VIDEO: France celebrate World Cup success

This is what it is all about.

For the first time since they won the 2018 World Cup in Moscow, the French national team played on home soil on Sunday.

Les Bleus beat the Netherlands 2-1 in a UEFA Nations League clash at the Stade de France, with wild scenes after the game as they celebrated their second World Cup success in history with their fans.

From superb dance moves, Hugo Lloris holding the trophy aloft and fans going wild when Paul Pogba and Antoine Griezmann were announced, it was one big party in Paris.

Click play on the video below to get a recap of the celebrations.

UNE SOIRÉE INOUBLIABLE ! 🤩🇫🇷 #FiersdetreBleus La version longue de la vidéo sur notre chaîne Youtube: https://t.co/59rCxUyuss pic.twitter.com/slNqd9zqHv — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) September 10, 2018

Plus, there was also a special rendition of N'Golo Kante‘s song which the team sung throughout the World Cup.

Benjamin Mendy was a menace on the mic. And Kante was, well, Kante, as he looked more than a little bashful to be the center of attention.

