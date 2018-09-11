Moshiri increases Everton stake, plans more by the summer

Farhad Moshiri has been the leading shareholder of Everton since he purchased 49.9 of the Premier League club’s shares in February 2016.
The Iranian businessman has invested heavily in the first-team squad (more than $400 million on transfers over five windows) while forging full-speed ahead to build a new $385-million stadium on the Mersey riverfront. In short, he has done everything he promised 31 months ago — everything that the majority of new owners promise upon takeover, but oftentimes fail to do.
Thus, it comes as little surprise that Moshiri jumped at the chance to snap up an additional 18.7 percent of the shareholding, bringing his total to 68.6 percent. In an official statement, the club revealed that Moshiri “is expected to increase to 77.2 percent no later than July 2019.”
The only — but key — piece of the puzzle missing during Moshiri’s time in charge of the league is, of course, a trophy. Having finished seventh and eighth in the two full seasons since he bought the club, the Toffees continue to be just as consistent — but, ultimately inconsequential — as they have been for the last dozen years.
Another week begins, which means another footballer has admitted to committing tax fraud in Spain — at least that’s how it’s beginning to feel at this point.
Marcelo has joined the long list of superstars to have defrauded Spanish authorities out of a substantial sum of money, according to multiple reports out of Spain. (Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Luka Modric and Alexis Sanchez went before him, just to name a few — and that’s just a short list of players from Barcelona and Real Madrid)
Unlike many of the players to have done it before him, the Brazilian only avoided paying $576,000 in taxes, compared to the much larger sums of Messi ($4.75 million) and Ronaldo ($17 million).
Like the others, Marcelo will pay a hefty fine ($870,000) and has accepted a suspended jail sentence of four months, meaning he will almost certainly spend no time behind bars.
U.S. president Donald Trump made a flippant, off-hand comment about the Brazilian national team two weeks ago, and it didn’t sit well with Brazil boss Tite.
Trump, who during a glorified public-relations event at the White House quipped at a reporter that Brazil “had a little problem last time,” was swiftly reminded of Brazil’s five world title when Tite was questioned about the American president’s joke during a press conference on Monday. It is the standard response anyone would receive from any Brazilian — yes, including even the national team coach — upon making a defamatory comment about the Selecao.
One can only assume that the “little problem last time” is a reference to this summer’s World Cup, when Tite’s side was knocked out by Belgium in the quarterfinals, to which anyone who has watched a second of soccer in the last 11 months would respond, “How did the U.S. men’s national team do?”
Speaking about Neymar, who — at the age of 26 — is suddenly closing in on Pele’s record of 77 goals for Brazil, Tite backed his superstar and firmly supported the idea that he deserves everything he achieves — quotes from Goal.com:
“All these records are important. I believe the athlete seeks this within the context. But also have that recognition. Having recognition is not a sin, growing up is no sin, be star is not a sin, have technical skills is not a sin. …
“Neymar has important and extraordinary records. And he also has a solidarity side that he will gradually show.”
SPLIT, Croatia (AP) European Club Association chairman Andrea Agnelli says UEFA is preparing to start a third club competition in 2021.
Agnelli says a total of 96 teams would be involved if UEFA adds to the Champions League and Europa League. He says the plan is “pending approval” of the UEFA executive committee.
Agnelli, who is also the chairman at Juventus, is a member of the UEFA executive committee, which will meet on Sept. 27 in Nyon, Switzerland.
Two weeks ago in Monaco, UEFA said “various ideas” were being reviewed within committees which include ECA delegates.
Back then, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said proposals were “just discussions.”
One option is to expand the Europa League, adding 16 teams to make a 64-team group stage. Another option is to create a 32-team competition alongside a 32-team Europa League.
Chelsea has refuted an Express report that its redesigning its crest.
The English outfit reported that the Blues were giving their logo a new look, nothing major but a “freshening up.”
However, the report was updated with a Chelsea spokesperson saying the club will not be updating its badge in any way.
The Blues introduced a lion onto its crest in 1953, simplifying it in 1986 with the letters CFC and a different version of the animal.
Its current logo was introduced in 2005, reverting to a streamlined version of the first lion logo.
File this away in case any minor changes are made. Manchester City is the last Premier League club to change its crest, while Everton, Hull City, and Crystal Palace have made moves in the past half-decade.