturday for Werder Bremen. He scored. Again (And imagine if the powers-that-were didn’t sleep on Jonathan Gonzalez, who the Yanks will see in an El Tri shirt on Tuesday).

This is all without a full-time strategy in the national team program, and at least three principal voices in 18 months. That’s about to be four in 24.

Whether it’s Tata Martino or Gregg Berhalter, Tab Ramos or David Moyes, someone is going to inherit the most promising collection of young American talent, skill, and experience in ages.

If not ever.

Now that’s cool.

WATCH: Sargent scores again, this time for Werder Bremen

Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 8, 2018, 11:39 AM EDT
Leave a comment

A night after the USMNT’s kids played Brazil without Christian Pulisic in the fold, another American teenager reminded us that the Yanks were missing two of its biggest hopes for the future.

[ USMNT-BRAZIL: Full recap | Player ratings ]

It’s not crazy to say Josh Sargent has been terrorizing the Regionalliga Nord with Werder Bremen II. The 18-year-old has scored in three-straight games and five times in seven matches, earning a Saturday friendly appearance with the first team to make another statement to Werder Bremen boss Florian Kohfeldt (who’s noticed the goals, you know).

Sargent bagged this goal in a 5-2 win over SV Meppen 1912.

He’s not going to do stuff like this against top-flight defenses, let alone would he have troubled Brazil any more than Tim Weah did on Friday, but man is it good to see the kid keep scoring goals.

Griezmann up for MLS adventure with LA or Beckham’s Miami

Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 8, 2018, 10:59 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Antoine Griezmann could be handing out L’s on either coast of the United States.

The Atletico Madrid and France superstar, 27, said he’d play for Inter Miami “if he wants me,” referring to Inter owner David Beckham.

[ USMNT-BRAZIL: Full recap | Player ratings ]

Inter revealed its name and logo earlier this week.

Griezmann signed a new contract with Atleti through 2023.

“If Beckham wants me in his club, then I’ll go. I want to finish my career in the US. I don’t know yet if it’s going to be in Miami or Los Angeles. They are two great cities. I like the mentality and the show culture of the U.S.”

The show culture!

If Beckham wants to make a splash, though, shattering the MLS transfer record to bring Griezmann to the United States sure would do the trick.

Griezmann has not failed to score more than 20 goals in his last five seasons, the first at Real Sociedad and the last four at Atleti. He’s added 24 in 61 caps for France.