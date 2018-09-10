More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

China appoints Hiddink in hope of Olympic success

Associated PressSep 10, 2018, 10:32 AM EDT
Leave a comment

China’s soccer federation announced Monday it has appointed Dutch coach Guus Hiddink to lead the country’s under-21 team to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

The 71 year-old, who took the senior Netherlands and South Korean teams to the World Cup semifinals in 1998 and 2002 respectively, joins senior national team coach Marcello Lippi on the payroll of the Chinese Football Association (CFA).

Hiddink, who has coached Real Madrid and Chelsea as well as Russia, Turkey and Australia, has a tough job on his hands to take China to the Olympics despite his experience in Asia.

The country has never qualified for the tournament with its sole appearance coming in 2008 when Beijing hosted the games. Hiddink, who had been linked with the national team jobs in Colombia and the Netherlands, is under no illusions about the size of the task.

“There is still a lot of work to do,” Hiddink said in an interview with Dutch media after watching the team perform in a recent friendly tournament.

“To be honest, there were only four or five players in China who I thought: `Yes, they are usable.’ The rest came physically, tactically, conditionally and technically pretty short.”

To take China to Tokyo would rank alongside many achievements in Hiddink’s long career.

With Japan hosting, there are only three spots available for Asian teams at the 2020 Olympic Games and those places come through the Asia U23 Championship in January 2020. Qualification for that tournament takes place next March.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

How will USMNT line up v Mexico?

AP
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 10, 2018, 11:23 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The U.S. national team host Mexico in a friendly in Nashville, Tenn. on Tuesday, with interim coach Dave Sarachan set to make a few changes to his lineup.

[ MORE: FIFPro top 55 players revealed ]

Following the 2-0 friendly defeat to Brazil in New Jersey on Friday, John Brooks has returned to his club side Wolfsburg and Paul Arriola has gone back to D.C. United. Other than that the U.S. have a fully-fit 22-man squad to choose from.

Fans in Music City USA will be hoping to see the likes of Tim Weah in action, while El Tri are also in a state of flux with interim coach Ricardo “Tuta” Ferretti in charge after Juan Carlos Osorio’s departure following their run to the 2018 World Cup Round of 16 this summer.

Mexico, who have called up 15 players under the age of 25, were hammered 4-1 by Uruguay in a friendly on Friday, so Ferretti will want a huge improvement from his side when they face the U.S.

Below is a look at two options as to how we would set up the USMNT for the clash against their fierce rivals.

JPW’s USMNT starting XI v Mexico (4-4-2)

—– Steffen —–

—- Yedlin —- Carter-Vickers —- Miazga —- Lichaj —-

—– Trapp —–  

—– Acosta —– Adams —–

—— McKennie —–

—- Weah —- Zardes —-

JPW’s USMNT starting XI v Mexico (3-5-2)

—– Steffen —–

—- Carter-Vickers —- Miazga —- Parker —-

— Yedlin — McKennie — Trapp — Adams — Robinson —

—- Zardes —- Weah —-

 

Evaluation: There should be a handful of changes for Sarachan, but let’s not forget: this is a game against the USMNT’s fierce rivals. Expect Cameron Carter-Vickers to come in for the departed Brooks at center back and Sarachan may well keep the four man defense despite calls for him to go to a 3-5-2 formation. Personally, I’d prefer the 3-5-2- formation which gets the most out of Yedlin and Robinson in terms of their attacking prowess. If it is a back four the only real change Sarachan can make would be at left back with Eric Lichaj able to play out of position there and he could come in for youngster Antonee Robinson. Shaq Moore could play at right back but DeAndre Yedlin is now a veteran in this team, while Tim Parker is an option as a third center back if Sarachan does decide to switch things up and use a three-man central defense. In midfield it’s likely that the impressive trio of Wil Trapp, Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie will start again, while Kellyn Acosta could be brought in to add some extra defensive cover. Could we see a diamond in midfield? That is likely the best way to get those four midfielders into the team together. If not, Trapp as the deeper CM with McKennie and Adams ahead of him would work quite nicely. Up top, having Tim Weah and Gyasi Zardes could seriously stretch Mexico’s backline and despite Bobby Wood giving his all on Friday against Brazil, his hold-up play once again let him down.

FIFPro release list of top 55 players on the planet

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 10, 2018, 9:24 AM EDT
Leave a comment

A massive survey of over 25,000 professional players on the planet has revealed the top 55 players in the business.

FIFPro, the worldwide players’ union, asked members to select one goalkeeper, four defenders, three midfielders and three forwards for the FIFA FIFPro World 11.

18 Premier League players have been included in the list, which is based on their performances during the 2017-18 campaign.

PL defenders Virgil Van Dijk, Kieran Trippier, Dejan Lovren, Kyle Walker and Yerry Mina all make their first appearance on the list, while Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane were included for the first time.

Some big names to miss out are Gareth Bale, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Alexis Sanchez, who were included last year but didn’t receive enough votes this time around.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar were all included, with Ronaldo and Gianluigi Buffon the only two players to have featured in all 14 editions of the FIFPro World 11 since its inaugural year in 2004-05.

