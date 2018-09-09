WATCH: USL side Las Vegas drops $5000 out of a helicopter

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It's a scene right out of Celebrity Zillions, albeit without Tom Cruizes and Billy Crystals.

Las Vegas Lights brought a whole lot of Vegas to the pitch early Sunday morning after a 2-1 loss to LA Galaxy II in USL action.

The Lights got a goal from former Whitecaps and Guadalajara man Omar Salgado in the loss, but the real entertainment came once the final whistle blew at Cashman Field.

Vegas is 7W-6D-14L in its inaugural season, but we grade them a solid B+ for marketing and chaos if this promotion is indicative of their promotional game plan.

I mean, it’s not quite disco demolition night, but, “Hey fans, who wants to duck under a whirlybird and scramble for cash” is right up there.

