Report: Sigi Schmid out as LA Galaxy’s head coach

Heading into the pivotal final few weeks of the Major League Soccer season, the playoff chasing LA Galaxy are without a head coach.

Several reports claim that veteran head coach Sigi Schmid, 65, has resigned as LA’s leader and his assistant Dominic Kinnear has stepped in for the remaining six games of the season.

The Galaxy — currently in the middle of a six-game winless runs which included a 5-0 hammering at Seattle and a 6-2 defeat at Real Salt Lake — have scheduled a conference call for 5 p.m. ET Monday.

Per ESPN’s Taylor Twellman, Schmid is out immediately with former Houston Dynamo and San Jose Earthquakes head coach Kinnear stepping in. The LA Times’ Kevin Baxter claims that Schmid resigned rather than being fired after the stunning defeat at RSL last week.

Effective immediately Sigi Schmid is stepping down from @LAGalaxy as head coach with Dominic Kinnear taking over as interim. #MLS — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) September 10, 2018

Despite their poor form this season, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has scored 16 goals and the Galaxy sit just three points out of the playoff places in the Western Conference. However, the balance of this team just hasn’t seemed right for some time with big name players not gelling

Schmid took charge of the Galaxy for a second stint in the final months of the 2017 season, after previously winning an MLS Cup in 2002 with LA during five years at the helm from 1999-2004. He then went on to turn Columbus into perennial MLS Cup contenders before being the coach of the Seattle Sounders from 2009-16 as he set the foundations for one of the most expansion franchises in MLS history.

During his illustrious coaching career Schmid won the U.S. Open Cup five time and the MLS Supporters’ Shield three times, as well as MLS Cups with LA and the Columbus Crew plus the CONCACAF Champions Cup with LA in 2000.

Whether or not this is the end of his coaching career remains to be seen, but some are connecting a few dots and link Schmid’s decision to step down as a possible sign that he could be a shock candidate to take charge of the U.S. men’s national team.

