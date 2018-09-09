More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Twitter/@channelstv

Report: 1 dead, 37 hurt in crush at Madagascar-Senegal game

Associated PressSep 9, 2018, 3:51 PM EDT
Leave a comment

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar (AP) French radio service RFI is reporting at least one person has died and 37 have been injured in a crush before an African Cup of Nations qualifying soccer game in Madagascar involving Sadio Mane‘s Senegal team.

RFI says a stampede happened before kickoff at the Mahamasina Municipal Stadium on Sunday.

Television pictures showed packed stands at the stadium, which has a capacity of around 22,000. Reports say thousands began queuing hours before kickoff in an attempt to get a ticket to watch Mane and Senegal’s other stars. It’s unclear if the crush happened inside or outside the stadium.

The Madagascar vs. Senegal qualifier went ahead and ended in a 2-2 draw.

RFI quoted a local hospital as saying one person was dead and 37 injured. The Madagascar ministry of sport also listed 37 injured on its Facebook page.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

UEFA Nations wrap: France tops Holland, Eriksen brace for Denmark

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Matt ReedSep 9, 2018, 5:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The 2018 World Cup champions kept their stellar year going on Sunday in the inaugural UEFA Nations League, while seven other matches took place on the day.

[ MORE: Leicester’s Chilwell, Gray called up for England ]

France earned a narrow win in its first Nations League match against Holland, with goals from Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud propelling the world champions.

Veteran striker Ryan Babel pulled a goal back for the Netherlands after halftime, but it was Chelsea’s Giroud that scored the winner in the 74th minute.

Meanwhile, Christian Eriksen scored twice at home to give Denmark a 2-0 win over Gareth Bale and Wales.

Sunday’s UEFA Nations League scores

France 2-1 Netherlands
Cyprus 2-1 Slovenia
Ukraine 1-0 Slovakia
Bulgaria 1-0 Norway
Denmark 2-0 Wales
Georgia 1-0 Latvia
Macedonia 2-0 Armenia
Lichtenstein 2-0 Gibraltar

Manchester United Women win first league match 12-0

manutd.com
By Nicholas MendolaSep 9, 2018, 2:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Manchester United Women returned to league play in bombastic style.

Jess Sigsworth scored five goals as the Red Devils hung a dozen goals on Aston Villa in a 12-0 away win at the Trevor Brown Memorial Ground on Sunday.

[ MORE: England calls up two

United is playing in the WSL Championship, and hoping for promotion to the Women’s Super League.

The visitors led 6-0 at halftime, with the goals coming between the 10th and 35th minute. They got their next six in 19 second half minutes.

The club is managed by Casey Stoney, the 130-times capped England defender who also works with the national team.

Report: Leicester’s Chilwell, Gray get England call-ups

Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 9, 2018, 1:04 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Demarai Gray and Ben Chilwell are going to be in familiar and unfamiliar territory at the very same time.

[ MORE: Huth to Villa? ]

The Leicester City youngsters have reportedly been called in Gareth Southgate‘s squad for Tuesday’s friendly against Switzerland at King Power Stadium.

It stands to reason Southgate will hand them on-field debuts in the friendly at their club’s home ground.

The 21-year-old Chilwell is a left back who has also played a bit more advanced during his time at Leicester, and has represented England at four youth levels.

Gray, 22, has the same background with England, arriving from Birmingham City to become a significant part of Claude Puel‘s side.

England lost controversially in Saturday’s UEFA Nations League match, a 2-1 decision against Spain at Wembley Stadium.

Aston Villa will reportedly turn to ex-Leicester CB Huth

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaSep 9, 2018, 12:38 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Out with one Premier League champion, in with another?

Aston Villa is reportedly targeting Robert Huth to help fill the void opened by John Terry‘s move to Spartak Moscow.

[ MORE: USMNT loss to Brazil still shows hope for future ]

Younger than Terry and one of his former teammates, the 34-year-old Huth won the PL with Leicester City in 2016 but lost most of his 2017-18 season with an injury that cost him his spot in the lineup once healthy.

Villa is mid-table in points but near the bottom of the table in goals conceded (11). James Chester (ex-Hull) and center mid Mile Jedinak played center back in their last match, with Manchester United center back prospect Axel Tuanzebe at right back.

So, yeah, lots of out-of-position stuff there. Huth could help.