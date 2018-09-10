More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Best, worst value deals of summer transfer window revealed

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 10, 2018, 1:46 PM EDT
Okay, we all know there was a lot of money spent during the 2018 summer transfer window. But was it money well spent?

The latest analysis released by the International Centre for Sports Studies – CIES Football Observatory, suggests plenty of the biggest transfers this summer saw Premier League clubs overspend.

In the list below we see the top 25 transfers with regards to the transfer fee being below the players’ market value, while there is also a list of the 25 transfers where clubs paid over the odds for their new player.

Some key takeaways include Real Madrid paying $26 million less than they should have for Thibaut Courtois, plus Liverpool paying a combined $41.2 million for Fabinho, Xherdan Shaqiri and Alisson Becker compared to the market value. Chelsea’s $92.8 million deal to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga was the largest overspend compared to a ‘fair price’ of $41 million. Hence, the Blues overpaid by $51 million for Kepa and got $26 million less for Courtois than they should have. A $77 million loss on the deal to bring in a new goalkeeper overall. Ouch.

Liverpool did pretty well when it came to selling players this summer, as Danny Ings‘ transfer to Southampton brought in an extra $17.1 million for the Reds over the fair price for the England striker. Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Juventus from Real Madrid was said to be a bit of a bargain as he was undervalued $13.3 million, while Manchester City supposedly overpaid by $32.5 million for Riyad Mahrez.

Unsurprisingly, 14 of the top 25 overpriced transfers involved PL clubs with Everton said to have overspent by $37.1 million on Richarlison and Yerry Mina over the summer. Bournemouth were also said to have overspent by $26.4 million, West Ham by $24 million, and Leicester by $18.8 million.

This is a very intriguing way to look at the transfer fees and see which clubs spent well and where certain teams overspent. Of course, this is all relative and when it comes to the likes of Ings, his injury record may have reduced his transfer fee but if he stays fit then his price could rise rapidly. Kepa’s release clause was also set high but Chelsea decided to let Courtois move on and received a smaller fee for his service due to his contract only having one year remaining.

 

Southgate stays quiet on new England contract

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 10, 2018, 1:08 PM EDT
Gareth Southgate is a man in demand.

After guiding England to the 2018 World Cup semifinals this summer, Southgate’s current contract with the Three Lions runs through the end of the EURO 2020 tournament.

Speaking ahead of England’s friendly against Switzerland at Leicester City’s King Power Stadium on Tuesday, Southgate was asked if he’d like to remain England manager and lead them through the 2022 World Cup.

“At the moment we’ve had initial discussions. That has been it. For me, I’ve got to focus on the job in hand. I’m contracted for the next 22 months or so and my focus, most importantly, is for tomorrow night and for this team to keep improving,” Southgate said. “This summer was an incredible experience for everybody. Those are the games you want to be involved in and the matches that matter. Beyond that I don’t really want to get into any more detail because I don’t want to distract things from the game.”

Southgate’s situation isn’t one that England fans should be overly concerned about.

The former England international has spoken many times about his love for the Three Lions and being their head coach. But his stock has never been higher as a coach and the former Middlesbrough, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa defender will no doubt interest plenty of Premier League clubs when they have a managerial vacancy over the next 12 months.

Martin Glenn, the head of the English FA, has already acknowledged that they probably won’t be able to pay Southgate a salary close to what he could demand if he took charge of a PL club. Yet Southgate is a man who has been embedded into the masterplan to revive the English national teams from the very start and he seems keen to lead the men’s national team with so many promising youngster ready to break through from England’s U-17 and U-20 World Cup winning teams.

Add in the respect England’s young team have for him and the clear identity in a 3-4-3 formation he has brought to the team and Southgate has done all he can up until this point. For now, songs about loving Southgate and idolizing his waistcoast will continue, but over the next six months we will see if this England team can regain the form they showed over the summer as they aim to keep improving and be among the top contenders for the European Championships in two years’ time.

Getting Southgate locked down to a new deal is essential to making that a reality.

Sigi Schmid out as LA Galaxy’s head coach

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 10, 2018, 12:49 PM EDT
Heading into the pivotal final few weeks of the Major League Soccer season, the playoff chasing LA Galaxy are without a head coach.

Veteran head coach Sigi Schmid, 65, has resigned as LA’s leader and his assistant Dominic Kinnear has stepped in for the remaining six games of the season.

Schmid has more wins than any other coach in MLS history with 240 in the regular season.

The Galaxy — currently in the middle of a six-game winless runs which included a 5-0 hammering at Seattle and a 6-2 defeat at Real Salt Lake — have scheduled a conference call for 5 p.m. ET Monday.

ESPN’s Taylor Twellman first broke the news, stating that Schmid was out immediately with former Houston Dynamo and San Jose Earthquakes head coach Kinnear stepping in.

Despite their poor form this season, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has scored 16 goals and the Galaxy sit just three points out of the playoff places in the Western Conference. However, the balance of this team just hasn’t seemed right for some time with big name players not gelling and the teams around them in the playoff hunt do have games in hand of LA.

