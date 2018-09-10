More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
FIFPro release list of top 55 players on the planet

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 10, 2018, 9:24 AM EDT
A massive survey of over 25,000 professional players on the planet has revealed the top 55 players in the business.

FIFPro, the worldwide players’ union, asked members to select one goalkeeper, four defenders, three midfielders and three forwards for the FIFA FIFPro World 11.

18 Premier League players have been included in the list, which is based on their performances during the 2017-18 campaign.

PL defenders Virgil Van Dijk, Kieran Trippier, Dejan Lovren, Kyle Walker and Yerry Mina all make their first appearance on the list, while Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane were included for the first time.

Some big names to miss out are Gareth Bale, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Alexis Sanchez, who were included last year but didn’t receive enough votes this time around.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar were all included, with Ronaldo and Gianluigi Buffon the only two players to have featured in all 14 editions of the FIFPro World 11 since its inaugural year in 2004-05.

Below is the list in full, with the World 11 to be revealed during the Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony in London on Monday Sept. 24. 

GOALKEEPERS
Gianluigi Buffon – Italy, Juventus/Paris Saint-Germain
Thibaut Courtois – Belgium, Chelsea/Real Madrid CF
David De Gea – Spain, Manchester United FC
Keylor Navas – Costa Rica, Real Madrid CF
Marc-Andre ter Stegen – Germany, FC Barcelona

DEFENDERS
Jordi Alba – Spain, FC Barcelona
Dani Alves – Brazil, Paris Saint-Germain
Daniel Carvajal – Spain, Real Madrid CF
Giorgio Chiellini – Italy, Juventus FC
Virgil van Dijk – The Netherlands, Southampton/Liverpool
Diego Godin – Uruguay, Atletico Madrid
Mats Hummels – Germany, FC Bayern Munchen
Joshua Kimmich – Germany, FC Bayern Munchen
Dejan Lovren – Croatia, Liverpool FC
Marcelo – Brazil, Real Madrid CF
Yerry Mina – Colombia, FC Barcelona/Everton FC
Benjamin Pavard – France, VfB Stuttgart
Gerard Pique – Spain, FC Barcelona
Sergio Ramos – Spain, Real Madrid CF
Thiago Silva – Brazil, Paris Saint-Germain
Kieran Trippier – England, Tottenham Hotspur
Samuel Umtiti – France, FC Barcelona
Raphael Varane – France, Real Madrid CF
Sime Vrsaljko – Croatia, Atletico Madrid/Inter
Kyle Walker – England, Manchester City FC

MIDFIELDERS
Sergio Busquets – Spain, FC Barcelona
Casemiro – Brazil, Real Madrid CF
Philippe Coutinho – Brazil, Liverpool/FC Barcelona
Kevin De Bruyne – Belgium, Manchester City FC
Eden Hazard – Belgium, Chelsea FC
Andres Iniesta – Spain, FC Barcelona/Vissel Kobe
Isco – Spain, Real Madrid CF
N'Golo Kante – France, Chelsea FC
Toni Kroos – Germany, Real Madrid CF
Nemanja Matic – Serbia, Manchester United FC
Luka Modric – Croatia, Real Madrid CF
Paul Pogba – France, Manchester United FC
Ivan Rakitic – Croatia, FC Barcelona
David Silva – Spain, Manchester City FC
Arturo Vidal – Chile, FC Bayern Munchen/FC Barcelona

FORWARDS
Karim Benzema – France, Real Madrid CF
Edinson Cavani – Uruguay, Paris Saint-Germain
Paulo Dybala – Juventus FC, Argentina
Antoine Griezmann – France, Atletico Madrid
Harry Kane – England, Tottenham Hotspur
Robert Lewandowski – Poland, FC Bayern Munchen
Romelu Lukaku – Belgium, Manchester United FC
Mario Mandzukic – Croatia, Juventus FC
Sadio Mane – Senegal, Liverpool FC
Kylian Mbappe – France, Paris Saint-Germain
Lionel Messi – Argentina, FC Barcelona
Neymar Junior – Brazil, Paris Saint-Germain
Cristiano Ronaldo – Portugal, Real Madrid CF/Juventus FC
Mohammed Salah – Egypt, Liverpool FC
Luis Suarez – Uruguay, FC Barcelona

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 10, 2018, 8:38 AM EDT
This is what it is all about.

