More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Still party time for World Cup champion France in Nations League

Associated PressSep 8, 2018, 7:48 AM EDT
Leave a comment

PARIS (AP) Less than two months after claiming a second World Cup title, no wonder France is still in a partying mood.

After a summer of euphoria, Didier Deschamps’ players didn’t look ready against Germany in the teams’ opening UEFA Nations League match, which ended in a goalless draw. The French were on the back foot for long spells and avoided defeat only thanks to a series of outstanding saves from Paris Saint-Germain `keeper Alphonse Areola.

[ USMNT-BRAZIL: Full recap | Player ratings ]

Thursday’s game in Munich was France’s first match since it beat Croatia 4-2 in the World Cup final in Moscow in July. Deschamps’ team kept the same style of play based on solid defending and counterattacks as in Russia, with not as much efficiency. Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante worked well in midfield but France’s attacking players Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud and Antoine Griezmann did not find each other, and did not look sharp enough.

“We wanted to come back with a win, but I think we are not ready, both physically and mentally,” Pogba said. “This is not easy following a World Cup like the one we did. We quickly got back to work, we would have needed more time to recover. But that’s football, we need to move on to something else and find new challenges.”

Next on the plate of Pogba and co. is the Netherlands, on Sunday at the Stade de France. Although the Nations League match against the Dutch has the ingredients required to be competitive – the Netherlands have missed out on both the 2016 European Championship and the World Cup and are eager to prove themselves against the world champions – the atmosphere in Saint-Denis will feel more like a celebration.

France’s players were treated like heroes on their return from Russia but were somewhat frustrated that their parade on the Champs Elysees on an open-top bus was limited to less than 15 minutes. Sunday’s match will give them a chance to celebrate properly in front of some 80,000 fans, and that’s one of the reasons why Deschamps wanted to keep his squad unchanged for the two September games, despite the poor form of some players.

The 23 world champions, including the injured Hugo Lloris and Steve Mandanda, will be at the Stade de France to attend the ceremony that will start right after the game, whatever its result. The French football federation said the sound and light show will consist of the France players introduced one by one before a lap of honor with the World Cup trophy.

Then it may well be times for changes.

“Newcomers could join us, and other players could return to the team,” Deschamps said this week when asked about the future of the World Cup squad. “We are supervising about 50 players and the door is not closed to anyone.”

Deschamps has the reputation of being conservative in his choices, yet only nine of the French players who featured at the 2016 European Championship two years ago took part in the World Cup campaign.

Up front, Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud, who has not scored in his last 10 matches with France, could soon be in danger of losing his spot, to the benefit of players like Alexandre Lacazette, Kingsley Coman and Moussa Dembele.

In defense, Marseille center-back Adil Rami has been struggling recently, while Everton duo Kurt Zouma and Lucas Digne are making compelling cases for a return. It also remains to be seen whether defenders Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernandez, who revealed themselves during the tournament, will be able to retain their starting spots at the expense of Djibril Sidibe and Benjamin Mendy.

In the long term, Areola looks also set to become the heir to Lloris when the Tottenham goalie calls time on his international career.

“You can expect everything,” Deschamps said.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Sarachan relishes chance to get young USMNT players experience

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnSep 7, 2018, 10:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Dave Sarachan was plenty critical of his USMNT players after losing 2-0 to Brazil at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, but he also wanted to take positives from the result along with the criticisms.

The interim US boss wasn’t pleased with the first half, saying his players failed to value possession and were too cavalier with their decision-making.

“The ability to connect passes was a difficult chore for our group early in the game,” Sarachan said, “and when you concede possession against a team like Brazil, it makes it hard, you do a lot of chasing.”

“Overall I thought the first half was a little nervy. I thought the second half we had better moments of using the ball better. I thought our coordination of trying to step out wasn’t very good in the first half, we got pulled apart a bit; I thought the second half was an improvement. But overall this was a great game for us to play, in these types of games playing a team like Brazil who’s arguably as good as any team on the planet, it challenges you in ways that can only improve this group moving forward.”

Sarachan was adamant that the first half may have been a result of nerves, and while the players certainly weren’t afraid of the opponent, they may have been tentative in the moment. “I think it was evident we had kind of a nervous start,” Sarachan said. “We always want to win when we step on the field. What we always want to see is a team that is not afraid, and I don’t think we were afraid…maybe a little nervous here and there, but you want to see a team that’s not afraid, that will compete, that will challenge for plays, and when it’s not good enough you get punished by good teams, and that’s the value of playing these teams.”

Ultimately, the youth was a drawback over these 90 minutes, but that could be a benefit moving forward. There were individual players he wanted to point out after positive performances, although everyone had plenty to improve on.

