@SpursOfficial

PHOTOS: Spurs show off new stadium’s Golden Cockerel

By Nicholas MendolaSep 10, 2018, 6:21 PM EDT
Tottenham Hotspur have gone to great lengths to make sure their new stadium’s golden cockerel looks a lot like the old one.

Spurs unveiled photos of the bird on Monday — hilariously living in someone’s backyard — and shared some truly impressive details about the replica, which is twice the size of the original.

The Premier League club used 3D scans to make sure that anything that’s happened to the original cockerel since 1909 was included in the original, and that includes dents put in the bird by Paul Gascoigne and an air rifle.

That’s not a joke.

@SpursOfficial

AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell
By Nicholas MendolaSep 10, 2018, 5:32 PM EDT
One rival beat Germany and made a run into the knockout stage of the World Cup, while one lost to Trinidad and Tobago and failed to make it to Russia, but the expectations will be similar when Mexico visits the USMNT at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

The young USMNT comes off an encouraging if non-threatening performance against Brazil in a 2-0 loss last week, while interim boss Ricardo Ferretti’s fairly young Mexico was battered 4-1 by Luis Suarez and Uruguay.

Now they meet in Nashville, with Mexico on a very good run in the rivalry. El Tri drew the USMNT at Azteca last time out, but controlled the match aside from Michael Bradley’s rocket from just inside the half line. Before that, Mexico won a pair of meaningful matches including the CONCACAF Cup win in 2015.

Orbelin Pineda (Guadalajara) and Raul Jimenez (Wolves) have left Mexico camp, while the USMNT has sent John Brooks (Wolfsburg) and Paul Arriola (DC United) back to their clubs, meaning there will be plenty of change in the XI from the Brazil loss.

Dave Sarachan has said there could be as many as 5-6 changes to the Starting XI, and it’s a safe bet that 25-year-old Wil Trapp, Tyler Adams, and Weston McKennie will remain in the fold. Trapp wore the captain’s band against Brazil and did fine, as did teenagers Adams and McKennie.

DeAndre Yedlin and Matt Miazga will probably also return to the field, while there’s a question whether Sarachan will hand another start to Zack Steffen or opt to give another goalkeeper a cap. Tim Weah, Eric Lichaj, Cameron Carter-Vickers, and Kellyn Acosta are also good bets to start, with either Gyasi Zardes or Andriya Novakovich joining Weah in attack.

Sarachan could also opt for the Red Bulls pairing of Tim Parker and Aaron Long at center back, who would have plenty of experience sitting behind Adams. Cristian Roldan and Marky Delgado could also play over Trapp in the center of the park, while Shaq Moore, Antonee Robinson, Alex Bono, Ethan Horvath, Cristian Roldan, Julian Green, and Bobby Wood are all options and fill out the roster.

A win would be nice at home, and surely both sides will be keyed up for a beautiful rivalry renewed in Tennessee. Now, how much of the crowd will be in green?

UEFA Nations League wrap: Turkey comes back, Portugal tops Italy

Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency via AP
By Nicholas MendolaSep 10, 2018, 4:57 PM EDT
There were goals all over the UEFA Nations League on Monday, including a thrilling comeback for a Turkey side which looked down-and-out after 49 minutes of play in Sweden.

Sweden 2-3 Turkey

Nobody puts Turkey in a corner. Russia beat Mircea Lucescu’s men in Turkey’s home opener, and the UNL away slate didn’t start well for the Crescent Stars.

Sweden’s Viktor Claesson put the hosts in prime position to take three points when he netted a 49th minute goal, but the second marker only helped awake the visitors.

Hakan Calhanoglu scored two minutes later. Emre Akbaba scored two goals in four minutes, the second with a slick header in stoppage time, to give Turkey the win.

Serbia 2-2 Romania

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice, but Romanian stunned with a pair of equalizers in League C play.

Portugal 1-0 Italy

Andre Silva scored just after halftime to give Portugal the win its first UNL match, sending Italy third.

The lone goal of the came through terrific Bruma service. Bernardo or Andre, one of them was getting this ball on a — lowers sunglasses — Silva platter.

Elsewhere
Scotland 2-0 Albania
Andorra 1-1 Kazakhstan
Montenegro 2-0 Lithuania
Kosovo 2-0 Faroe Islands
Malta 1-1 Azerbaijan

Southgate: Dele should be fine for Spurs-Liverpool clash

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 10, 2018, 3:41 PM EDT
An injury for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli cost him England’s friendly with Switzerland, but are not expected to keep him from Saturday’s high profile Premier League clash against Liverpool.

England had already called up Demarai Gray (and Ben Chilwell) for the game at Leicester City, so Dele wasn’t really needed for the friendly. Yet there was still concern from Spurs supporters regarding their star 22-year-old.

Gareth Southgate said that Dele suffered a muscle strain against Spain at the weekend, but should be fine for Saturday’s 7:30 a.m. ET contest at Wembley Stadium.

“Alli has just had a minor strain and should be fine for his club at the weekend I would think, but Tuesday’s game will come too quickly,” Southgate said in his pre-match press conference.

Dele has one goal in four matches for Spurs this season, scoring in the PL season opener against Newcastle United. He’ll be a key part of unhinging Liverpool’s deep midfield on Saturday.

Premier League manager Power Rankings

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 10, 2018, 2:38 PM EDT
Following Week 4 in the Premier League, it is time to take a look at which managers have separated themselves from the pack.

Despite three teams having a 100 percent record to start the season (Watford, Liverpool and Chelsea) there are plenty of managers getting the best out of their players despite results not necessarily showing that.

Click play on the video above as we analyze the top five managers in the league, right now.