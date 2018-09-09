Report: Leicester’s Chilwell, Gray get England call-ups

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Demarai Gray and Ben Chilwell are going to be in familiar and unfamiliar territory at the very same time.

The Leicester City youngsters have reportedly been called in Gareth Southgate‘s squad for Tuesday’s friendly against Switzerland at King Power Stadium.

It stands to reason Southgate will hand them on-field debuts in the friendly at their club’s home ground.

The 21-year-old Chilwell is a left back who has also played a bit more advanced during his time at Leicester, and has represented England at four youth levels.

Gray, 22, has the same background with England, arriving from Birmingham City to become a significant part of Claude Puel‘s side.

England lost controversially in Saturday’s UEFA Nations League match, a 2-1 decision against Spain at Wembley Stadium.

