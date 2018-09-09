UEFA Nations wrap: France tops Holland, Eriksen brace for Denmark

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The 2018 World Cup champions kept their stellar year going on Sunday in the inaugural UEFA Nations League, while seven other matches took place on the day.

[ MORE: Leicester’s Chilwell, Gray called up for England ]

France earned a narrow win in its first Nations League match against Holland, with goals from Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud propelling the world champions.

Veteran striker Ryan Babel pulled a goal back for the Netherlands after halftime, but it was Chelsea’s Giroud that scored the winner in the 74th minute.

Meanwhile, Christian Eriksen scored twice at home to give Denmark a 2-0 win over Gareth Bale and Wales.

Sunday’s UEFA Nations League scores

France 2-1 Netherlands

Cyprus 2-1 Slovenia

Ukraine 1-0 Slovakia

Bulgaria 1-0 Norway

Denmark 2-0 Wales

Georgia 1-0 Latvia

Macedonia 2-0 Armenia

Lichtenstein 2-0 Gibraltar