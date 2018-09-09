He could’ve scored six: Salah shines for Egypt

Mohamed Salah had a night.

Returning to Egypt for the first time since the World Cup, Salah scored twice and added two assists in a 6-0 win over Niger in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying. He also missed two penalties, converted the rebound of one.

The video doesn’t lie: The Egyptian superstar probably could’ve scored as many as six goals (and Niger’s defense was terrible). That estimate may even be conservative.

It started with Salah missing a first minute penalty, but this video shows just how dominant of a performance was put forth by the Liverpool star. Regardless of opponent, it should be eye-opening for those who think his incredible season with the Reds was simply a product of Jurgen Klopp‘s system.

Salah vs Niger overnight. 2 goals, 2 assists… too good pic.twitter.com/EeQIg83HIp — The LFC Couch 🗣🎙 (@LFCCouch) September 9, 2018

