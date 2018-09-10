FIFPro release list of top 55 players on the planet

A massive survey of over 25,000 professional players on the planet has revealed the top 55 players in the business.
FIFPro, the worldwide players’ union, asked members to select one goalkeeper, four defenders, three midfielders and three forwards for the FIFA FIFPro World 11.
18 Premier League players have been included in the list, which is based on their performances during the 2017-18 campaign.
PL defenders Virgil Van Dijk, Kieran Trippier, Dejan Lovren, Kyle Walker and Yerry Mina all make their first appearance on the list, while Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane were included for the first time.
Some big names to miss out are Gareth Bale, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Alexis Sanchez, who were included last year but didn’t receive enough votes this time around.
Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar were all included, with Ronaldo and Gianluigi Buffon the only two players to have featured in all 14 editions of the FIFPro World 11 since its inaugural year in 2004-05.
Below is the list in full, with the World 11 to be revealed during the Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony in London on Monday Sept. 24.
GOALKEEPERS
Gianluigi Buffon – Italy, Juventus/Paris Saint-Germain
Thibaut Courtois – Belgium, Chelsea/Real Madrid CF
David De Gea – Spain, Manchester United FC
Keylor Navas – Costa Rica, Real Madrid CF
Marc-Andre ter Stegen – Germany, FC Barcelona
DEFENDERS
Jordi Alba – Spain, FC Barcelona
Dani Alves – Brazil, Paris Saint-Germain
Daniel Carvajal – Spain, Real Madrid CF
Giorgio Chiellini – Italy, Juventus FC
Virgil van Dijk – The Netherlands, Southampton/Liverpool
Diego Godin – Uruguay, Atletico Madrid
Mats Hummels – Germany, FC Bayern Munchen
Joshua Kimmich – Germany, FC Bayern Munchen
Dejan Lovren – Croatia, Liverpool FC
Marcelo – Brazil, Real Madrid CF
Yerry Mina – Colombia, FC Barcelona/Everton FC
Benjamin Pavard – France, VfB Stuttgart
Gerard Pique – Spain, FC Barcelona
Sergio Ramos – Spain, Real Madrid CF
Thiago Silva – Brazil, Paris Saint-Germain
Kieran Trippier – England, Tottenham Hotspur
Samuel Umtiti – France, FC Barcelona
Raphael Varane – France, Real Madrid CF
Sime Vrsaljko – Croatia, Atletico Madrid/Inter
Kyle Walker – England, Manchester City FC
MIDFIELDERS
Sergio Busquets – Spain, FC Barcelona
Casemiro – Brazil, Real Madrid CF
Philippe Coutinho – Brazil, Liverpool/FC Barcelona
Kevin De Bruyne – Belgium, Manchester City FC
Eden Hazard – Belgium, Chelsea FC
Andres Iniesta – Spain, FC Barcelona/Vissel Kobe
Isco – Spain, Real Madrid CF
N'Golo Kante – France, Chelsea FC
Toni Kroos – Germany, Real Madrid CF
Nemanja Matic – Serbia, Manchester United FC
Luka Modric – Croatia, Real Madrid CF
Paul Pogba – France, Manchester United FC
Ivan Rakitic – Croatia, FC Barcelona
David Silva – Spain, Manchester City FC
Arturo Vidal – Chile, FC Bayern Munchen/FC Barcelona
FORWARDS
Karim Benzema – France, Real Madrid CF
Edinson Cavani – Uruguay, Paris Saint-Germain
Paulo Dybala – Juventus FC, Argentina
Antoine Griezmann – France, Atletico Madrid
Harry Kane – England, Tottenham Hotspur
Robert Lewandowski – Poland, FC Bayern Munchen
Romelu Lukaku – Belgium, Manchester United FC
Mario Mandzukic – Croatia, Juventus FC
Sadio Mane – Senegal, Liverpool FC
Kylian Mbappe – France, Paris Saint-Germain
Lionel Messi – Argentina, FC Barcelona
Neymar Junior – Brazil, Paris Saint-Germain
Cristiano Ronaldo – Portugal, Real Madrid CF/Juventus FC
Mohammed Salah – Egypt, Liverpool FC
Luis Suarez – Uruguay, FC Barcelona