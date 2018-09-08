More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Manchester United reportedly scouting Mexican midfielder

By Nicholas MendolaSep 8, 2018, 8:32 AM EDT
Mexico and Cruz Azul midfielder Roberto Alvarado had the chance to further impress one of the world’s biggest clubs on Friday night.

Mexican site Esto has the report, saying United scout Mark Prizant was set to evaluate the 20-year-old playmaker when Mexico faced Uruguay in Houston.

Uruguay won 4-1, with Alvarado playing 44 minutes on debut.

Alvarado has three goals and five assists in 12 Liga MX appearances this season, and made his senior debut two weeks after his 15th birthday in 2013.

Oddly enough, Wikipedia says Alvarado earned his nickname Piojo because of his hero, and it’s not Mexican star Miguel Herrera. Rather, Alvarado looks up to former Lazio, Valencia, and MLS winger Claudio Lopez of Argentina.

Perhaps Prizant will stay Stateside for USMNT-Mexico, and eventually take Zack Steffen back to deputize under David De Gea. Just saying.

Report: Terry joining Europa League participants Spartak Moscow

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 8, 2018, 9:42 AM EDT
John Terry resisted calls to come out of international retirement during qualifying for the 2018 World Cup, but he’s going to play in Russia anyway.

The longtime Chelsea defender, 37, last played with Aston Villa in its ill-fated bid to return to the Premier League.

Sky Sports in Italy has the report of Terry undergoing a medical with Spartak Moscow, and notes that Terry could face former England teammate Steven Gerrard in the UEFA Europa League when Spartak faces Rangers.

Terry was decent for Aston Villa last season, and still has something left in the tank. While this means he won’t be playing with Wayne Rooney at DC United or Ashley Cole with the Galaxy, it’ll be interesting to see how long he continues playing.

He does seem like one of those “lifers” who will be one day playing third division at 44.

Suarez brace to beat Mexico includes handsome free kick

Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 8, 2018, 9:04 AM EDT
If you were disappointed by the Christian Pulisic-less USMNT falling 2-0 to Brazil on Saturday, take solace that you’re not a Mexican fan.

Mexico fell 4-1 to Uruguay in their first match of the post-Juan Carlos Osorio era, a 1-1 draw degrading into a blowout via a pair of Luis Suarez goals.

He’s known for power — and there’s a fair bit of that — but this one was art. The eventual game-winner was a swooping free kick around the wall that ducked inside the near post.

You can see Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa wanting to trust his wall but knowing where Suarez was headed with his effort. That and three dollars will get you a few lottery tickets.

Still party time for World Cup champion France in Nations League

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images
Associated PressSep 8, 2018, 7:48 AM EDT
PARIS (AP) Less than two months after claiming a second World Cup title, no wonder France is still in a partying mood.

After a summer of euphoria, Didier Deschamps’ players didn’t look ready against Germany in the teams’ opening UEFA Nations League match, which ended in a goalless draw. The French were on the back foot for long spells and avoided defeat only thanks to a series of outstanding saves from Paris Saint-Germain `keeper Alphonse Areola.

Thursday’s game in Munich was France’s first match since it beat Croatia 4-2 in the World Cup final in Moscow in July. Deschamps’ team kept the same style of play based on solid defending and counterattacks as in Russia, with not as much efficiency. Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante worked well in midfield but France’s attacking players Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud and Antoine Griezmann did not find each other, and did not look sharp enough.

“We wanted to come back with a win, but I think we are not ready, both physically and mentally,” Pogba said. “This is not easy following a World Cup like the one we did. We quickly got back to work, we would have needed more time to recover. But that’s football, we need to move on to something else and find new challenges.”

Next on the plate of Pogba and co. is the Netherlands, on Sunday at the Stade de France. Although the Nations League match against the Dutch has the ingredients required to be competitive – the Netherlands have missed out on both the 2016 European Championship and the World Cup and are eager to prove themselves against the world champions – the atmosphere in Saint-Denis will feel more like a celebration.

France’s players were treated like heroes on their return from Russia but were somewhat frustrated that their parade on the Champs Elysees on an open-top bus was limited to less than 15 minutes. Sunday’s match will give them a chance to celebrate properly in front of some 80,000 fans, and that’s one of the reasons why Deschamps wanted to keep his squad unchanged for the two September games, despite the poor form of some players.

The 23 world champions, including the injured Hugo Lloris and Steve Mandanda, will be at the Stade de France to attend the ceremony that will start right after the game, whatever its result. The French football federation said the sound and light show will consist of the France players introduced one by one before a lap of honor with the World Cup trophy.

Then it may well be times for changes.