Schmid took charge of the Galaxy for a second stint in the final months of the 2017 season, after previously winning an MLS Cup in 2002 with LA during five years at the helm from 1999-2004. He then went on to turn Columbus into perennial MLS Cup contenders (winning it all in 2008) before being the coach of the Seattle Sounders from 2009-16 as he set the foundations for one of the most successful expansion franchises in MLS history.

During his illustrious coaching career Schmid won the U.S. Open Cup five times and the MLS Supporters’ Shield three times, as well as MLS Cups with LA and the Columbus Crew plus the CONCACAF Champions Cup with LA in 2000.

Whether or not this is the end of his coaching career remains to be seen, but he is one of the greatest managers in U.S. history.

Many believe cleaning out the front office at the StubHub Center would be a much better idea as two years of struggle followed Bruce Arena’s departure for the USMNT head coaching job in 2016.

How will USMNT line up v Mexico?

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 10, 2018, 11:23 AM EDT
The U.S. national team host Mexico in a friendly in Nashville, Tenn. on Tuesday, with interim coach Dave Sarachan set to make a few changes to his lineup.

[ MORE: FIFPro top 55 players revealed ]

Following the 2-0 friendly defeat to Brazil in New Jersey on Friday, John Brooks has returned to his club side Wolfsburg and Paul Arriola has gone back to D.C. United. Other than that the U.S. have a fully-fit 22-man squad to choose from.

Fans in Music City USA will be hoping to see the likes of Tim Weah in action, while El Tri are also in a state of flux with interim coach Ricardo “Tuta” Ferretti in charge after Juan Carlos Osorio’s departure following their run to the 2018 World Cup Round of 16 this summer.

Mexico, who have called up 15 players under the age of 25, were hammered 4-1 by Uruguay in a friendly on Friday, so Ferretti will want a huge improvement from his side when they face the U.S.

Below is a look at two options as to how we would set up the USMNT for the clash against their fierce rivals.

JPW’s USMNT starting XI v Mexico (4-4-2)

—– Steffen —–

—- Yedlin —- Carter-Vickers —- Miazga —- Lichaj —-

—– Trapp —–  

—– Acosta —– Adams —–

—— McKennie —–

—- Weah —- Zardes —-

JPW’s USMNT starting XI v Mexico (3-5-2)

—– Steffen —–

—- Carter-Vickers —- Miazga —- Parker —-

— Yedlin — McKennie — Trapp — Adams — Robinson —

—- Zardes —- Weah —-

 

Evaluation: There should be a handful of changes for Sarachan, but let’s not forget: this is a game against the USMNT’s fierce rivals. Expect Cameron Carter-Vickers to come in for the departed Brooks at center back and Sarachan may well keep the four man defense despite calls for him to go to a 3-5-2 formation. Personally, I’d prefer the 3-5-2- formation which gets the most out of Yedlin and Robinson in terms of their attacking prowess. If it is a back four the only real change Sarachan can make would be at left back with Eric Lichaj able to play out of position there and he could come in for youngster Antonee Robinson. Shaq Moore could play at right back but DeAndre Yedlin is now a veteran in this team, while Tim Parker is an option as a third center back if Sarachan does decide to switch things up and use a three-man central defense. In midfield it’s likely that the impressive trio of Wil Trapp, Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie will start again, while Kellyn Acosta could be brought in to add some extra defensive cover. Could we see a diamond in midfield? That is likely the best way to get those four midfielders into the team together. If not, Trapp as the deeper CM with McKennie and Adams ahead of him would work quite nicely. Up top, having Tim Weah and Gyasi Zardes could seriously stretch Mexico’s backline and despite Bobby Wood giving his all on Friday against Brazil, his hold-up play once again let him down.

China appoints Hiddink in hope of Olympic success

Associated PressSep 10, 2018, 10:32 AM EDT
China’s soccer federation announced Monday it has appointed Dutch coach Guus Hiddink to lead the country’s under-21 team to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

The 71 year-old, who took the senior Netherlands and South Korean teams to the World Cup semifinals in 1998 and 2002 respectively, joins senior national team coach Marcello Lippi on the payroll of the Chinese Football Association (CFA).

Hiddink, who has coached Real Madrid and Chelsea as well as Russia, Turkey and Australia, has a tough job on his hands to take China to the Olympics despite his experience in Asia.

The country has never qualified for the tournament with its sole appearance coming in 2008 when Beijing hosted the games. Hiddink, who had been linked with the national team jobs in Colombia and the Netherlands, is under no illusions about the size of the task.

“There is still a lot of work to do,” Hiddink said in an interview with Dutch media after watching the team perform in a recent friendly tournament.

“To be honest, there were only four or five players in China who I thought: `Yes, they are usable.’ The rest came physically, tactically, conditionally and technically pretty short.”

To take China to Tokyo would rank alongside many achievements in Hiddink’s long career.

With Japan hosting, there are only three spots available for Asian teams at the 2020 Olympic Games and those places come through the Asia U23 Championship in January 2020. Qualification for that tournament takes place next March.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports