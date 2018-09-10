Premier League manager Power Rankings

Following Week 4 in the Premier League, it is time to take a look at which managers have separated themselves from the pack.
Despite three teams having a 100 percent record to start the season (Watford, Liverpool and Chelsea) there are plenty of managers getting the best out of their players despite results not necessarily showing that.
Click play on the video above as we analyze the top five managers in the league, right now.
An injury for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli cost him England’s friendly with Switzerland, but are not expected to keep him from Saturday’s high profile Premier League clash against Liverpool.
England had already called up Demarai Gray (and Ben Chilwell) for the game at Leicester City, so Dele wasn’t really needed for the friendly. Yet there was still concern from Spurs supporters regarding their star 22-year-old.
Gareth Southgate said that Dele suffered a muscle strain against Spain at the weekend, but should be fine for Saturday’s 7:30 a.m. ET contest at Wembley Stadium.
“Alli has just had a minor strain and should be fine for his club at the weekend I would think, but Tuesday’s game will come too quickly,” Southgate said in his pre-match press conference.
Dele has one goal in four matches for Spurs this season, scoring in the PL season opener against Newcastle United. He’ll be a key part of unhinging Liverpool’s deep midfield on Saturday.
Okay, we all know there was a lot of money spent during the 2018 summer transfer window. But was it money well spent?
The latest analysis released by the International Centre for Sports Studies – CIES Football Observatory, suggests plenty of the biggest transfers this summer saw Premier League clubs overspend.
In the list below we see the top 25 transfers with regards to the transfer fee being below the players’ market value, while there is also a list of the 25 transfers where clubs paid over the odds for their new player.
Some key takeaways include Real Madrid paying $26 million less than they should have for Thibaut Courtois, plus Liverpool paying a combined $41.2 million for Fabinho, Xherdan Shaqiri and Alisson Becker compared to the market value. Chelsea’s $92.8 million deal to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga was the largest overspend compared to a ‘fair price’ of $41 million. Hence, the Blues overpaid by $51 million for Kepa and got $26 million less for Courtois than they should have. A $77 million loss on the deal to bring in a new goalkeeper overall. Ouch.
Liverpool did pretty well when it came to selling players this summer, as Danny Ings‘ transfer to Southampton brought in an extra $17.1 million for the Reds over the fair price for the England striker. Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Juventus from Real Madrid was said to be a bit of a bargain as he was undervalued $13.3 million, while Manchester City supposedly overpaid by $32.5 million for Riyad Mahrez.
Unsurprisingly, 14 of the top 25 overpriced transfers involved PL clubs with Everton said to have overspent by $37.1 million on Richarlison and Yerry Mina over the summer. Bournemouth were also said to have overspent by $26.4 million, West Ham by $24 million, and Leicester by $18.8 million.
This is a very intriguing way to look at the transfer fees and see which clubs spent well and where certain teams overspent. Of course, this is all relative and when it comes to the likes of Ings, his injury record may have reduced his transfer fee but if he stays fit then his price could rise rapidly. Kepa’s release clause was also set high but Chelsea decided to let Courtois move on and received a smaller fee for his service due to his contract only having one year remaining.
Gareth Southgate is a man in demand.
After guiding England to the 2018 World Cup semifinals this summer, Southgate’s current contract with the Three Lions runs through the end of the EURO 2020 tournament.
Speaking ahead of England’s friendly against Switzerland at Leicester City’s King Power Stadium on Tuesday, Southgate was asked if he’d like to remain England manager and lead them through the 2022 World Cup.
“At the moment we’ve had initial discussions. That has been it. For me, I’ve got to focus on the job in hand. I’m contracted for the next 22 months or so and my focus, most importantly, is for tomorrow night and for this team to keep improving,” Southgate said. “This summer was an incredible experience for everybody. Those are the games you want to be involved in and the matches that matter. Beyond that I don’t really want to get into any more detail because I don’t want to distract things from the game.”
Southgate’s situation isn’t one that England fans should be overly concerned about.
The former England international has spoken many times about his love for the Three Lions and being their head coach. But his stock has never been higher as a coach and the former Middlesbrough, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa defender will no doubt interest plenty of Premier League clubs when they have a managerial vacancy over the next 12 months.
Martin Glenn, the head of the English FA, has already acknowledged that they probably won’t be able to pay Southgate a salary close to what he could demand if he took charge of a PL club. Yet Southgate is a man who has been embedded into the masterplan to revive the English national teams from the very start and he seems keen to lead the men’s national team with so many promising youngster ready to break through from England’s U-17 and U-20 World Cup winning teams.
Add in the respect England’s young team have for him and the clear identity in a 3-4-3 formation he has brought to the team and Southgate has done all he can up until this point. For now, songs about loving Southgate and idolizing his waistcoast will continue, but over the next six months we will see if this England team can regain the form they showed over the summer as they aim to keep improving and be among the top contenders for the European Championships in two years’ time.
Getting Southgate locked down to a new deal is essential to making that a reality.
Heading into the pivotal final few weeks of the Major League Soccer season, the playoff chasing LA Galaxy are without a head coach.
Veteran head coach Sigi Schmid, 65, has resigned as LA’s leader and his assistant Dominic Kinnear has stepped in for the remaining six games of the season.
Schmid has more wins than any other coach in MLS history with 240 in the regular season.
The Galaxy — currently in the middle of a six-game winless runs which included a 5-0 hammering at Seattle and a 6-2 defeat at Real Salt Lake — have scheduled a conference call for 5 p.m. ET Monday.
ESPN’s Taylor Twellman first broke the news, stating that Schmid was out immediately with former Houston Dynamo and San Jose Earthquakes head coach Kinnear stepping in.
Despite their poor form this season, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has scored 16 goals and the Galaxy sit just three points out of the playoff places in the Western Conference. However, the balance of this team just hasn’t seemed right for some time with big name players not gelling and the teams around them in the playoff hunt do have games in hand of LA.
Schmid took charge of the Galaxy for a second stint in the final months of the 2017 season, after previously winning an MLS Cup in 2002 with LA during five years at the helm from 1999-2004. He then went on to turn Columbus into perennial MLS Cup contenders (winning it all in 2008) before being the coach of the Seattle Sounders from 2009-16 as he set the foundations for one of the most successful expansion franchises in MLS history.
During his illustrious coaching career Schmid won the U.S. Open Cup five times and the MLS Supporters’ Shield three times, as well as MLS Cups with LA and the Columbus Crew plus the CONCACAF Champions Cup with LA in 2000.
Whether or not this is the end of his coaching career remains to be seen, but he is one of the greatest managers in U.S. history.
Many believe cleaning out the front office at the StubHub Center would be a much better idea as two years of struggle followed Bruce Arena’s departure for the USMNT head coaching job in 2016.