“They did like young players would do. I thought they had hit and miss moments. I think there were moments in the game – certainly in the first half – where we conceded too much possession. But at the same time as the game went on, I moved Tyler wider in the second half, but they had moments where I thought it was pretty good, so it was up and down, and that’s ok.”

“[Wil Trapp has] a tough position in the sense where he’s the deeper guy in build-up and possession. I gave him a pretty good grade tonight, but I was critical of all 3 central midfielders tonight where they were switching the point of attack and connecting. More pluses than minuses but there is plenty of room for improvement.”

For Sarachan, even if he’s not the coach for much longer, the development of the team benefitted greatly from the match, and the fact they showed so much fight was a bonus as well.

“That’s the purpose of this kind of game, is to expose them to the next level. That generation has a group of guys that can still do great things.”

“I was [happy]. I think there could have been a situation where maybe our confidence was blown [after the early goal]. That’s one of the things I’ve noticed with this group over the course of many friendlies now, they don’t lack confidence. I think that’s an important mentality for this group and for all the guys around the national team. I saw some good leadership on the field with some players pulling the guys into a good mentality to say ‘come on let’s go.'”

One thing Sarachan knows the team needs to improve is scoring goals up front. The team has scored seven goals in seven games under his watch, and that may not be enough. Bobby Wood started up front against Brazil and had little to do, and while guys like Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, and DeAndre Yedlin contributed, nobody really stood out in front of goal.

“I think it’s hard to judge tonight because of the fact we didn’t retain a lot of possession and didn’t have a lot of buildup with a lot of numbers. There’s always room for more creativity in your team, and tonight was a difficult night to show any of that, to be honest. I still think we have a number of players in this pool that as we get deeper into games with more consistency, they’ll start to emerge a little bit in terms of creating more, but that’s an area we need to improve.”

“Scoring goals is hard. We don’t have a plethora of forwards in our pool, that’s an area where we still need to improve the position. When you start adding in some other players as we move along, that maybe can help. Whether it’s Christian [Pulisic], whether it’s a guy like Jozy [Altidore] down the line…but it’s still an area where we need some depth.”

5 things we learned from USMNT’s 2-0 loss to Brazil

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnSep 7, 2018, 10:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The United States played Brazil on Friday night, and it was always going to be a daunting task. A young, inexperienced team against essentially Brazil’s World Cup squad.

To that end, it was a wonderful opportunity for the United States. They had nothing to lose by going out and hoping to compete. If it went awry, there’s plenty to be learned, and if it went well that’s a great sign. It didn’t go great, but there was plenty to draw from the match. Dave Sarachan and his team put up a great fight, and didn’t back down from one of the world’s best, refusing to bunker in and simply defending to pull out a gritty result.

[ USMNT-BRAZIL: Full recap | Player ratings ]

Given the fact that this national team essentially hit the hard reset button after the Trinidad & Tobago loss, it’s hard to judge sheer “progress” over the last few years, but there are a few more things we can pinpoint.

1) These kids are not afraid

In the opening 10 minutes, Dave Sarachan’s kids came out and high-pressed Brazil’s World Cup squad. Not just a high press…a VERY high press. The United States had nothing to lose in East Rutherford, and they played like it early on. That’s a great sign for some of these kids, who ended up troubling the Brazilians early on with the press.

After falling behind, the US took its few opportunities and went headlong at the visitors, with DeAndre Yedlin bombing down the right flank. The half-hour mark provided an impressive spell for the hosts, as the US earned four consecutive corners and all proved dangerous. Weston McKennie was fantastic going forward and was dangerous all night in the attacking third. After Brazil scored its second on a dubious penalty call, the US went right down the other end and threatened.

Dave Sarachan after the match said that Antonee Robinson might have been a little tentative at the beginning, but if anything, his errors were from over-committing, not sitting back and letting Douglas Costa come to him. Mistakes were made by the U.S. regularly, and there were plenty of matchups that featured a significant talent gap. Still, hesitancy and trepidation was not the reason the United States was beaten tonight, and that’s a positive to be taken.

2) The rookie mistakes eventually need to end

These kids are young, there’s no doubting that. The United States starting lineup featured a full 11 players 25 years old or younger. Still, eventually this process needs an end-point, and the kids will need to learn from their mistakes. Making those mistakes in matches like this is perfectly acceptable, but learning from those mistakes is the next step.

[ MORE: Player ratings from USMNT loss to Brazil ]

Take Brazil’s first goal for example. Antonee Robinson was burned by Douglas Costa down the flank because he switched off for a split second to communicate a defensive responsibility to his teammate and in the process over-committed. Costa, a player with incredible speed and instincts, took advantage and roasted the young left-back. Then, in the middle, Matt Miazga was beat by the oldest striker trick in the book – Roberto Firmino appeared to head towards the near post before drifting back to create space behind his unaware American defender.

