Moshiri increases Everton stake, plans more by the summer

Farhad Moshiri has been the leading shareholder of Everton since he purchased 49.9 of the Premier League club’s shares in February 2016.

The Iranian businessman has invested heavily in the first-team squad (more than $400 million on transfers over five windows) while forging full-speed ahead to build a new $385-million stadium on the Mersey riverfront. In short, he has done everything he promised 31 months ago — everything that the majority of new owners promise upon takeover, but oftentimes fail to do.

Thus, it comes as little surprise that Moshiri jumped at the chance to snap up an additional 18.7 percent of the shareholding, bringing his total to 68.6 percent. In an official statement, the club revealed that Moshiri “is expected to increase to 77.2 percent no later than July 2019.”

The only — but key — piece of the puzzle missing during Moshiri’s time in charge of the league is, of course, a trophy. Having finished seventh and eighth in the two full seasons since he bought the club, the Toffees continue to be just as consistent — but, ultimately inconsequential — as they have been for the last dozen years.

