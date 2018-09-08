UEFA Nations wrap: England falls to Spain after contentious ending

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The opening week of UEFA Nations League action continued on Saturday with a number of 2018 World Cup sides featuring.

Spain’s encounter with fourth-place World Cup finishers England highlighted the day’s action, as La Furia Roja came away with a victory at Wembley Stadium.

The Three Lions will feel they were robbed of at least a point, after England had a late Danny Welbeck stoppage-time equalizer taken away for a foul committed against David De Gea.

Marcus Rashford had given the Three Lions the early advantage after a tremendous through ball from Manchester United teammate Luke Shaw, but it was quickly cancelled out by Saul Niguez’s equalizer in the 13th minute.

Then, Rodrigo brilliantly converted from close range just beyond the hour mark to give Spain the lead, and Luis Enrique’s side held on from that point.

England suffered a massive blow in the second half as well, with Shaw being stretchered off following a clash of heads with Dani Carvajal.

Elsewhere, Switzerland and Belarus were both big winners on the day, with 6-0 and 5-0 victories, respectively.

The Swiss benefitted from six different goalscorers in their outing against fellow World Cup side Iceland, including Xherdan Shaqiri‘s 53rd minute free kick from the right wing.

Saturday’s UEFA Nations League results

Northern Ireland 1-2 Bosnia & Herzegovina

Switzerland 6-0 Iceland

Finland 1-0 Hungary

Belarus 5-0 San Marino

England 1-2 Spain

Estonia 0-1 Greece

Luxembourg 4-0 Moldova