Griezmann up for MLS adventure with LA or Beckham’s Miami

Antoine Griezmann could be handing out L’s on either coast of the United States.

The Atletico Madrid and France superstar, 27, said he’d play for Inter Miami “if he wants me,” referring to Inter owner David Beckham.

Inter revealed its name and logo earlier this week.

Griezmann signed a new contract with Atleti through 2023.

“If Beckham wants me in his club, then I’ll go. I want to finish my career in the US. I don’t know yet if it’s going to be in Miami or Los Angeles. They are two great cities. I like the mentality and the show culture of the U.S.”

The show culture!

If Beckham wants to make a splash, though, shattering the MLS transfer record to bring Griezmann to the United States sure would do the trick.

Griezmann has not failed to score more than 20 goals in his last five seasons, the first at Real Sociedad and the last four at Atleti. He’s added 24 in 61 caps for France.

