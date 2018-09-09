He could’ve scored six: Salah shines for Egypt (video)

Mohamed Salah had a night.
Returning to Egypt for the first time since the World Cup, Salah scored twice and added two assists in a 6-0 win over Niger in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying. He also missed two penalties, converted the rebound of one.
[ MORE: Maguire extends time at Leicester ]
The video doesn’t lie: The Egyptian superstar probably could’ve scored as many as six goals (and Niger’s defense was terrible). That estimate may even be conservative.
It started with Salah missing a first minute penalty, but this video shows just how dominant of a performance was put forth by the Liverpool star. Regardless of opponent, it should be eye-opening for those who think his incredible season with the Reds was simply a product of Jurgen Klopp‘s system.
Sergio Ramos did not much enjoy his Saturday, even if Spain got three points from its UEFA Nations League win over England at Wembley Stadium.
Spain dodged a late equalizer when Danny Welbeck was judged to have fouled David De Gea before poking in the goalkeeper’s dropped ball, but Ramos was just as much a target of abuse as the referee.
[ MORE: Maguire extends with Leicester]
English fans, surely many from Liverpool, have not forgiven Ramos for his role in the UEFA Champions League Final, from his incidents with Mohamed Salah and Loris Karius to his on-field reactions to them.
He was booed plenty on Saturday. While he claims it doesn’t affect his game, it clearly affects him during the game. From ESPN.com:
“One tries to evade [the boos]. In the end you feel it, but I stay out of everything. It doesn’t affect my game. I would have liked another reception because people only remember the action of the final, and nobody remembers the death threats that my family and my children received.
“It is a very sensitive issue that people maybe take as a joke about and [that’s why they] whistle in a great stadium like this. My conscience is very clear.”
His conscience may be clear — he also may not have much of one — but the controversy-courting Ramos has been dealing with the consequences of his actions for some time, but the inexcusable death threats to the $1.2 billion lawsuit threatened by an Egyptian lawyer.
Harry Maguire‘s just coming into his prime, and he’s being paid like it, too.
The Leicester City back made his name on the world stage this summer during England’s World Cup run, earning links to Manchester United and other destinations.
[ MORE: USMNT loss to Brazil still shows hope for future ]
But Maguire, 25, felt he owed it to Leicester to give them more time. For one thing, he’s only been there a year. For another, they brought him from Hull City after the Tigers’ relegation campaign. From LCFC.com:
“Ever since I came to this Club, I’ve always reiterated how good they’ve been to me. They gave me an opportunity to play in the Premier League and built a great platform for me to go and perform at the World Cup, so I thank them a lot. I owe them a lot and I’m looking forward to the future.”
Leicester and Maguire have agreed to a new five-year deal, putting the Sheffield-born man in Foxes blue well into the future.
The 12-times capped Maguire has appeared 42 times for Leicester since arriving from Hull, where he made 32 PL appearances. It’s a good move for both sides, as Leicester has shown promise in the past two seasons after their post-title wobble.
The only one who won’t like the move is Manchester United, who will now have to dig deeper into its pockets if they want to pry Maguire from Leicester (if he even wants to go).
JOHANNESBURG (AP) The southern African soccer region has endorsed South Africa’s Danny Jordaan, the 2010 World Cup’s head organizer, for a place on the FIFA Council which was left open after Kwesi Nyantakyi resigned under allegations of corruption.
The Council of Southern African Football Associations (COSAFA) says after a meeting Friday that Jordaan will be its preferred candidate when all Africa’s member countries vote on Sept. 30.
Ghana’s Nyantakyi is under investigation by FIFA after he was filmed by undercover reporters allegedly taking a $65,000 cash gift, which is prohibited.
COSAFA endorsed Jordaan, the president of the South African Football Association, ahead of Walter Nyamilandu of Malawi and Elvis Chetty of Seychelles.
Nick Mwendwa of Kenya and Leodegar Tenga of Tanzania, who are from the East African region, have also said they will stand for the FIFA position, which is reserved for a representative from Africa’s English-speaking countries.
Jordaan’s reputation has been diminished since presiding over a successful first World Cup in Africa as head of South Africa’s organizing committee. He was accused of involvement in a $10 million bribe South Africa allegedly paid to corrupt FIFA executives to get them to vote for the country’s hosting bid.
Last year, a South African singer accused Jordaan of raping her in 1993.
Jordaan has denied both accusations.
—
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports
GOSFORD, Australia (AP) Star sprinter Usain Bolt is taking a week-long break from his professional football trial with Australian A-League club the Central Coast Mariners.
In a statement on Saturday, the Mariners said Bolt would fly out of Australia Sunday to an undisclosed destination.
[ MORE: Neymar responds to Yedlin’s viral video ]
A Mariners spokesman said “after completing his first three weeks of training with the Central Coast Mariners, the club wishes to advise that Usain Bolt will be abroad from Sunday 9 September to Sunday 16 September for a previously planned commitment. This commitment was agreed between Usain Bolt and the Central Coast Mariners before his training period commenced with the club.”
Bolt played for the Mariners for the first time last week in a pre-season match against a Central Coast amateur selection, attracting a stronger-than-usual crowd of more than 10,000.
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports