Where in the world will Rabiot wind up?

Adrien Rabiot’s refusal to sign a new deal at the Parc des Princes was always going to keep his name in the rumor mill this season, but the 23-year-old’s play might make it ever-present.

Players his age and with his form don’t often hit the market, and Liverpool is just one name linked with his services. Reports from this summer said Manchester United, Man City, Juventus, and Barcelona all met with his representatives, and that was when he’d cost money.

If the relationship at PSG is contentious but Rabiot continues to thrive, the club will face a real problem in January should Les Parisiens advance from their brutal Champions League group with Liverpool, Red Star Belgrade, and Napoli.

Rabiot has been very good to start this season, better than all but seven Ligue 1 players in a small sample size. He’s a pretty complete midfielder who passed a lot and rarely gives away possession.

He’s constantly been good in league play, but has more often than not found an even higher level in the UCL, scoring against Real Madrid, Man City, and Chelsea in the past three campaigns (The reversal against Barcelona in 2016-17 a rare exception).

There are few midfields in the world which would not be improved by adding Rabiot. The longer he waits to sign a new deal, the more fierce the bidding will become for his signature. Expect a long wait, and a possible arrival in England.

