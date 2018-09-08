WATCH: Sargent scores again, this time for Werder Bremen

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A night after the USMNT’s kids played Brazil without Christian Pulisic in the fold, another American teenager reminded us that the Yanks were missing two of its biggest hopes for the future.

It’s not crazy to say Josh Sargent has been terrorizing the Regionalliga Nord with Werder Bremen II. The 18-year-old has scored in three-straight games and five times in seven matches, earning a Saturday friendly appearance with the first team to make another statement to Werder Bremen boss Florian Kohfeldt (who’s noticed the goals, you know).

Sargent bagged this goal in a 5-2 win over SV Meppen 1912.

He’s not going to do stuff like this against top-flight defenses, let alone would he have troubled Brazil any more than Tim Weah did on Friday, but man is it good to see the kid keep scoring goals.

Josh Sargent's goal for Werder's first team today. Courtesy of u/DerUser-X on Reddit.pic.twitter.com/GPYddT1yyR — USMNT Videos (@USMNTvideos) September 8, 2018

