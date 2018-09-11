Brazil’s Tite: Trump should be “more informed” before speaking about us

U.S. president Donald Trump made a flippant, off-hand comment about the Brazilian national team two weeks ago, and it didn’t sit well with Brazil boss Tite.
[ MORE: UEFA preparing third club competition alongside UCL, UEL ]
Trump, who during a glorified public-relations event at the White House quipped at a reporter that Brazil “had a little problem last time,” was swiftly reminded of Brazil’s five world title when Tite was questioned about the American president’s joke during a press conference on Monday. It is the standard response anyone would receive from any Brazilian — yes, including even the national team coach — upon making a defamatory comment about the Selecao.
One can only assume that the “little problem last time” is a reference to this summer’s World Cup, when Tite’s side was knocked out by Belgium in the quarterfinals, to which anyone who has watched a second of soccer in the last 11 months would respond, “How did the U.S. men’s national team do?”
Speaking about Neymar, who — at the age of 26 — is suddenly closing in on Pele’s record of 77 goals for Brazil, Tite backed his superstar and firmly supported the idea that he deserves everything he achieves — quotes from Goal.com:
“All these records are important. I believe the athlete seeks this within the context. But also have that recognition. Having recognition is not a sin, growing up is no sin, be star is not a sin, have technical skills is not a sin. …
“Neymar has important and extraordinary records. And he also has a solidarity side that he will gradually show.”
Like this:
Like Loading...
SPLIT, Croatia (AP) European Club Association chairman Andrea Agnelli says UEFA is preparing to start a third club competition in 2021.
[ MORE: Gareth Southgate stays quiet on new England contract ]
Agnelli says a total of 96 teams would be involved if UEFA adds to the Champions League and Europa League. He says the plan is “pending approval” of the UEFA executive committee.
Agnelli, who is also the chairman at Juventus, is a member of the UEFA executive committee, which will meet on Sept. 27 in Nyon, Switzerland.
[ MORE: UEFA Nations League: Turkey comes back, Portugal tops Italy ]
Two weeks ago in Monaco, UEFA said “various ideas” were being reviewed within committees which include ECA delegates.
Back then, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said proposals were “just discussions.”
One option is to expand the Europa League, adding 16 teams to make a 64-team group stage. Another option is to create a 32-team competition alongside a 32-team Europa League.
Chelsea has refuted an Express report that its redesigning its crest.
[ MORE: Rabiot in demand ]
The English outfit reported that the Blues were giving their logo a new look, nothing major but a “freshening up.”
However, the report was updated with a Chelsea spokesperson saying the club will not be updating its badge in any way.
The Blues introduced a lion onto its crest in 1953, simplifying it in 1986 with the letters CFC and a different version of the animal.
Its current logo was introduced in 2005, reverting to a streamlined version of the first lion logo.
File this away in case any minor changes are made. Manchester City is the last Premier League club to change its crest, while Everton, Hull City, and Crystal Palace have made moves in the past half-decade.
CULIACAN, Mexico (AP) Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona says he has left his off-the-pitch issues behind.
[ MORE: Rabiot in demand ]
Maradona was formally introduced Monday as the new coach of Mexican second-tier club Dorados de Sinaloa. He was jovial and said he didn’t come to Mexico for a vacation.
Maradona said: “I came here to work, and I came to give my heart.”
The 57-year-old has publicly struggled in the past with alcohol and drug addiction. His new club is located in a city considered the heart of the Sinaloa cartel, one of Mexico’s most powerful drug smuggling gangs.
Maradona said “we are all judged” and added, “How many people are there here who do worse things than us and don’t end up in any newspaper?”
—
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports
When Gianluigi Buffon signed with Paris Saint-Germain, it seemed like Alphonse Areola would need a new home in order to further develop as a future French national team backstop.
[ MORE: Rabiot in demand ]
Three matches into the season, Areola got his chance to overtake Buffon and the 25-year-old is yet to look back.
Thomas Tuchel’s seen enough, at least for now. From RMC Sport in France:
“Yes, I chose,” Tuchel said. “The decision is not final but I told Alphonse that he was in my opinion in pole position to be No. 1. He comes from the academy. PSG means everything to him, and he absolutely wants to prove himself to PSG. This is a situation that must be respected and on which we have to capitalize. We must have players of this nature, we need this type of player who have the soul of PSG, who embody the club.”
Areola’s taken the long road to this post, having been loaned to Lens, Bastia, and Villarreal. Twice-capped for France, he won the World Cup as Hugo Lloris‘ deputy this summer.
And Chelsea’s goalkeeping coach, Christophe Lollicon, says he’s better than Lloris (not that a Chelsea man would dig at Spurs…) From HITC:
“People live in a dream world when it comes to Lloris a bit too much, but for me Areola is above. Against Germany, he was positionally very good and in his ability to come out. It’s the basis of all goalkeepers, but not everyone does it well. He’s pro-active in his anticipation.”
Buffon’s pretty good, so the situation could change at any time but Areola would have to open the door.