For the first time since they won the 2018 World Cup in Moscow, the French national team played on home soil on Sunday.

Les Bleus beat the Netherlands 2-1 in a UEFA Nations League clash at the Stade de France, with wild scenes after the game as they celebrated their second World Cup success in history with their fans.

From superb dance moves, Hugo Lloris holding the trophy aloft and fans going wild when Paul Pogba and Antoine Griezmann were announced, it was one big party in Paris.

Click play on the video below to get a recap of the celebrations.

Plus, there was also a special rendition of N'Golo Kante‘s song which the team sung throughout the World Cup.

Benjamin Mendy was a menace on the mic. And Kante was, well, Kante, as he looked more than a little bashful to be the center of attention.

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 10, 2018, 7:47 AM EDT
Dele Alli will not feature for England against Switzerland on Tuesday, as the attacking midfielder has returned to Tottenham Hotspur.

Alli, 22, has suffered a “minor muscle strain” and will now travel back to Spurs for further assessment. With Tottenham hosting Premier League title rivals Liverpool at Wembley on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), this injury is far from ideal for Mauricio Pochettino.

England confirmed the news on Monday.

After an up and down World Cup over the summer, Alli again struggled for England in their narrow 2-1 defeat to Spain in the UEFA Nations League on Saturday.

The creative midfielder has been asked to play a slightly deeper role by Gareth Southgate and it is something he is still getting used to.

His influence for Spurs early in the season has been positive with a goal against Newcastle on the opening day and some promising displays in support of Lucas Moura, Christian Eriksen and Harry Kane.

Alli is a key cog in Pochettino’s Tottenham machine and they will be doing everything they can to get him out on the pitch against Liverpool on Saturday.

By Matt ReedSep 9, 2018, 9:36 PM EDT
Manchester United’s struggles under Jose Mourinho have reverberated throughout the club’s community, and one former Red Devils legend believes he could fix the team’s woes.

At least, if he received a call from the club about coaching.

Former striker Eric Cantona recently spoke with the Daily Mail about the Red Devils and their recent issues, suggesting that only he and Pep Guardiola could save the Old Trafford side from further struggles.

“Listen. I joke about Manchester City but they are playing great football,” said Cantona. “It’s just that I think Guardiola should be at United. He is the spiritual child of Johan Cruyff — he played under Cruyff at Barcelona and learned everything from him. He’s the only person who should be at United.

“Well, except for me. I would like to coach. If they called me, I would go; I would enjoy it. They know where I am. Then we would play creative football once again.

“It would be great for the fans, like it was with Alex Ferguson — he allowed players to be creative, treated them as individuals. We all felt special with him. All felt loved. He was always praising. A good man. A good leader.”

By Matt ReedSep 9, 2018, 8:00 PM EDT
Canada opened its CONCACAF Nations League account on Sunday with an 8-0 victory against the U.S. Virgin Islands to begin the inaugural competition.

[ MORE: France tops Holland, Eriksen brace against Wales ]

Jonathan Osorio kicked off the scoring for the Canadians inside the opening 10 minutes, before Lucas Cavallini doubled the advantage just minutes after.

Cavallini later completed his brace, along with two-goal performances from Jonathan David and Besiktas striker Cyle Larin.

Cardiff City forward Junior Hoilett also got in on the scoring for the North American side, as they routed the island nation.

Canada will return to action in the tournament’s qualifying phase on October 16 when they host Dominica.