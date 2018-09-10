Chelsea refute report of crest alteration

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chelsea has refuted an Express report that its redesigning its crest.

The English outfit reported that the Blues were giving their logo a new look, nothing major but a “freshening up.”

However, the report was updated with a Chelsea spokesperson saying the club will not be updating its badge in any way.

The Blues introduced a lion onto its crest in 1953, simplifying it in 1986 with the letters CFC and a different version of the animal.

Its current logo was introduced in 2005, reverting to a streamlined version of the first lion logo.

File this away in case any minor changes are made. Manchester City is the last Premier League club to change its crest, while Everton, Hull City, and Crystal Palace have made moves in the past half-decade.

