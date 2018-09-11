FOLLOW LIVE: USMNT-Mexico meet in Nashville

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool has been fortunate that an injury to Dejan Lovren has coincided with an impressive run from young Joe Gomez at his preferred center back position.

[ MORE: Bendtner apologizes ]

Gomez is going to have to keep shining for some time, it seems, as Lovren could miss another month or more with the stomach injury aggravated at the World Cup in Russia.

Lovren, 29, has just started running and doing ball work, far from fitness let alone match sharpness.

Liverpool’s schedule is just starting to amp up, having been fortunate to face nearly no one of Top Four consequence in the first four matches of the season.

The Reds are 4-0 in the Premier League, beating Crystal Palace, Leicester City, Brighton and Hove Albion, and West Ham United.

Up next is Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday at Wembley Stadium, and the Reds have seven matches in the next month including visits from Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, Chelsea in the League Cup, and Man City in the Premier League.

There’s a visit to Chelsea in league play and a trip to Napoli in the UCL to boot.

Joel Matip will see more time with Lovren out, with 21-year-old Nathaniel Phillips the only other true center back on the squad. Manager Jurgen Klopp loves to lean on his preferred center backs, but a fifth in the fray other than Phillips would make sense (though there are a few midfielders who could drop back).

Come Halloween we’ll know whether Liverpool’s title plans are that of the favorite or a hopeful scrapper.

Follow @NicholasMendola