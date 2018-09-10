China appoints Hiddink in hope of Olympic success

The U.S. national team host Mexico in a friendly in Nashville, Tenn. on Tuesday, with interim coach Dave Sarachan set to make a few changes to his lineup.

Following the 2-0 friendly defeat to Brazil in New Jersey on Friday, John Brooks has returned to his club side Wolfsburg and Paul Arriola has gone back to D.C. United. Other than that the U.S. have a fully-fit 22-man squad to choose from.

Fans in Music City USA will be hoping to see the likes of Tim Weah in action, while El Tri are also in a state of flux with interim coach Ricardo “Tuta” Ferretti in charge after Juan Carlos Osorio’s departure following their run to the 2018 World Cup Round of 16 this summer.

Mexico, who have called up 15 players under the age of 25, were hammered 4-1 by Uruguay in a friendly on Friday, so Ferretti will want a huge improvement from his side when they face the U.S.

Below is a look at two options as to how we would set up the USMNT for the clash against their fierce rivals.

JPW’s USMNT starting XI v Mexico (4-4-2)

—– Steffen —–

—- Yedlin —- Carter-Vickers —- Miazga —- Lichaj —-

—– Trapp —–

—– Acosta —– Adams —–

—— McKennie —–

—- Weah —- Zardes —-

JPW’s USMNT starting XI v Mexico (3-5-2)

—– Steffen —–

—- Carter-Vickers —- Miazga —- Parker —-

— Yedlin — McKennie — Trapp — Adams — Robinson —

—- Zardes —- Weah —-

Evaluation: There should be a handful of changes for Sarachan, but let’s not forget: this is a game against the USMNT’s fierce rivals. Expect Cameron Carter-Vickers to come in for the departed Brooks at center back and Sarachan may well keep the four man defense despite calls for him to go to a 3-5-2 formation. Personally, I’d prefer the 3-5-2- formation which gets the most out of Yedlin and Robinson in terms of their attacking prowess. If it is a back four the only real change Sarachan can make would be at left back with Eric Lichaj able to play out of position there and he could come in for youngster Antonee Robinson. Shaq Moore could play at right back but DeAndre Yedlin is now a veteran in this team, while Tim Parker is an option as a third center back if Sarachan does decide to switch things up and use a three-man central defense. In midfield it’s likely that the impressive trio of Wil Trapp, Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie will start again, while Kellyn Acosta could be brought in to add some extra defensive cover. Could we see a diamond in midfield? That is likely the best way to get those four midfielders into the team together. If not, Trapp as the deeper CM with McKennie and Adams ahead of him would work quite nicely. Up top, having Tim Weah and Gyasi Zardes could seriously stretch Mexico’s backline and despite Bobby Wood giving his all on Friday against Brazil, his hold-up play once again let him down.

