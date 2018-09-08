MLS Live: NYCFC hosts Rooney, D.C. United

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The international break has a focus on the U.S. Men’s National Team and many other countries around the globe, but several Major League Soccer sides will be in action on Saturday.

New York City FC has struggled as of late under new manager Domenec Torrent, winning just one of its last seven league matches dating back to late July.

The Eastern Conference side enters Saturday’s contest against D.C. United having suffered a 1-0 defeat to the New England Revolution on Wednesday, despite totaling 28 shots in the match.

For D.C., Wayne Rooney aims to continue to lift his side towards the Eastern Conference playoffs, with a win against NYCFC putting Ben Olsen’s squad within three points of the Montreal Impact for sixth place.

Meanwhile, Sporting KC can move second in the West on Saturday with a home victory over Orlando City, who has fallen well out of contention for a playoff appearance.

Peter Vermes’ group looks to rebound from a 3-1 defeat to the Seattle Sounders last weekend, which was the team’s first loss in over a month.

Saturday’s MLS docket

New York City FC vs. D.C. United — 4:55 pm ET

Sporting KC vs. Orlando City — 8:30 pm ET

Portland Timbers vs. Colorado Rapids — 10:30 pm ET