UEFA Nations wrap: France tops Holland, Eriksen brace for Denmark

The 2018 World Cup champions kept their stellar year going on Sunday in the inaugural UEFA Nations League, while seven other matches took place on the day.
France earned a narrow win in its first Nations League match against Holland, with goals from Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud propelling the world champions.
Veteran striker Ryan Babel pulled a goal back for the Netherlands after halftime, but it was Chelsea’s Giroud that scored the winner in the 74th minute.
Meanwhile, Christian Eriksen scored twice at home to give Denmark a 2-0 win over Gareth Bale and Wales.
Sunday’s UEFA Nations League scores
France 2-1 Netherlands
Cyprus 2-1 Slovenia
Ukraine 1-0 Slovakia
Bulgaria 1-0 Norway
Denmark 2-0 Wales
Georgia 1-0 Latvia
Macedonia 2-0 Armenia
Lichtenstein 2-0 Gibraltar
ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar (AP) French radio service RFI is reporting at least one person has died and 37 have been injured in a crush before an African Cup of Nations qualifying soccer game in Madagascar involving Sadio Mane‘s Senegal team.
RFI says a stampede happened before kickoff at the Mahamasina Municipal Stadium on Sunday.
Television pictures showed packed stands at the stadium, which has a capacity of around 22,000. Reports say thousands began queuing hours before kickoff in an attempt to get a ticket to watch Mane and Senegal’s other stars. It’s unclear if the crush happened inside or outside the stadium.
The Madagascar vs. Senegal qualifier went ahead and ended in a 2-2 draw.
RFI quoted a local hospital as saying one person was dead and 37 injured. The Madagascar ministry of sport also listed 37 injured on its Facebook page.
Manchester United Women returned to league play in bombastic style.
Jess Sigsworth scored five goals as the Red Devils hung a dozen goals on Aston Villa in a 12-0 away win at the Trevor Brown Memorial Ground on Sunday.
United is playing in the WSL Championship, and hoping for promotion to the Women’s Super League.
The visitors led 6-0 at halftime, with the goals coming between the 10th and 35th minute. They got their next six in 19 second half minutes.
The club is managed by Casey Stoney, the 130-times capped England defender who also works with the national team.
Demarai Gray and Ben Chilwell are going to be in familiar and unfamiliar territory at the very same time.
The Leicester City youngsters have reportedly been called in Gareth Southgate‘s squad for Tuesday’s friendly against Switzerland at King Power Stadium.
It stands to reason Southgate will hand them on-field debuts in the friendly at their club’s home ground.
The 21-year-old Chilwell is a left back who has also played a bit more advanced during his time at Leicester, and has represented England at four youth levels.
Gray, 22, has the same background with England, arriving from Birmingham City to become a significant part of Claude Puel‘s side.
England lost controversially in Saturday’s UEFA Nations League match, a 2-1 decision against Spain at Wembley Stadium.
Out with one Premier League champion, in with another?
Aston Villa is reportedly targeting Robert Huth to help fill the void opened by John Terry‘s move to Spartak Moscow.
Younger than Terry and one of his former teammates, the 34-year-old Huth won the PL with Leicester City in 2016 but lost most of his 2017-18 season with an injury that cost him his spot in the lineup once healthy.
Villa is mid-table in points but near the bottom of the table in goals conceded (11). James Chester (ex-Hull) and center mid Mile Jedinak played center back in their last match, with Manchester United center back prospect Axel Tuanzebe at right back.
So, yeah, lots of out-of-position stuff there. Huth could help.