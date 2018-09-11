Marcelo joins list of tax fraudsters in Spain, will avoid jail time

Another week begins, which means another footballer has admitted to committing tax fraud in Spain — at least that’s how it’s beginning to feel at this point.

Marcelo has joined the long list of superstars to have defrauded Spanish authorities out of a substantial sum of money, according to multiple reports out of Spain. (Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Luka Modric and Alexis Sanchez went before him, just to name a few — and that’s just a short list of players from Barcelona and Real Madrid)

Unlike many of the players to have done it before him, the Brazilian only avoided paying $576,000 in taxes, compared to the much larger sums of Messi ($4.75 million) and Ronaldo ($17 million).

Like the others, Marcelo will pay a hefty fine ($870,000) and has accepted a suspended jail sentence of four months, meaning he will almost certainly spend no time behind bars.

