Stadium stampede kills at least one during AFCON qualifying

A mad rush to get into a stadium in Madagascar has led to death of at least one spectator and injuries to over 30 more.
The Stade de Mahamasina uses only one entrance. That’s a fatal flaw that should’ve been remedied long ago, and the stadium also saw two fans die and many more injured during a 2005 stampede to get into an already packed building.
The Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match went ahead as scheduled between Senegal and Madagascar. From the BBC:
Thousands of spectators were still trying to get into the stadium through the only entrance.
Two of those hurt are in a critical condition in the capital, Antananarivo.
Unfortunately, as the BBC notes, stadium stampedes are not a rarity.
The match finished 2-2, with Liverpool’s Sadio Mane and Stoke City’s Mame Diouf scoring for Senegal.