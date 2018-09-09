More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
manutd.com

Manchester United Women win first league match 12-0

By Nicholas MendolaSep 9, 2018, 2:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Manchester United Women returned to league play in bombastic style.

Jess Sigsworth scored five goals as the Red Devils hung a dozen goals on Aston Villa in a 12-0 away win at the Trevor Brown Memorial Ground on Sunday.

[ MORE: England calls up two

United is playing in the WSL Championship, and hoping for promotion to the Women’s Super League.

The visitors led 6-0 at halftime, with the goals coming between the 10th and 35th minute. They got their next six in 19 second half minutes.

The club is managed by Casey Stoney, the 130-times capped England defender who also works with the national team.

Report: Leicester’s Chilwell, Gray get England call-ups

Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 9, 2018, 1:04 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Demarai Gray and Ben Chilwell are going to be in familiar and unfamiliar territory at the very same time.

[ MORE: Huth to Villa? ]

The Leicester City youngsters have reportedly been called in Gareth Southgate‘s squad for Tuesday’s friendly against Switzerland at King Power Stadium.

It stands to reason Southgate will hand them on-field debuts in the friendly at their club’s home ground.

The 21-year-old Chilwell is a left back who has also played a bit more advanced during his time at Leicester, and has represented England at four youth levels.

Gray, 22, has the same background with England, arriving from Birmingham City to become a significant part of Claude Puel‘s side.

England lost controversially in Saturday’s UEFA Nations League match, a 2-1 decision against Spain at Wembley Stadium.

Aston Villa will reportedly turn to ex-Leicester CB Huth

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaSep 9, 2018, 12:38 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Out with one Premier League champion, in with another?

Aston Villa is reportedly targeting Robert Huth to help fill the void opened by John Terry‘s move to Spartak Moscow.

[ MORE: USMNT loss to Brazil still shows hope for future ]

Younger than Terry and one of his former teammates, the 34-year-old Huth won the PL with Leicester City in 2016 but lost most of his 2017-18 season with an injury that cost him his spot in the lineup once healthy.

Villa is mid-table in points but near the bottom of the table in goals conceded (11). James Chester (ex-Hull) and center mid Mile Jedinak played center back in their last match, with Manchester United center back prospect Axel Tuanzebe at right back.

So, yeah, lots of out-of-position stuff there. Huth could help.

Stadium stampede kills at least one during AFCON qualifying

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 9, 2018, 11:46 AM EDT
Leave a comment

A mad rush to get into a stadium in Madagascar has led to death of at least one spectator and injuries to over 30 more.

[ MORE: USMNT loss to Brazil still shows hope for future ]

The Stade de Mahamasina uses only one entrance. That’s a fatal flaw that should’ve been remedied long ago, and the stadium also saw two fans die and many more injured during a 2005 stampede to get into an already packed building.

The Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match went ahead as scheduled between Senegal and Madagascar. From the BBC:

Thousands of spectators were still trying to get into the stadium through the only entrance.

Two of those hurt are in a critical condition in the capital, Antananarivo.

Unfortunately, as the BBC notes, stadium stampedes are not a rarity.

The match finished 2-2, with Liverpool’s Sadio Mane and Stoke City’s Mame Diouf scoring for Senegal.

WATCH: USL side Las Vegas drops $5000 out of a helicopter

It's a scene right out of Celebrity Zillions, albeit without Tom Cruizes and Billy Crystals.
By Nicholas MendolaSep 9, 2018, 11:07 AM EDT
1 Comment

Las Vegas Lights brought a whole lot of Vegas to the pitch early Sunday morning after a 2-1 loss to LA Galaxy II in USL action.

The Lights got a goal from former Whitecaps and Guadalajara man Omar Salgado in the loss, but the real entertainment came once the final whistle blew at Cashman Field.

[ MORE: USMNT loss to Brazil still shows hope for future ]

Vegas is 7W-6D-14L in its inaugural season, but we grade them a solid B+ for marketing and chaos if this promotion is indicative of their promotional game plan.

I mean, it’s not quite disco demolition night, but, “Hey fans, who wants to duck under a whirlybird and scramble for cash” is right up there.

It’s a scene right out of “Celebrity Zillions,” albeit without Tom Cruizes and Billy Crystals.