“Newcomers could join us, and other players could return to the team,” Deschamps said this week when asked about the future of the World Cup squad. “We are supervising about 50 players and the door is not closed to anyone.”

Deschamps has the reputation of being conservative in his choices, yet only nine of the French players who featured at the 2016 European Championship two years ago took part in the World Cup campaign.

Up front, Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud, who has not scored in his last 10 matches with France, could soon be in danger of losing his spot, to the benefit of players like Alexandre Lacazette, Kingsley Coman and Moussa Dembele.

In defense, Marseille center-back Adil Rami has been struggling recently, while Everton duo Kurt Zouma and Lucas Digne are making compelling cases for a return. It also remains to be seen whether defenders Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernandez, who revealed themselves during the tournament, will be able to retain their starting spots at the expense of Djibril Sidibe and Benjamin Mendy.

In the long term, Areola looks also set to become the heir to Lloris when the Tottenham goalie calls time on his international career.

“You can expect everything,” Deschamps said.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Sarachan relishes chance to get young USMNT players experience

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnSep 7, 2018, 10:45 PM EDT
Dave Sarachan was plenty critical of his USMNT players after losing 2-0 to Brazil at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, but he also wanted to take positives from the result along with the criticisms.

The interim US boss wasn’t pleased with the first half, saying his players failed to value possession and were too cavalier with their decision-making.

“The ability to connect passes was a difficult chore for our group early in the game,” Sarachan said, “and when you concede possession against a team like Brazil, it makes it hard, you do a lot of chasing.”

“Overall I thought the first half was a little nervy. I thought the second half we had better moments of using the ball better. I thought our coordination of trying to step out wasn’t very good in the first half, we got pulled apart a bit; I thought the second half was an improvement. But overall this was a great game for us to play, in these types of games playing a team like Brazil who’s arguably as good as any team on the planet, it challenges you in ways that can only improve this group moving forward.”

Sarachan was adamant that the first half may have been a result of nerves, and while the players certainly weren’t afraid of the opponent, they may have been tentative in the moment. “I think it was evident we had kind of a nervous start,” Sarachan said. “We always want to win when we step on the field. What we always want to see is a team that is not afraid, and I don’t think we were afraid…maybe a little nervous here and there, but you want to see a team that’s not afraid, that will compete, that will challenge for plays, and when it’s not good enough you get punished by good teams, and that’s the value of playing these teams.”

Ultimately, the youth was a drawback over these 90 minutes, but that could be a benefit moving forward. There were individual players he wanted to point out after positive performances, although everyone had plenty to improve on.

“They did like young players would do. I thought they had hit and miss moments. I think there were moments in the game – certainly in the first half – where we conceded too much possession. But at the same time as the game went on, I moved Tyler wider in the second half, but they had moments where I thought it was pretty good, so it was up and down, and that’s ok.”

“[Wil Trapp has] a tough position in the sense where he’s the deeper guy in build-up and possession. I gave him a pretty good grade tonight, but I was critical of all 3 central midfielders tonight where they were switching the point of attack and connecting. More pluses than minuses but there is plenty of room for improvement.”

For Sarachan, even if he’s not the coach for much longer, the development of the team benefitted greatly from the match, and the fact they showed so much fight was a bonus as well.

“That’s the purpose of this kind of game, is to expose them to the next level. That generation has a group of guys that can still do great things.”

“I was [happy]. I think there could have been a situation where maybe our confidence was blown [after the early goal]. That’s one of the things I’ve noticed with this group over the course of many friendlies now, they don’t lack confidence. I think that’s an important mentality for this group and for all the guys around the national team. I saw some good leadership on the field with some players pulling the guys into a good mentality to say ‘come on let’s go.'”

One thing Sarachan knows the team needs to improve is scoring goals up front. The team has scored seven goals in seven games under his watch, and that may not be enough. Bobby Wood started up front against Brazil and had little to do, and while guys like Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, and DeAndre Yedlin contributed, nobody really stood out in front of goal.

“I think it’s hard to judge tonight because of the fact we didn’t retain a lot of possession and didn’t have a lot of buildup with a lot of numbers. There’s always room for more creativity in your team, and tonight was a difficult night to show any of that, to be honest. I still think we have a number of players in this pool that as we get deeper into games with more consistency, they’ll start to emerge a little bit in terms of creating more, but that’s an area we need to improve.”

“Scoring goals is hard. We don’t have a plethora of forwards in our pool, that’s an area where we still need to improve the position. When you start adding in some other players as we move along, that maybe can help. Whether it’s Christian [Pulisic], whether it’s a guy like Jozy [Altidore] down the line…but it’s still an area where we need some depth.”