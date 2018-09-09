He could’ve scored six: Salah shines for Egypt (video)

Sergio Ramos did not much enjoy his Saturday, even if Spain got three points from its UEFA Nations League win over England at Wembley Stadium.

Spain dodged a late equalizer when Danny Welbeck was judged to have fouled David De Gea before poking in the goalkeeper’s dropped ball, but Ramos was just as much a target of abuse as the referee.

English fans, surely many from Liverpool, have not forgiven Ramos for his role in the UEFA Champions League Final, from his incidents with Mohamed Salah and Loris Karius to his on-field reactions to them.

He was booed plenty on Saturday. While he claims it doesn’t affect his game, it clearly affects him during the game. From ESPN.com:

“One tries to evade [the boos]. In the end you feel it, but I stay out of everything. It doesn’t affect my game. I would have liked another reception because people only remember the action of the final, and nobody remembers the death threats that my family and my children received. “It is a very sensitive issue that people maybe take as a joke about and [that’s why they] whistle in a great stadium like this. My conscience is very clear.”

His conscience may be clear — he also may not have much of one — but the controversy-courting Ramos has been dealing with the consequences of his actions for some time, but the inexcusable death threats to the $1.2 billion lawsuit threatened by an Egyptian lawyer.

