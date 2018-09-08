More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Griezmann up for MLS adventure with LA or Beckham’s Miami

By Nicholas MendolaSep 8, 2018, 10:59 AM EDT
Antoine Griezmann could be handing out L’s on either coast of the United States.

The Atletico Madrid and France superstar, 27, said he’d play for Inter Miami “if he wants me,” referring to Inter owner David Beckham.

Inter revealed its name and logo earlier this week.

Griezmann signed a new contract with Atleti through 2023.

“If Beckham wants me in his club, then I’ll go. I want to finish my career in the US. I don’t know yet if it’s going to be in Miami or Los Angeles. They are two great cities. I like the mentality and the show culture of the U.S.”

The show culture!

If Beckham wants to make a splash, though, shattering the MLS transfer record to bring Griezmann to the United States sure would do the trick.

Griezmann has not failed to score more than 20 goals in his last five seasons, the first at Real Sociedad and the last four at Atleti. He’s added 24 in 61 caps for France.

By Nicholas MendolaSep 8, 2018, 11:39 AM EDT
A night after the USMNT’s kids played Brazil without Christian Pulisic in the fold, another American teenager reminded us that the Yanks were missing two of its biggest hopes for the future.

It’s not crazy to say Josh Sargent has been terrorizing the Regionalliga Nord with Werder Bremen II. The 18-year-old has scored in three-straight games and five times in seven matches, earning a Saturday friendly appearance with the first team to make another statement to Werder Bremen boss Florian Kohfeldt (who’s noticed the goals, you know).

Sargent bagged this goal in a 5-2 win over SV Meppen 1912.

He’s not going to do stuff like this against top-flight defenses, let alone would he have troubled Brazil any more than Tim Weah did on Friday, but man is it good to see the kid keep scoring goals.

Report: Terry joining Europa League participants Spartak Moscow

By Nicholas MendolaSep 8, 2018, 9:42 AM EDT
John Terry resisted calls to come out of international retirement during qualifying for the 2018 World Cup, but he’s going to play in Russia anyway.

The longtime Chelsea defender, 37, last played with Aston Villa in its ill-fated bid to return to the Premier League.

Sky Sports in Italy has the report of Terry undergoing a medical with Spartak Moscow, and notes that Terry could face former England teammate Steven Gerrard in the UEFA Europa League when Spartak faces Rangers.

Terry was decent for Aston Villa last season, and still has something left in the tank. While this means he won’t be playing with Wayne Rooney at DC United or Ashley Cole with the Galaxy, it’ll be interesting to see how long he continues playing.

He does seem like one of those “lifers” who will be one day playing third division at 44.

Suarez brace to beat Mexico includes handsome free kick

By Nicholas MendolaSep 8, 2018, 9:04 AM EDT
If you were disappointed by the Christian Pulisic-less USMNT falling 2-0 to Brazil on Saturday, take solace that you’re not a Mexican fan.

Mexico fell 4-1 to Uruguay in their first match of the post-Juan Carlos Osorio era, a 1-1 draw degrading into a blowout via a pair of Luis Suarez goals.

He’s known for power — and there’s a fair bit of that — but this one was art. The eventual game-winner was a swooping free kick around the wall that ducked inside the near post.

You can see Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa wanting to trust his wall but knowing where Suarez was headed with his effort. That and three dollars will get you a few lottery tickets.

Manchester United reportedly scouting Mexican midfielder

By Nicholas MendolaSep 8, 2018, 8:32 AM EDT
Mexico and Cruz Azul midfielder Roberto Alvarado had the chance to further impress one of the world’s biggest clubs on Friday night.

Mexican site Esto has the report, saying United scout Mark Prizant was set to evaluate the 20-year-old playmaker when Mexico faced Uruguay in Houston.

Uruguay won 4-1, with Alvarado playing 44 minutes on debut.

Alvarado has three goals and five assists in 12 Liga MX appearances this season, and made his senior debut two weeks after his 15th birthday in 2013.

Oddly enough, Wikipedia says Alvarado earned his nickname Piojo because of his hero, and it’s not Mexican star Miguel Herrera. Rather, Alvarado looks up to former Lazio, Valencia, and MLS winger Claudio Lopez of Argentina.

Perhaps Prizant will stay Stateside for USMNT-Mexico, and eventually take Zack Steffen back to deputize under David De Gea. Just saying.