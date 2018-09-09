More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images

Report: Leicester’s Chilwell, Gray get England call-ups

By Nicholas MendolaSep 9, 2018, 1:04 PM EDT
Demarai Gray and Ben Chilwell are going to be in familiar and unfamiliar territory at the very same time.

The Leicester City youngsters have reportedly been called in Gareth Southgate‘s squad for Tuesday’s friendly against Switzerland at King Power Stadium.

It stands to reason Southgate will hand them on-field debuts in the friendly at their club’s home ground.

The 21-year-old Chilwell is a left back who has also played a bit more advanced during his time at Leicester, and has represented England at four youth levels.

Gray, 22, has the same background with England, arriving from Birmingham City to become a significant part of Claude Puel‘s side.

England lost controversially in Saturday’s UEFA Nations League match, a 2-1 decision against Spain at Wembley Stadium.

Aston Villa will reportedly turn to ex-Leicester CB Huth

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaSep 9, 2018, 12:38 PM EDT
Out with one Premier League champion, in with another?

Aston Villa is reportedly targeting Robert Huth to help fill the void opened by John Terry‘s move to Spartak Moscow.

Younger than Terry and one of his former teammates, the 34-year-old Huth won the PL with Leicester City in 2016 but lost most of his 2017-18 season with an injury that cost him his spot in the lineup once healthy.

Villa is mid-table in points but near the bottom of the table in goals conceded (11). James Chester (ex-Hull) and center mid Mile Jedinak played center back in their last match, with Manchester United center back prospect Axel Tuanzebe at right back.

So, yeah, lots of out-of-position stuff there. Huth could help.

Stadium stampede kills at least one during AFCON qualifying

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 9, 2018, 11:46 AM EDT
A mad rush to get into a stadium in Madagascar has led to death of at least one spectator and injuries to over 30 more.

The Stade de Mahamasina uses only one entrance. That’s a fatal flaw that should’ve been remedied long ago, and the stadium also saw two fans die and many more injured during a 2005 stampede to get into an already packed building.

The Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match went ahead as scheduled between Senegal and Madagascar. From the BBC:

Thousands of spectators were still trying to get into the stadium through the only entrance.

Two of those hurt are in a critical condition in the capital, Antananarivo.

Unfortunately, as the BBC notes, stadium stampedes are not a rarity.

The match finished 2-2, with Liverpool’s Sadio Mane and Stoke City’s Mame Diouf scoring for Senegal.

WATCH: USL side Las Vegas drops $5000 out of a helicopter

It's a scene right out of Celebrity Zillions, albeit without Tom Cruizes and Billy Crystals.
By Nicholas MendolaSep 9, 2018, 11:07 AM EDT
Las Vegas Lights brought a whole lot of Vegas to the pitch early Sunday morning after a 2-1 loss to LA Galaxy II in USL action.

The Lights got a goal from former Whitecaps and Guadalajara man Omar Salgado in the loss, but the real entertainment came once the final whistle blew at Cashman Field.

Vegas is 7W-6D-14L in its inaugural season, but we grade them a solid B+ for marketing and chaos if this promotion is indicative of their promotional game plan.

I mean, it’s not quite disco demolition night, but, “Hey fans, who wants to duck under a whirlybird and scramble for cash” is right up there.

Keisuka Honda’s new gigs for club… and country?

Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 9, 2018, 10:25 AM EDT
Keisuke Honda is a busy man.

A living legend of Japanese soccer at 32, Honda has a new club in Australia’s Melbourne Victory.

He’s also the coach and general manager of the Cambodian national team.

Wait, what now?

Honda retired from international football following the 2018 World Cup, leaving a legacy of 32 international goals in just under 100 caps.

That includes goals in three separate World Cups, which would be enough to brand him an international hero even were he not to carry with him silverware from stints at AC Milan and CSKA Moscow.

So when he left Japan and most recent team Pachuca to sign for new gigs in Australia and Cambodia, it raised more than a few eyebrows. From the AP:

Honda said he and Cambodia’s football association have talked about “how we make Cambodian players grow up for the future,” so he is focusing on how he can raise them to “a good level.” He said he was confident because “they have huge potential.”

“We have trained a very good lot the last couple of days,” he said. “I already found a lot of good players and experienced players and young players.”

Cambodia is ranked 170th in the world by FIFA, and plays its first match under Honda on Sunday against Malaysia. The Malaysians are ranked 171, so watch for the upset, Keisuke.

Cambodia has won just twice since the start of 2017, only defeating Afghanistan and Laos, while losing by five-or-more in three of their 10 losses. All of their players save Thierry Chantha Bin play domestically, and Bin plays in Malaysia.

Plenty of work for Honda. We’ll be watching, and at the very least Honda should be able to open doors abroad for his new charges.