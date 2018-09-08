UEFA Nations wrap: England falls to Spain after contentious ending

The opening week of UEFA Nations League action continued on Saturday with a number of 2018 World Cup sides featuring.
Spain’s encounter with fourth-place World Cup finishers England highlighted the day’s action, as La Furia Roja came away with a victory at Wembley Stadium.
The Three Lions will feel they were robbed of at least a point, after England had a late Danny Welbeck stoppage-time equalizer taken away for a foul committed against David De Gea.
Marcus Rashford had given the Three Lions the early advantage after a tremendous through ball from Manchester United teammate Luke Shaw, but it was quickly cancelled out by Saul Niguez’s equalizer in the 13th minute.
Then, Rodrigo brilliantly converted from close range just beyond the hour mark to give Spain the lead, and Luis Enrique’s side held on from that point.
England suffered a massive blow in the second half as well, with Shaw being stretchered off following a clash of heads with Dani Carvajal.
Elsewhere, Switzerland and Belarus were both big winners on the day, with 6-0 and 5-0 victories, respectively.
The Swiss benefitted from six different goalscorers in their outing against fellow World Cup side Iceland, including Xherdan Shaqiri‘s 53rd minute free kick from the right wing.
Saturday’s UEFA Nations League results
Northern Ireland 1-2 Bosnia & Herzegovina
Switzerland 6-0 Iceland
Finland 1-0 Hungary
Belarus 5-0 San Marino
England 1-2 Spain
Estonia 0-1 Greece
Luxembourg 4-0 Moldova
Luke Shaw had finally found his form both club and country, but the young outside back was hit with another major setback on Saturday.
The Manchester United defender was forced out of England’s UEFA Nations League match after a clash with Spain’s Dani Carvajal with the Three Lions trailing 2-1 in the second half.
UPDATE: Shaw is now awake and speaking with members of England’s medical staff after the nasty collision. Good sign after what looked to be a very scary fall.
The 23-year-old immediately went to ground and stayed on the pitch for a lengthy period as medical staff tended to him, before he was ultimately carried off on a stretcher.
Shaw, who has begun the season for United as regular in Jose Mourinho’s squad, made the start for Gareth Southgate‘s England on Saturday after not playing at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
More to follow…
The international break has a focus on the U.S. Men’s National Team and many other countries around the globe, but several Major League Soccer sides will be in action on Saturday.
New York City FC has struggled as of late under new manager Domenec Torrent, winning just one of its last seven league matches dating back to late July.
The Eastern Conference side enters Saturday’s contest against D.C. United having suffered a 1-0 defeat to the New England Revolution on Wednesday, despite totaling 28 shots in the match.
For D.C., Wayne Rooney aims to continue to lift his side towards the Eastern Conference playoffs, with a win against NYCFC putting Ben Olsen’s squad within three points of the Montreal Impact for sixth place.
Meanwhile, Sporting KC can move second in the West on Saturday with a home victory over Orlando City, who has fallen well out of contention for a playoff appearance.
Peter Vermes’ group looks to rebound from a 3-1 defeat to the Seattle Sounders last weekend, which was the team’s first loss in over a month.
Saturday’s MLS docket
New York City FC vs. D.C. United — 4:55 pm ET
Sporting KC vs. Orlando City — 8:30 pm ET
Portland Timbers vs. Colorado Rapids — 10:30 pm ET
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Lindsey Horan scored two goals and the Portland Thorns secured home-field advantage for the NWSL semifinals with a 3-1 victory over the Seattle Reign on Friday night.
The victory gave the Thorns a second-place finish in the league’s standings, behind North Carolina. Portland will host the third-place Reign on Sept. 15. North Carolina will host the Chicago Red Stars in the other semifinal the next day.
The Reign went up early on Jess Fishlock’s goal in the fourth minute, stunning the sellout crowd of 21,144.
Ellie Carpenter had a chance for the Thorns in the 24th minute but her shot from distance caromed off the far post. Horan broke through in the 30th minute to tie the match, blasting a shot that that came back to her after Christine Sinclair was challenged in the box.
Heath curled a shot from distance out of Reign goalkeeper Lydia William’s reach in the 49th minute to give the Thorns the lead before Horan’s second goal, a header, in the 82nd.
Horan now has 12 goals this season, second only in the league to Chicago’s Sam Kerr, who has 15.
Megan Rapinoe did not play for the Reign because of a rib injury that also kept her out of the U.S. national team’s two recent exhibition matches against Chile. Allie Long also missed the game for the Reign because of a right knee sprain.
Portland hosts the league championship Sept. 22.
Don’t know him, so don’t care.
That’s the essence of Neymar’s response to DeAndre Yedlin‘s viral response to an incident between the two in Friday’s friendly between Brazil and the USMNT.
Neymar was fouled by Yedlin, the Newcastle United right back, in the first half of Brazil’s 2-0 win.
The American was caught on camera asking the referee, “Did you watch the World Cup?” in a plea for innocence in the wake of the Brazilian’s admitted record of embellishment.
Neymar’s response? Paraphrasing, but, “I don’t have much to say but I feel sorry for him. I don’t know him and so I don’t have any reason to worry about him.”
Video is below if you missed it.