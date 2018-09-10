Injured Dele Alli leaves England squad

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dele Alli will not feature for England against Switzerland on Tuesday, as the attacking midfielder has returned to Tottenham Hotspur.

Alli, 22, has suffered a “minor muscle strain” and will now travel back to Spurs for further assessment. With Tottenham hosting Premier League title rivals Liverpool at Wembley on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), this injury is far from ideal for Mauricio Pochettino.

England confirmed the news on Monday.

An update ahead of today's training session: @dele_official has withdrawn from the squad due to a minor muscle strain picked up on Saturday. He'll return to @SpursOfficial for further treatment, with no further additions to the #ThreeLions squad planned. pic.twitter.com/JSs0at5rzr — England (@England) September 10, 2018

After an up and down World Cup over the summer, Alli again struggled for England in their narrow 2-1 defeat to Spain in the UEFA Nations League on Saturday.

The creative midfielder has been asked to play a slightly deeper role by Gareth Southgate and it is something he is still getting used to.

His influence for Spurs early in the season has been positive with a goal against Newcastle on the opening day and some promising displays in support of Lucas Moura, Christian Eriksen and Harry Kane.

Alli is a key cog in Pochettino’s Tottenham machine and they will be doing everything they can to get him out on the pitch against Liverpool on Saturday.

