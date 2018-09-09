Maguire signs new deal with Leicester City

Harry Maguire‘s just coming into his prime, and he’s being paid like it, too.

The Leicester City back made his name on the world stage this summer during England’s World Cup run, earning links to Manchester United and other destinations.

But Maguire, 25, felt he owed it to Leicester to give them more time. For one thing, he’s only been there a year. For another, they brought him from Hull City after the Tigers’ relegation campaign. From LCFC.com:

“Ever since I came to this Club, I’ve always reiterated how good they’ve been to me. They gave me an opportunity to play in the Premier League and built a great platform for me to go and perform at the World Cup, so I thank them a lot. I owe them a lot and I’m looking forward to the future.”

Leicester and Maguire have agreed to a new five-year deal, putting the Sheffield-born man in Foxes blue well into the future.

The 12-times capped Maguire has appeared 42 times for Leicester since arriving from Hull, where he made 32 PL appearances. It’s a good move for both sides, as Leicester has shown promise in the past two seasons after their post-title wobble.

The only one who won’t like the move is Manchester United, who will now have to dig deeper into its pockets if they want to pry Maguire from Leicester (if he even wants to go).

