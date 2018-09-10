UEFA Nations League wrap: Turkey comes back, Portugal tops Italy

There were goals all over the UEFA Nations League on Monday, including a thrilling comeback for a Turkey side which looked down-and-out after 49 minutes of play in Sweden.
Sweden 2-3 Turkey
Nobody puts Turkey in a corner. Russia beat Mircea Lucescu’s men in Turkey’s home opener, and the UNL away slate didn’t start well for the Crescent Stars.
Sweden’s Viktor Claesson put the hosts in prime position to take three points when he netted a 49th minute goal, but the second marker only helped awake the visitors.
Hakan Calhanoglu scored two minutes later. Emre Akbaba scored two goals in four minutes, the second with a slick header in stoppage time, to give Turkey the win.
Serbia 2-2 Romania
Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice, but Romanian stunned with a pair of equalizers in League C play.
Portugal 1-0 Italy
Andre Silva scored just after halftime to give Portugal the win its first UNL match, sending Italy third.
The lone goal of the came through terrific Bruma service. Bernardo or Andre, one of them was getting this ball on a — lowers sunglasses — Silva platter.
Elsewhere
Scotland 2-0 Albania
Andorra 1-1 Kazakhstan
Montenegro 2-0 Lithuania
Kosovo 2-0 Faroe Islands
Malta 1-1 Azerbaijan