Below is the list in full, with the World 11 to be revealed during the Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony in London on Monday Sept. 24. 

GOALKEEPERS
Gianluigi Buffon – Italy, Juventus/Paris Saint-Germain
Thibaut Courtois – Belgium, Chelsea/Real Madrid CF
David De Gea – Spain, Manchester United FC
Keylor Navas – Costa Rica, Real Madrid CF
Marc-Andre ter Stegen – Germany, FC Barcelona

DEFENDERS
Jordi Alba – Spain, FC Barcelona
Dani Alves – Brazil, Paris Saint-Germain
Daniel Carvajal – Spain, Real Madrid CF
Giorgio Chiellini – Italy, Juventus FC
Virgil van Dijk – The Netherlands, Southampton/Liverpool
Diego Godin – Uruguay, Atletico Madrid
Mats Hummels – Germany, FC Bayern Munchen
Joshua Kimmich – Germany, FC Bayern Munchen
Dejan Lovren – Croatia, Liverpool FC
Marcelo – Brazil, Real Madrid CF
Yerry Mina – Colombia, FC Barcelona/Everton FC
Benjamin Pavard – France, VfB Stuttgart
Gerard Pique – Spain, FC Barcelona
Sergio Ramos – Spain, Real Madrid CF
Thiago Silva – Brazil, Paris Saint-Germain
Kieran Trippier – England, Tottenham Hotspur
Samuel Umtiti – France, FC Barcelona
Raphael Varane – France, Real Madrid CF
Sime Vrsaljko – Croatia, Atletico Madrid/Inter
Kyle Walker – England, Manchester City FC

MIDFIELDERS
Sergio Busquets – Spain, FC Barcelona
Casemiro – Brazil, Real Madrid CF
Philippe Coutinho – Brazil, Liverpool/FC Barcelona
Kevin De Bruyne – Belgium, Manchester City FC
Eden Hazard – Belgium, Chelsea FC
Andres Iniesta – Spain, FC Barcelona/Vissel Kobe
Isco – Spain, Real Madrid CF
N'Golo Kante – France, Chelsea FC
Toni Kroos – Germany, Real Madrid CF
Nemanja Matic – Serbia, Manchester United FC
Luka Modric – Croatia, Real Madrid CF
Paul Pogba – France, Manchester United FC
Ivan Rakitic – Croatia, FC Barcelona
David Silva – Spain, Manchester City FC
Arturo Vidal – Chile, FC Bayern Munchen/FC Barcelona

FORWARDS
Karim Benzema – France, Real Madrid CF
Edinson Cavani – Uruguay, Paris Saint-Germain
Paulo Dybala – Juventus FC, Argentina
Antoine Griezmann – France, Atletico Madrid
Harry Kane – England, Tottenham Hotspur
Robert Lewandowski – Poland, FC Bayern Munchen
Romelu Lukaku – Belgium, Manchester United FC
Mario Mandzukic – Croatia, Juventus FC
Sadio Mane – Senegal, Liverpool FC
Kylian Mbappe – France, Paris Saint-Germain
Lionel Messi – Argentina, FC Barcelona
Neymar Junior – Brazil, Paris Saint-Germain
Cristiano Ronaldo – Portugal, Real Madrid CF/Juventus FC
Mohammed Salah – Egypt, Liverpool FC
Luis Suarez – Uruguay, FC Barcelona

VIDEO: France celebrate World Cup success

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 10, 2018, 8:38 AM EDT
Leave a comment

This is what it is all about.

For the first time since they won the 2018 World Cup in Moscow, the French national team played on home soil on Sunday.

Les Bleus beat the Netherlands 2-1 in a UEFA Nations League clash at the Stade de France, with wild scenes after the game as they celebrated their second World Cup success in history with their fans.

From superb dance moves, Hugo Lloris holding the trophy aloft and fans going wild when Paul Pogba and Antoine Griezmann were announced, it was one big party in Paris.

Click play on the video below to get a recap of the celebrations.

Plus, there was also a special rendition of N'Golo Kante‘s song which the team sung throughout the World Cup.

Benjamin Mendy was a menace on the mic. And Kante was, well, Kante, as he looked more than a little bashful to be the center of attention.

Injured Dele Alli leaves England squad

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 10, 2018, 7:47 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Dele Alli will not feature for England against Switzerland on Tuesday, as the attacking midfielder has returned to Tottenham Hotspur.

Alli, 22, has suffered a “minor muscle strain” and will now travel back to Spurs for further assessment. With Tottenham hosting Premier League title rivals Liverpool at Wembley on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), this injury is far from ideal for Mauricio Pochettino.

England confirmed the news on Monday.

After an up and down World Cup over the summer, Alli again struggled for England in their narrow 2-1 defeat to Spain in the UEFA Nations League on Saturday.

The creative midfielder has been asked to play a slightly deeper role by Gareth Southgate and it is something he is still getting used to.

His influence for Spurs early in the season has been positive with a goal against Newcastle on the opening day and some promising displays in support of Lucas Moura, Christian Eriksen and Harry Kane.

Alli is a key cog in Pochettino’s Tottenham machine and they will be doing everything they can to get him out on the pitch against Liverpool on Saturday.