Those mistakes are acceptable at this stage against this opponent, and they provide valuable learning experiences, but eventually those need to be learned from, or they will have been in vain.

3) Bobby Wood is fourth on the striker depth chart

Bobby Wood started the match at striker over Timothy Weah, and many fans were disappointed not to see the young, in-form PSG attacker earn the majority of the minutes. Wood struggled from the onset, giving the ball away cheaply which caused promising attacks to disintegrate, and he failing to find space up front. That is largely due to the strength of the opposition, but he still should be able to pick a spot or two over the course of 55 minutes. He ended up with nothing.

Weah came on with a little over a half-hour to go, and he proved more dangerous and decisive on the ball. He cut in from the left to earn Wil Trapp a long-range effort that forced Alisson into a shaky save in his most notable moment in an otherwise collectively sleepy second half. Weah should ultimately be ahead of Wood long-term on the depth chart, as is likely first-choice selection Jozy Altidore and young Josh Sargeant. Wood is a fine option, but he coughs up possession far too often, and against strong opponents like this, he cannot afford moments of inaccuracy when the team needs to value possession.

4) This defensive partnership can stay

Despite the early mistakes on the opening goal, Matt Miazga and John Brooks played quite well against one of the world’s best teams. There’s serious potential in this defensive partnership, and those who championed Miazga with Cameron Carter-Vickers seem to have forgotten about the experienced Brooks. Especially considering these two had only played 45 competitive minutes together before tonight, it was a stellar showing for the duo, and one that will give U.S. fans plenty of hope for the future. Had the back line not been exposed by poor wing defending, it might have been an even better night for the defense as a whole. Miazga was required out wide right on a couple of occasions to help cover defensively, and he did well in space, a difficult ask of a central defender. Not only that, they were dangerous on set-pieces with the U.S. threatening the most on corners. These two can grow together, and with CCV also in the mix, the U.S. suddenly appears set up at a position they’ve struggled to find consistently for a long time.

5) – This team needs leadership. Now.

Dave Sarachan has done a fine job ushering in a new era of players into the national team, but he serves little value to the US otherwise. The kids are doing their best on the field, but need a clear direction for the long-term future, and they need it now. The longer the United States waits to hire a coach, the more time is wasted to find new talent, create a plan for moving forward, and implement that plan on the field. The World Cup may be four years away, but valuable days are being thrown in the trash. The team needs a direction, and they need the leadership to implement that direction. The team has no chance against the world’s best without that leadership, and it showed tonight. These matches serve little purpose if they don’t come with direction and long-term values. Earnie Stewart may want to take his time, but that’s not in the best interest of this national team, and we saw that on the field tonight.

USMNT player ratings from 2-0 loss to Brazil

AP Photo/Julio Cortez
By Nicholas MendolaSep 7, 2018, 10:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The United States men’s national team played out a bit of a snoozy second half against Brazil after going down 2-0 to the Selecao at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Friday.

[ RECAP: USMNT 0-2 Brazil | 3 things ]

Mission: Don’t Embarrass Yourselves was generally a success for the USMNT and interim manager Dave Sarachan, whose young bucks played well despite a lack of Christian Pulisic.

Next up for the USMNT: Mexico on Tuesday.

Starting XI

Zack Steffen — 8 — Couldn’t have done anything on the opener given the acres of space afforded Roberto Firmino, and Neymar’s penalty kick run-up is a tricky one even for a PK-stopping ace.

Antonee Robinson — 3 — The young Everton man will have a lot better days in a U.S. shirt, as he was habitually cooked by Douglas Costa for much of the night. Did play better as the match wore on.

Matt Miazga — 6 — Huge mistake in marking on the Firmino goal keeps him from getting a 7 or maybe even an 8. Having a solid early campaign in Ligue 1, too.

John Brooks — 7 — The United States’ best defender, unsurprisingly, was the United States’ best defender. Didn’t have his towering header game in-form, or would’ve bagged a goal.

DeAndre Yedlin — 6 — If anyone had been prepared for this match by their early season, it was Yedlin. The Seattle Sounders export has faced Spurs, Chelsea, and Man City already this season. Forgivably worked over a few times by Neymar, he also chipped in the viral moment of the evening and should probably be upped to a 7 for it.

[ MORE: Rudiger apologizes for neck stamp ]

Wil Trapp  — 6 — Pretty good set piece service, and was fooled on the penalty when Fabinho felt his arm on the side and hit the deck like he saw a gold brick.

Julian Green (Off 55′) — 5 — Struggled to make any sort of impact despite some decent energy going forward at left mid. To be fair, left mid against Brazil isn’t his bag. Left wing against Costa Rica would be another story.

