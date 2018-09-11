Former Denmark forward apologizes for Copenhagen episode

OSLO, Norway (AP) Former Denmark international Niklas Bendtner has apologized for an episode over the weekend in which a cab driver in Copenhagen reportedly broke his jaw.
The Rosenborg forward says he had been “involved in a very unpleasant situation at around 2 a.m. Sunday. I am of course extremely sorry about that the outcome.”
[ MORE: USMNT-Mexico preview ]
Bendtner’s lawyer told Danish media that his client is innocent of any wrongdoing. The cab company says it has handed a video of the episode over to the police.
Bendtner’s girlfriend said on Instagram that the player had acted in self-defense after a quarrel over the fare.
—
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports
Liverpool has been fortunate that an injury to Dejan Lovren has coincided with an impressive run from young Joe Gomez at his preferred center back position.
[ MORE: Bendtner apologizes ]
Gomez is going to have to keep shining for some time, it seems, as Lovren could miss another month or more with the stomach injury aggravated at the World Cup in Russia.
Lovren, 29, has just started running and doing ball work, far from fitness let alone match sharpness.
Liverpool’s schedule is just starting to amp up, having been fortunate to face nearly no one of Top Four consequence in the first four matches of the season.
The Reds are 4-0 in the Premier League, beating Crystal Palace, Leicester City, Brighton and Hove Albion, and West Ham United.
Up next is Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday at Wembley Stadium, and the Reds have seven matches in the next month including visits from Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, Chelsea in the League Cup, and Man City in the Premier League.
There’s a visit to Chelsea in league play and a trip to Napoli in the UCL to boot.
Joel Matip will see more time with Lovren out, with 21-year-old Nathaniel Phillips the only other true center back on the squad. Manager Jurgen Klopp loves to lean on his preferred center backs, but a fifth in the fray other than Phillips would make sense (though there are a few midfielders who could drop back).
Come Halloween we’ll know whether Liverpool’s title plans are that of the favorite or a hopeful scrapper.
The UEFA Nations League rolled on Tuesday with a pair of big names earning blowout wins, one more surprising than the other.
[ MORE: USMNT-Mexico preview ]
Spain 6-0 Croatia
The visitors went to the World Cup Final.
The hosts were bounced at the group stage amidst managerial turmoil.
So, of course, new Spain manager Luis Enrique saw his side bury the World Cup runners-up by a half-dozen goals in Elche.
Marco Asensio’s sensational first international goal (above) was joined by a Croatian own goal and four different Spanish goal scorers (Saul Niguez, Rodrigo, Sergio Ramos, Isco).
Iceland 0-3 Belgium
A Romelu Lukaku brace joined Eden Hazard‘s 29th minute penalty kick in giving Belgium a win its UEFA Nations League debut and sending Iceland to a second-straight loss in the nascent competition.
Elsewhere
Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-0 Austria
Hungary 2-1 Greece
Finland 1-0 Estonia
Moldova 0-0 Belarus
San Marino 0-3 Luxembourg
Marcus Rashford‘s going to return to Manchester a much happier man.
Sent off for a confrontation with Phil Bardsley in Manchester United’s win over Burnley before the international break, Rashford has scored in consecutive matches for England.
The most recent goal came Tuesday at King Power Stadium in a friendly against Switzerland, as Rashford got on the end of a cross from Man City defender Kyle Walker and coolly slotted a volley into the goal to give the Three Lions a 1-0 lead.
[ MORE: USMNT-Mexico preview ]
The 20-year-old now has five goals for England.
You’ll no doubt remember Sunderland, who’ve suffered successive relegations and are competing for promotion to the Championship this season.
Their 10-year stay in the Premier League ended two seasons ago, when players like Papy Djilobodji and Didier Ndong were unable to help David Moyes stave off a Bottom Three finish.
[ MORE: USMNT-Mexico preview ]
Neither spent the Championship season at Sunderland, with Djilobodji heading to Dijon and N’Dong to Watford, so it was safe to say they wouldn’t be angling to put on the red-and-white striped shirts in League One.
Narrator: They did not.
N’Dong is literally AWOL and Djilobodji’s efforts at performing under contract have amounted to showing up to the Stadium of Light overweight and speaking poorly of his odds of hanging out around town during his life on Earth.
“Didier Ndong has shown no interest in returning to the football club whatsoever, we don’t even know where he is. Papy has returned but in his last conversation [before coming back] he said: ‘You’ll never see me in Sunderland again’.”
New Sunderland chairman Stewart Donald claims he’s better fit to put in a performance than Djilobodji, and says the club is fining them and perhaps suing them for damaging their value.
The Black Cats are one of five unbeaten clubs in League One, four points behind leaders Peterborough. American midfielder Lynden Gooch‘s four assists lead the team.