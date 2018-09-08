U.S. youth Will Vint joins Atlanta United academy

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Atlanta United has added another top-notch talent to its academy, after the player’s attempt to play in Europe was halted.

Will Vint has joined Atlanta’s academy following signing a contract with Manchester United’s youth setup in July.

The U.S. U-18 international was forced out of the opportunity to play for United’s Under-18 team after his attempt at claiming a visa in the United Kingdom didn’t go through.

“I’m really excited to really just start playing again, and I think Atlanta is a club that can challenge me and really bring me to my full potential,” Vint told ESPN FC. “The people here are really nice and really supportive and I think I’ll really be able to improve and [thrive] in this environment.”

Vint ultimately chose Atlanta’s academy, despite several reports previously suggesting that the Philadelphia Union and Sporting KC were also in the running for his services.