Weston McKennie (Off 82′) — 8 — Would’ve cemented his U.S. Man of the Match credentials had he got more than a glance of purchase on a late sliding bid to turn a free kick past Alisson. His finish is the only thing missing from his game, and he was not overwhelmed in several tussles with Casemiro.

Tyler Adams (Off 82′) — 5 — Average, although if you’d like to up his score given the competition and his age (19), you’d be justified.

Paul Arriola (Off 55′) — 4 — Less than ideal performance typified by a wildly overhit cross from the right side.

Bobby Wood (Off 70′) — 5 — Starved of possession for most of the match, as expected, failed to make much of an impact on the proceedings.

Substitutes

Kellyn Acosta (On 55′) — 5.5 — Just fine. Looking forward to seeing him play in a match without as much defensive responsibility (though that’s kind of his thing).

Tim Weah (On 55′) — 6.5 — Had enough moments for me to break my “no half point” rule. Good energy, effort, and commitment from the PSG man.

Gyasi Zardes (On 70′) — 5 — Wasn’t really noticeable, but was good to see the long-struggling striker get back in the U.S. fold.

Marky Delgado (On 83′) — N/A

Cristian Roldan (On 83′) — N/A

USMNT 0-2 Brazil: Young hosts no match for Neymar, Firmino

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnSep 7, 2018, 10:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Brazil coach Tite named a very strong starting lineup, with the likes of Neymar, Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino, and Casemiro. That was always going to be a struggle, and it was, but the United States was far from run off the field in East Rutherford on Friday night as they fell 2-0 to the World Cup quarterfinalists in an international friendly meeting.

The United States came out of the opening whistle with a very high press, and it seemed to trouble the Brazilians from the start, but the visitors began to figure things out and struck in the 11th minute. Douglas Costa straight burned Antonee Robinson who over-committed on the flank, and his cross found Roberto Firmino at the back post who had drifted back from an oblivious Matt Miazga. Brazil nearly grabbed a second as Costa again torched Robinson, this time cutting inside, but his ball into the box was fumbled at the penalty spot for Neymar.

[ COVERAGE: 5 Things Learned | Player Ratings ]

The US had its best chance down the other end on the half-hour mark as Yedlin crossed to Weston McKennie, but his promising shot was blocked. The ensuing corner resulted in a header by Miazga on a delicious cross from Julian Green, and again it went out for a corner. Again McKennie had a massive chance, but Alisson came off his line to smother the shot from the far post. A fourth corner again came sizzling in, but Wood couldn’t get his head to it and instead found himself shaken up on the turf.

Again Brazil almost had a second, but a Coutinho shot from the top of the box was blocked bravely by Robinson and Zack Steffen saved the follow-up from Fabinho. They would double the lead before the break when Fabinho went down softly in the penalty area trying to squeeze between John Brooks and Wil Trapp, and the referee pointed to the spot. Neymar sent Steffen the wrong way for his 53rd international goal. At the break, Brazil had most of the possession while the United States was left with little to savor.

With no substitutions for either side at halftime, Brazil came out of the break with the intent. Douglas Costa toasted Paul Arriola down the right, and nearly found Firmino but his poor first touch killed off the chance. Yet again, Costa beat Robinson on 52 minutes – this time through the middle – and fed a delicious pass to Neymar, but his shot was slowed by Steffen and eventually cleared off the line by Matt Miazga right on the doorstep.

[ MORE: U.S. to hire new head coach by end of 2018 ]

Sarachan brought on Timothy Weah and Kellyn Acosta for Paul Arriola and Julian Green as the game neared the hour mark, a positive substitution. Tite countered with the addition of Arthur for Manchester United midfielder Fred, while Douglas Costa was removed for Chelsea winger Willian. McKennie had a chance to put the U.S. on the board soon after, but he put his effort just wide on the end of a curling free-kick.

Another change for either side saw Gyasi Zardes replace Bobby Wood, while Paqueta made his international debut for Brazil replacing Coutinho. The U.S. nearly found an opening as Wil Trapp forced a shaky save from Alisson with a long-distance shot low and to the left. Down the other end, Robinson picked Firmino’s pocket to save a breakaway opportunity. The U.S. again had a chance on a set-piece with 15 minutes to go, but Alisson stopped a weak effort as two U.S. players came together for the shot.

With three minutes remaining, the U.S. had one last chance as Tyler Adams sent a cross in that went just over the head of Gyasi Zardes, while substitute Christian Roldan had his follow-up cutback cleared away. The loss is just the second for the United States in seven matches since the failure in Trinidad & Tobago, and will provide Dave Sarachan and the rest of the coaching staff plenty of tape to teach the players how to match up against the best in the world.