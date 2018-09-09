Maguire signs new deal with Leicester City

Harry Maguire‘s just coming into his prime, and he’s being paid like it, too.
The Leicester City back made his name on the world stage this summer during England’s World Cup run, earning links to Manchester United and other destinations.
But Maguire, 25, felt he owed it to Leicester to give them more time. For one thing, he’s only been there a year. For another, they brought him from Hull City after the Tigers’ relegation campaign. From LCFC.com:
“Ever since I came to this Club, I’ve always reiterated how good they’ve been to me. They gave me an opportunity to play in the Premier League and built a great platform for me to go and perform at the World Cup, so I thank them a lot. I owe them a lot and I’m looking forward to the future.”
Leicester and Maguire have agreed to a new five-year deal, putting the Sheffield-born man in Foxes blue well into the future.
The 12-times capped Maguire has appeared 42 times for Leicester since arriving from Hull, where he made 32 PL appearances. It’s a good move for both sides, as Leicester has shown promise in the past two seasons after their post-title wobble.
The only one who won’t like the move is Manchester United, who will now have to dig deeper into its pockets if they want to pry Maguire from Leicester (if he even wants to go).
JOHANNESBURG (AP) The southern African soccer region has endorsed South Africa’s Danny Jordaan, the 2010 World Cup’s head organizer, for a place on the FIFA Council which was left open after Kwesi Nyantakyi resigned under allegations of corruption.
The Council of Southern African Football Associations (COSAFA) says after a meeting Friday that Jordaan will be its preferred candidate when all Africa’s member countries vote on Sept. 30.
Ghana’s Nyantakyi is under investigation by FIFA after he was filmed by undercover reporters allegedly taking a $65,000 cash gift, which is prohibited.
COSAFA endorsed Jordaan, the president of the South African Football Association, ahead of Walter Nyamilandu of Malawi and Elvis Chetty of Seychelles.
Nick Mwendwa of Kenya and Leodegar Tenga of Tanzania, who are from the East African region, have also said they will stand for the FIFA position, which is reserved for a representative from Africa’s English-speaking countries.
Jordaan’s reputation has been diminished since presiding over a successful first World Cup in Africa as head of South Africa’s organizing committee. He was accused of involvement in a $10 million bribe South Africa allegedly paid to corrupt FIFA executives to get them to vote for the country’s hosting bid.
Last year, a South African singer accused Jordaan of raping her in 1993.
Jordaan has denied both accusations.
GOSFORD, Australia (AP) Star sprinter Usain Bolt is taking a week-long break from his professional football trial with Australian A-League club the Central Coast Mariners.
In a statement on Saturday, the Mariners said Bolt would fly out of Australia Sunday to an undisclosed destination.
A Mariners spokesman said “after completing his first three weeks of training with the Central Coast Mariners, the club wishes to advise that Usain Bolt will be abroad from Sunday 9 September to Sunday 16 September for a previously planned commitment. This commitment was agreed between Usain Bolt and the Central Coast Mariners before his training period commenced with the club.”
Bolt played for the Mariners for the first time last week in a pre-season match against a Central Coast amateur selection, attracting a stronger-than-usual crowd of more than 10,000.
New York City FC hadn’t lost a home match heading into this week, and thanks to David Villa the club avoided a second straight defeat at Yankee Stadium.
New York City FC and D.C. United finished level, 1-1, on Saturday after the Spanish international scored a brilliant free kick late in the match to level the game.
Steve Birnbaum’s second-half header past goalkeeper Sean Johnson from close range had given D.C. the lead in the 58th minute, but Villa finally broke through after many missed opportunities prior to that for NYCFC.
Both teams were missing several key pieces in their lineups, particularly NYCFC, who saw nine players sidelined due to injuries, suspensions and international call ups.
D.C. fielded a team of just 15 players on the day, while NYCFC had six substitutions available on the rainy day.
NYCFC extended its winless streak to seven of its last eight matches, however, Villa’s heroics did secure a point for the hosts.
Domenec Torrent’s team boasting an overwhelming 19 shots on the day, however, the club’s scoring struggles continued during their losing skid.
For D.C., the club sits five points out of the East playoffs with eight matches remaining.
Atlanta United has added another top-notch talent to its academy, after the player’s attempt to play in Europe was halted.
Will Vint has joined Atlanta’s academy following signing a contract with Manchester United’s youth setup in July.
The U.S. U-18 international was forced out of the opportunity to play for United’s Under-18 team after his attempt at claiming a visa in the United Kingdom didn’t go through.
“I’m really excited to really just start playing again, and I think Atlanta is a club that can challenge me and really bring me to my full potential,” Vint told ESPN FC. “The people here are really nice and really supportive and I think I’ll really be able to improve and [thrive] in this environment.”
Vint ultimately chose Atlanta’s academy, despite several reports previously suggesting that the Philadelphia Union and Sporting KC were also in the running for his services.