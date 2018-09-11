More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Aldewerireld says he never wanted to leave Spurs last summer

By Andy EdwardsSep 11, 2018, 12:37 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Toby Alderweireld has revealed that he was never close to leaving Tottenham Hotspur this summer, despite reported interest from Manchester United, after he was informed that “Tottenham wanted to keep me.”

[ MORE: Moshiri increases Everton stake, plans more by the summer ]

Speaking about the summer-long saga for the first time, Alderweireld classified reports that he was wanted to force through a move away from Tottenham as “not true.” An agreement was never reached between the two clubs, however, so he can say what he likes without ever having had to actually make a choice one way or the other.

The Belgian center back has one year remaining on his contract, but the current deal has a one-year extension option which features a $32.5-million release clause. With another transfer saga looming in nine months’ time, Alderweireld insists his place in Spurs’ first team is the only thing that matters — quotes from Sky Sports:

“Everyone was saying everywhere that I absolutely wanted to leave Tottenham. That’s not true. This summer, I quickly understood Tottenham wanted to keep me.

“So, I had to battle to get my place back in the team. To be in the first team again is a victory for me. I just try to help Tottenham as best I can with my qualities. Regarding my future, everything that was said in the press was not right all the time.

[ MORE: Gareth Southgate stays quiet on new England contract ]

Alderweireld will turn 30 before the end of the 2018-19 season, and while he won’t have a million miles on his body after playing sparingly for two years as he transitioned from Ajax to Atletico Madrid and finally to Southampton before becoming the full-time workhorse at Spurs, his lengthy history of lingering lower-body injuries will give Mauricio Pochettino and Co., the most pause for concern as they weigh up one more potential long-term deal.

Report: Bolton avoid administration, 12-point deduction in 11th hour

Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 11, 2018, 11:42 AM EDT
Leave a comment

UPDATE: A deal has reportedly been struck, in the final hours, for the loan to be repaid and the club to continue in compliant financial standing. Official announcements still pending.

It’s been six and a half years since Bolton Wanderers were last in the Premier League — relegated to the Championship on May 13, 2012 after 11 seasons in the top flight.

[ MORE: Moshiri increases Everton stake, plans more by the summer ]

Since falling out of the PL on the final day of the 2012-13 season, Bolton have spent five of the last six seasons floundering in the Championship (bottom-half finishes in four out of five), with a brief stint in League One two seasons ago after finishing 24th out of 24 teams in 2015-16.

After returning to the second division last summer, Bolton managed to stave off relegation by one place and two points in May. They have started the new season brightly, picking up 11 points from the first six games — good enough for eighth place a month into the campaign.

That’s about as far as the good news goes, though, as the northwestern club appears headed for administration, complete with a 12-point deduction and a two-year transfer embargo. They will drop to the bottom of the table with 1 points total of -1.

[ MORE: Gareth Southgate stays quiet on new England contract ]

In financial trouble for quite some time, Bolton have flirted with administration in the past. Current owner Ken Anderson revealed on Tuesday that an official announcement could come inside 24 hours after a dispute over loan repayment went unresolved. According to Anderson, the finance company which lent him $5 million to keep the club afloat has rejected a repayment offer of the initial $5 million plus what Anderson called “substantial interest” — quotes from the Guardian:

“I am very disappointed that Stuart Wilson and Michael Henson of BluMarble Capital Ltd have decided to reject my offer to repay the loan they originally made to the club through Sportshield Ltd and place the club in administration.

“The amount received by the club was [$5 million] and I offered to repay this plus substantial interest. Unfortunately, this offer was rejected.”

“[BluMarble] will now need to fund the club administration going forward, which will take a minimum of three months and will automatically put the club in a two-year transfer embargo and a minimum immediate points deduction of 12 points.”

“In my opinion, their actions will substantially reduce the value of the club in respect of any future sale and will make it far more difficult to find a future investor/buyer.”

Moshiri increases Everton stake, plans more by the summer

AP Photo/Jon Super
By Andy EdwardsSep 11, 2018, 11:10 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Farhad Moshiri has been the leading shareholder of Everton since he purchased 49.9 of the Premier League club’s shares in February 2016.

[ MORE: Gareth Southgate stays quiet on new England contract ]

The Iranian businessman has invested heavily in the first-team squad (more than $400 million on transfers over five windows) while forging full-speed ahead to build a new $385-million stadium on the Mersey riverfront. In short, he has done everything he promised 31 months ago — everything that the majority of new owners promise upon takeover, but oftentimes fail to do.

Thus, it comes as little surprise that Moshiri jumped at the chance to snap up an additional 18.7 percent of the shareholding, bringing his total to 68.6 percent. In an official statement, the club revealed that Moshiri “is expected to increase to 77.2 percent no later than July 2019.”

[ MORE: Brazil’s Tite: Trump should be “more informed” before speaking ]

The only — but key — piece of the puzzle missing during Moshiri’s time in charge of the league is, of course, a trophy. Having finished seventh and eighth in the two full seasons since he bought the club, the Toffees continue to be just as consistent — but, ultimately inconsequential — as they have been for the last dozen years.

Marcelo joins list of tax fraudsters in Spain, will avoid jail time

AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin
By Andy EdwardsSep 11, 2018, 10:36 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Another week begins, which means another footballer has admitted to committing tax fraud in Spain — at least that’s how it’s beginning to feel at this point.

[ MORE: Brazil’s Tite: Trump should be “more informed” before speaking ]

Marcelo has joined the long list of superstars to have defrauded Spanish authorities out of a substantial sum of money, according to multiple reports out of Spain. (Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Luka Modric and Alexis Sanchez went before him, just to name a few — and that’s just a short list of players from Barcelona and Real Madrid)

Unlike many of the players to have done it before him, the Brazilian only avoided paying $576,000 in taxes, compared to the much larger sums of Messi ($4.75 million) and Ronaldo ($17 million).

[ MORE: UEFA preparing third club competition alongside UCL, UEL ]

Like the others, Marcelo will pay a hefty fine ($870,000) and has accepted a suspended jail sentence of four months, meaning he will almost certainly spend no time behind bars.

Brazil’s Tite: Trump should be “more informed” before speaking about us

Photo by Pedro Vilela/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 11, 2018, 9:02 AM EDT
1 Comment

U.S. president Donald Trump made a flippant, off-hand comment about the Brazilian national team two weeks ago, and it didn’t sit well with Brazil boss Tite.

[ MORE: UEFA preparing third club competition alongside UCL, UEL ]

Trump, who during a glorified public-relations event at the White House quipped at a reporter that Brazil “had a little problem last time,” was swiftly reminded of Brazil’s five world title when Tite was questioned about the American president’s joke during a press conference on Monday. It is the standard response anyone would receive from any Brazilian — yes, including even the national team coach — upon making a defamatory comment about the Selecao.

One can only assume that the “little problem last time” is a reference to this summer’s World Cup, when Tite’s side was knocked out by Belgium in the quarterfinals, to which anyone who has watched a second of soccer in the last 11 months would respond, “How did the U.S. men’s national team do?”

Speaking about Neymar, who — at the age of 26 — is suddenly closing in on Pele’s record of 77 goals for Brazil, Tite backed his superstar and firmly supported the idea that he deserves everything he achieves — quotes from Goal.com:

“All these records are important. I believe the athlete seeks this within the context. But also have that recognition. Having recognition is not a sin, growing up is no sin, be star is not a sin, have technical skills is not a sin. …

“Neymar has important and extraordinary records. And he also has a solidarity side that he will gradually show.”