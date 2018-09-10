More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
In Mexico, Maradona says off-pitch issues are in the past

Associated PressSep 10, 2018, 9:14 PM EDT
CULIACAN, Mexico (AP) Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona says he has left his off-the-pitch issues behind.

Maradona was formally introduced Monday as the new coach of Mexican second-tier club Dorados de Sinaloa. He was jovial and said he didn’t come to Mexico for a vacation.

Maradona said: “I came here to work, and I came to give my heart.”

The 57-year-old has publicly struggled in the past with alcohol and drug addiction. His new club is located in a city considered the heart of the Sinaloa cartel, one of Mexico’s most powerful drug smuggling gangs.

Maradona said “we are all judged” and added, “How many people are there here who do worse things than us and don’t end up in any newspaper?”

Tuchel says Areola will start over Buffon at PSG

By Nicholas MendolaSep 10, 2018, 8:42 PM EDT
When Gianluigi Buffon signed with Paris Saint-Germain, it seemed like Alphonse Areola would need a new home in order to further develop as a future French national team backstop.

Three matches into the season, Areola got his chance to overtake Buffon and the 25-year-old is yet to look back.

Thomas Tuchel’s seen enough, at least for now. From RMC Sport in France:

“Yes, I chose,” Tuchel said. “The decision is not final but I told Alphonse that he was in my opinion in pole position to be No. 1. He comes from the academy. PSG means everything to him, and he absolutely wants to prove himself to PSG. This is a situation that must be respected and on which we have to capitalize. We must have players of this nature, we need this type of player who have the soul of PSG, who embody the club.”

Areola’s taken the long road to this post, having been loaned to Lens, Bastia, and Villarreal. Twice-capped for France, he won the World Cup as Hugo Lloris‘ deputy this summer.

And Chelsea’s goalkeeping coach, Christophe Lollicon, says he’s better than Lloris (not that a Chelsea man would dig at Spurs…) From HITC:

“People live in a dream world when it comes to Lloris a bit too much, but for me Areola is above. Against Germany, he was positionally very good and in his ability to come out. It’s the basis of all goalkeepers, but not everyone does it well. He’s pro-active in his anticipation.”

Buffon’s pretty good, so the situation could change at any time but Areola would have to open the door.

Where in the world will Rabiot wind up?

By Nicholas MendolaSep 10, 2018, 7:27 PM EDT
Adrien Rabiot’s refusal to sign a new deal at the Parc des Princes was always going to keep his name in the rumor mill this season, but the 23-year-old’s play might make it ever-present.

Players his age and with his form don’t often hit the market, and Liverpool is just one name linked with his services. Reports from this summer said Manchester United, Man City, Juventus, and Barcelona all met with his representatives, and that was when he’d cost money.

If the relationship at PSG is contentious but Rabiot continues to thrive, the club will face a real problem in January should Les Parisiens advance from their brutal Champions League group with Liverpool, Red Star Belgrade, and Napoli.

Rabiot has been very good to start this season, better than all but seven Ligue 1 players in a small sample size. He’s a pretty complete midfielder who passed a lot and rarely gives away possession.

He’s constantly been good in league play, but has more often than not found an even higher level in the UCL, scoring against Real Madrid, Man City, and Chelsea in the past three campaigns (The reversal against Barcelona in 2016-17 a rare exception).

There are few midfields in the world which would not be improved by adding Rabiot. The longer he waits to sign a new deal, the more fierce the bidding will become for his signature. Expect a long wait, and a possible arrival in England.

PHOTOS: Spurs show off new stadium’s Golden Cockerel

By Nicholas MendolaSep 10, 2018, 6:21 PM EDT
Tottenham Hotspur have gone to great lengths to make sure their new stadium’s golden cockerel looks a lot like the old one.

Spurs unveiled photos of the bird on Monday — hilariously living in someone’s backyard — and shared some truly impressive details about the replica, which is twice the size of the original.

The Premier League club used 3D scans to make sure that anything that’s happened to the original cockerel since 1909 was included in the original, and that includes dents put in the bird by Paul Gascoigne and an air rifle.

That’s not a joke.

USMNT-Mexico preview: Rivalry renewed in friendly

By Nicholas MendolaSep 10, 2018, 5:32 PM EDT
One rival beat Germany and made a run into the knockout stage of the World Cup, while one lost to Trinidad and Tobago and failed to make it to Russia, but the expectations will be similar when Mexico visits the USMNT at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

The young USMNT comes off an encouraging if non-threatening performance against Brazil in a 2-0 loss last week, while interim boss Ricardo Ferretti’s fairly young Mexico was battered 4-1 by Luis Suarez and Uruguay.

Now they meet in Nashville, with Mexico on a very good run in the rivalry. El Tri drew the USMNT at Azteca last time out, but controlled the match aside from Michael Bradley’s rocket from just inside the half line. Before that, Mexico won a pair of meaningful matches including the CONCACAF Cup win in 2015.

Orbelin Pineda (Guadalajara) and Raul Jimenez (Wolves) have left Mexico camp, while the USMNT has sent John Brooks (Wolfsburg) and Paul Arriola (DC United) back to their clubs, meaning there will be plenty of change in the XI from the Brazil loss.

Dave Sarachan has said there could be as many as 5-6 changes to the Starting XI, and it’s a safe bet that 25-year-old Wil Trapp, Tyler Adams, and Weston McKennie will remain in the fold. Trapp wore the captain’s band against Brazil and did fine, as did teenagers Adams and McKennie.

DeAndre Yedlin and Matt Miazga will probably also return to the field, while there’s a question whether Sarachan will hand another start to Zack Steffen or opt to give another goalkeeper a cap. Tim Weah, Eric Lichaj, Cameron Carter-Vickers, and Kellyn Acosta are also good bets to start, with either Gyasi Zardes or Andriya Novakovich joining Weah in attack.

Sarachan could also opt for the Red Bulls pairing of Tim Parker and Aaron Long at center back, who would have plenty of experience sitting behind Adams. Cristian Roldan and Marky Delgado could also play over Trapp in the center of the park, while Shaq Moore, Antonee Robinson, Alex Bono, Ethan Horvath, Cristian Roldan, Julian Green, and Bobby Wood are all options and fill out the roster.

A win would be nice at home, and surely both sides will be keyed up for a beautiful rivalry renewed in Tennessee. Now, how much of the crowd will be in green?