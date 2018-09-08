England suffers blow with Luke Shaw stretchered off

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Luke Shaw had finally found his form both club and country, but the young outside back was hit with another major setback on Saturday.

The Manchester United defender was forced out of England’s UEFA Nations League match after a clash with Spain’s Dani Carvajal with the Three Lions trailing 2-1 in the second half.

UPDATE: Shaw is now awake and speaking with members of England’s medical staff after the nasty collision. Good sign after what looked to be a very scary fall.

The 23-year-old immediately went to ground and stayed on the pitch for a lengthy period as medical staff tended to him, before he was ultimately carried off on a stretcher.

Shaw, who has begun the season for United as regular in Jose Mourinho’s squad, made the start for Gareth Southgate‘s England on Saturday after not playing at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

