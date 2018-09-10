FIFPro release list of top 55 players on the planet

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A massive survey of over 25,000 professional players on the planet has revealed the top 55 players in the business.

FIFPro, the worldwide players’ union, asked members to select one goalkeeper, four defenders, three midfielders and three forwards for the FIFA FIFPro World 11.

18 Premier League players have been included in the list, which is based on their performances during the 2017-18 campaign.

PL defenders Virgil Van Dijk, Kieran Trippier, Dejan Lovren, Kyle Walker and Yerry Mina all make their first appearance on the list, while Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane were included for the first time.

Some big names to miss out are Gareth Bale, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Alexis Sanchez, who were included last year but didn’t receive enough votes this time around.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar were all included, with Ronaldo and Gianluigi Buffon the only two players to have featured in all 14 editions of the FIFPro World 11 since its inaugural year in 2004-05.

Below is the list in full, with the World 11 to be revealed during the Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony in London on Monday Sept. 24.

GOALKEEPERS

Gianluigi Buffon – Italy, Juventus/Paris Saint-Germain

Thibaut Courtois – Belgium, Chelsea/Real Madrid CF

David De Gea – Spain, Manchester United FC

Keylor Navas – Costa Rica, Real Madrid CF

Marc-Andre ter Stegen – Germany, FC Barcelona

DEFENDERS

Jordi Alba – Spain, FC Barcelona

Dani Alves – Brazil, Paris Saint-Germain

Daniel Carvajal – Spain, Real Madrid CF

Giorgio Chiellini – Italy, Juventus FC

Virgil van Dijk – The Netherlands, Southampton/Liverpool

Diego Godin – Uruguay, Atletico Madrid

Mats Hummels – Germany, FC Bayern Munchen

Joshua Kimmich – Germany, FC Bayern Munchen

Dejan Lovren – Croatia, Liverpool FC

Marcelo – Brazil, Real Madrid CF

Yerry Mina – Colombia, FC Barcelona/Everton FC

Benjamin Pavard – France, VfB Stuttgart

Gerard Pique – Spain, FC Barcelona

Sergio Ramos – Spain, Real Madrid CF

Thiago Silva – Brazil, Paris Saint-Germain

Kieran Trippier – England, Tottenham Hotspur

Samuel Umtiti – France, FC Barcelona

Raphael Varane – France, Real Madrid CF

Sime Vrsaljko – Croatia, Atletico Madrid/Inter

Kyle Walker – England, Manchester City FC

MIDFIELDERS

Sergio Busquets – Spain, FC Barcelona

Casemiro – Brazil, Real Madrid CF

Philippe Coutinho – Brazil, Liverpool/FC Barcelona

Kevin De Bruyne – Belgium, Manchester City FC

Eden Hazard – Belgium, Chelsea FC

Andres Iniesta – Spain, FC Barcelona/Vissel Kobe

Isco – Spain, Real Madrid CF

N'Golo Kante – France, Chelsea FC

Toni Kroos – Germany, Real Madrid CF

Nemanja Matic – Serbia, Manchester United FC

Luka Modric – Croatia, Real Madrid CF

Paul Pogba – France, Manchester United FC

Ivan Rakitic – Croatia, FC Barcelona

David Silva – Spain, Manchester City FC

Arturo Vidal – Chile, FC Bayern Munchen/FC Barcelona

FORWARDS

Karim Benzema – France, Real Madrid CF

Edinson Cavani – Uruguay, Paris Saint-Germain

Paulo Dybala – Juventus FC, Argentina

Antoine Griezmann – France, Atletico Madrid

Harry Kane – England, Tottenham Hotspur

Robert Lewandowski – Poland, FC Bayern Munchen

Romelu Lukaku – Belgium, Manchester United FC

Mario Mandzukic – Croatia, Juventus FC

Sadio Mane – Senegal, Liverpool FC

Kylian Mbappe – France, Paris Saint-Germain

Lionel Messi – Argentina, FC Barcelona

Neymar Junior – Brazil, Paris Saint-Germain

Cristiano Ronaldo – Portugal, Real Madrid CF/Juventus FC

Mohammed Salah – Egypt, Liverpool FC

Luis Suarez – Uruguay, FC Barcelona