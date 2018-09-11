Brazil’s Tite: Trump should be “more informed” before speaking about us

U.S. president Donald Trump made a flippant, off-hand comment about the Brazilian national team two weeks ago, and it didn’t sit well with Brazil boss Tite.

Trump, who during a glorified public-relations event at the White House quipped at a reporter that Brazil “had a little problem last time,” was swiftly reminded of Brazil’s five world title when Tite was questioned about the American president’s joke during a press conference on Monday. It is the standard response anyone would receive from any Brazilian — yes, including even the national team coach — upon making a defamatory comment about the Selecao.

Brazil manager Tite responds to Donald Trump's World Cup jibe pic.twitter.com/1vA3eLpA56 — Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) September 11, 2018

One can only assume that the “little problem last time” is a reference to this summer’s World Cup, when Tite’s side was knocked out by Belgium in the quarterfinals, to which anyone who has watched a second of soccer in the last 11 months would respond, “How did the U.S. men’s national team do?”

Speaking about Neymar, who — at the age of 26 — is suddenly closing in on Pele’s record of 77 goals for Brazil, Tite backed his superstar and firmly supported the idea that he deserves everything he achieves — quotes from Goal.com:

“All these records are important. I believe the athlete seeks this within the context. But also have that recognition. Having recognition is not a sin, growing up is no sin, be star is not a sin, have technical skills is not a sin. … “Neymar has important and extraordinary records. And he also has a solidarity side that he will gradually show.”

