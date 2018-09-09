Manchester United Women win first league match 12-0

Manchester United Women returned to league play in bombastic style.
Jess Sigsworth scored five goals as the Red Devils hung a dozen goals on Aston Villa in a 12-0 away win at the Trevor Brown Memorial Ground on Sunday.
United is playing in the WSL Championship, and hoping for promotion to the Women’s Super League.
The visitors led 6-0 at halftime, with the goals coming between the 10th and 35th minute. They got their next six in 19 second half minutes.
The club is managed by Casey Stoney, the 130-times capped England defender who also works with the national team.
Demarai Gray and Ben Chilwell are going to be in familiar and unfamiliar territory at the very same time.
The Leicester City youngsters have reportedly been called in Gareth Southgate‘s squad for Tuesday’s friendly against Switzerland at King Power Stadium.
It stands to reason Southgate will hand them on-field debuts in the friendly at their club’s home ground.
The 21-year-old Chilwell is a left back who has also played a bit more advanced during his time at Leicester, and has represented England at four youth levels.
Gray, 22, has the same background with England, arriving from Birmingham City to become a significant part of Claude Puel‘s side.
England lost controversially in Saturday’s UEFA Nations League match, a 2-1 decision against Spain at Wembley Stadium.
Out with one Premier League champion, in with another?
Aston Villa is reportedly targeting Robert Huth to help fill the void opened by John Terry‘s move to Spartak Moscow.
Younger than Terry and one of his former teammates, the 34-year-old Huth won the PL with Leicester City in 2016 but lost most of his 2017-18 season with an injury that cost him his spot in the lineup once healthy.
Villa is mid-table in points but near the bottom of the table in goals conceded (11). James Chester (ex-Hull) and center mid Mile Jedinak played center back in their last match, with Manchester United center back prospect Axel Tuanzebe at right back.
So, yeah, lots of out-of-position stuff there. Huth could help.
A mad rush to get into a stadium in Madagascar has led to death of at least one spectator and injuries to over 30 more.
The Stade de Mahamasina uses only one entrance. That’s a fatal flaw that should’ve been remedied long ago, and the stadium also saw two fans die and many more injured during a 2005 stampede to get into an already packed building.
The Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match went ahead as scheduled between Senegal and Madagascar. From the BBC:
Thousands of spectators were still trying to get into the stadium through the only entrance.
Two of those hurt are in a critical condition in the capital, Antananarivo.
Unfortunately, as the BBC notes, stadium stampedes are not a rarity.
The match finished 2-2, with Liverpool’s Sadio Mane and Stoke City’s Mame Diouf scoring for Senegal.
Las Vegas Lights brought a whole lot of Vegas to the pitch early Sunday morning after a 2-1 loss to LA Galaxy II in USL action.
The Lights got a goal from former Whitecaps and Guadalajara man Omar Salgado in the loss, but the real entertainment came once the final whistle blew at Cashman Field.
Vegas is 7W-6D-14L in its inaugural season, but we grade them a solid B+ for marketing and chaos if this promotion is indicative of their promotional game plan.
I mean, it’s not quite disco demolition night, but, “Hey fans, who wants to duck under a whirlybird and scramble for cash” is right up there.
It’s a scene right out of “Celebrity Zillions,” albeit without Tom Cruizes and Billy Crystals.