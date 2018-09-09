Canada opens CONCACAF Nations League with 8-0 win

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Canada opened its CONCACAF Nations League account on Sunday with an 8-0 victory against the U.S. Virgin Islands to begin the inaugural competition.

[ MORE: France tops Holland, Eriksen brace against Wales ]

Jonathan Osorio kicked off the scoring for the Canadians inside the opening 10 minutes, before Lucas Cavallini doubled the advantage just minutes after.

Cavallini later completed his brace, along with two-goal performances from Jonathan David and Besiktas striker Cyle Larin.

Cardiff City forward Junior Hoilett also got in on the scoring for the North American side, as they routed the island nation.

Canada will return to action in the tournament’s qualifying phase on October 16 when they host Dominica.