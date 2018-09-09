Cantona says he would coach Man United if club asked

Manchester United’s struggles under Jose Mourinho have reverberated throughout the club’s community, and one former Red Devils legend believes he could fix the team’s woes.
At least, if he received a call from the club about coaching.
Former striker Eric Cantona recently spoke with the Daily Mail about the Red Devils and their recent issues, suggesting that only he and Pep Guardiola could save the Old Trafford side from further struggles.
“Listen. I joke about Manchester City but they are playing great football,” said Cantona. “It’s just that I think Guardiola should be at United. He is the spiritual child of Johan Cruyff — he played under Cruyff at Barcelona and learned everything from him. He’s the only person who should be at United.
“Well, except for me. I would like to coach. If they called me, I would go; I would enjoy it. They know where I am. Then we would play creative football once again.
“It would be great for the fans, like it was with Alex Ferguson — he allowed players to be creative, treated them as individuals. We all felt special with him. All felt loved. He was always praising. A good man. A good leader.”
Canada opened its CONCACAF Nations League account on Sunday with an 8-0 victory against the U.S. Virgin Islands to begin the inaugural competition.
Jonathan Osorio kicked off the scoring for the Canadians inside the opening 10 minutes, before Lucas Cavallini doubled the advantage just minutes after.
Cavallini later completed his brace, along with two-goal performances from Jonathan David and Besiktas striker Cyle Larin.
Cardiff City forward Junior Hoilett also got in on the scoring for the North American side, as they routed the island nation.
Canada will return to action in the tournament’s qualifying phase on October 16 when they host Dominica.
SINSHEIM, Germany (AP) Nico Schulz scored late on his debut to give Germany a 2-1 win over Peru in their friendly game on Sunday.
The Hoffenheim midfielder, making his first international appearance in the club’s stadium, claimed the winner through a slightly deflected shot with five minutes remaining.
The 25-year-old Schulz, one of three new call-ups to the squad, was only playing as Germany coach Joachim Loew assesses his options following the team’s failed World Cup defense.
Loew had kept changes to a minimum when his cautious team was held to a 0-0 draw by France in their UEFA Nations League opener in Munich on Thursday.
Against Peru, Germany dominated the first half but fell behind in the 22nd minute to a strike from Luis Advincula, who beat Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen at the near post.
Julian Brandt provided the response, dinking the ball over Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese after Toni Kroos had played him in.
Peru captain Jefferson Farfan should have scored in the second half when he only had the goalkeeper to beat, but the former Schalke winger shot over the goal.
Loew brought on Paris Saint-Germain defender Thilo Kehrer with about 20 minutes remaining and Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz in the final minutes, but Schulz was the only one of the three new faces to enjoy a dream debut.
While Peru was without captain Paolo Guerrero due to a doping ban, Germany was playing without Mats Hummels because of an ankle problem and Leroy Sane due to the birth of his daughter on Friday.
The 2018 World Cup champions kept their stellar year going on Sunday in the inaugural UEFA Nations League, while seven other matches took place on the day.
France earned a narrow win in its first Nations League match against Holland, with goals from Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud propelling the world champions.
Veteran striker Ryan Babel pulled a goal back for the Netherlands after halftime, but it was Chelsea’s Giroud that scored the winner in the 74th minute.
Meanwhile, Christian Eriksen scored twice at home to give Denmark a 2-0 win over Gareth Bale and Wales.
Sunday’s UEFA Nations League scores
France 2-1 Netherlands
Cyprus 2-1 Slovenia
Ukraine 1-0 Slovakia
Bulgaria 1-0 Norway
Denmark 2-0 Wales
Georgia 1-0 Latvia
Macedonia 2-0 Armenia
Lichtenstein 2-0 Gibraltar
ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar (AP) French radio service RFI is reporting at least one person has died and 37 have been injured in a crush before an African Cup of Nations qualifying soccer game in Madagascar involving Sadio Mane‘s Senegal team.
RFI says a stampede happened before kickoff at the Mahamasina Municipal Stadium on Sunday.
Television pictures showed packed stands at the stadium, which has a capacity of around 22,000. Reports say thousands began queuing hours before kickoff in an attempt to get a ticket to watch Mane and Senegal’s other stars. It’s unclear if the crush happened inside or outside the stadium.
The Madagascar vs. Senegal qualifier went ahead and ended in a 2-2 draw.
RFI quoted a local hospital as saying one person was dead and 37 injured. The Madagascar ministry of sport also listed 37 injured on its Facebook page.
